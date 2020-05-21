THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Filus' walk-off homer sends Baraboo softball to regional final

May 21, 2019
Baraboo High School senior Addie Filus hit a walk-off ninth-inning home run to give the eighth-seeded Thunderbirds a 5-4 home win over No. 9 Madison Memorial in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal softball game. Baraboo had erased a 4-0 deficit, including Paige Lewison’s two-out, seventh-inning double drove in Haley Hannagan to force extras. Emma Crary earned the win in the circle, while Filus’ solo home run sent Baraboo to the second round, where they lost to top-seeded Verona.
May 21, 2015
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Will Smith was ejected for having an illegal substance after the Atlanta Braves complained. Smith later said he had a mixture of sunscreen and rosin on his right arm, a substance that is used to improve grip. The Braves held a 2-1 lead when Smith was ejected in the seventh inning. Atlanta went on to claim a 10-1 home win.
May 21, 1930
Babe Ruth hit home runs in three consecutive at-bats in the New York Yankees’ 15-7 loss to the Philadelphia Athletics at Shibe Park in Philadelphia. Ruth went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in the first inning, a three-run home run in the third and a solo home run in the eighth. New York’s Ben Chapman also went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, but the Athletics scored 15 runs on 14 hits.
Philadelphia’s Jimmie Foxx went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a triple, three RBIs and four runs scored. Jack Quinn earned the win, while Lefty Grove picked up the save.
