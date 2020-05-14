THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Hall lifts Brewers with Mother's Day walk-off

May 14, 2019
Quinn Mueller laid down a squeeze bunt in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Baraboo High School baseball team a 6-5 walk-off win over visiting DeForest. Brock Turkington walked to lead off the bottom of the eighth, then Ryan Gehin and Keegan Marking each walked to load the bases. Mueller bunted between the pitcher and third baseman to drive in the winning run.
Baraboo junior Dane Hinz tied for seventh at the Badger Conference meet at the House on the Rock Resort Golf Course. The seventh-place finish clinched Hinz’s fourth-place finish in the overall conference standings — earning him a first-team All-Badger North selection. Baraboo finished sixth in the eight-team Badger North.
May 14, 2014
The Sauk Prairie High School girls soccer team held off Badger North Conference rival Baraboo for a 4-3 overtime win in Prairie du Sac. Baraboo tied the game with two goals in the final five minutes of regulation, only for Hannah Baker to assist Sierra Suchla for a corner-kick goal in the 14th minute of overtime. Nyssa Goeres scored two goals for Sauk Prairie, while Kaylee Selden added one. Cassie Siedschlag had two for the visiting Thunderbirds, with Claire Tomaw adding the other.
May 14, 2006
Bill Hill hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 home win over the New York Mets on Mother’s Day. It was Hall’s lone hit of the day, while Rickie Weeks and Damian Miller each went 2-for-4 with home runs for the Brewers. Hall’s solo home run came after Milwaukee’s Derrick Turnbow blew a save in the ninth inning. Jorge De La Rosa threw a scoreless 10th inning to earn the win.
May 14, 1983
Ben Oglivie hit three home runs and Charlie Moore’s walk-off single capped off the Milwaukee Brewers’ 8-7 win over the Boston Red Sox in 10 innings at County Stadium in Milwaukee. Ted Simmons singled before Gorman Thomas and Oglivie each drew walks to load the bases in the 10th. Don Money drew a walk of his own, forcing in pinch-runner Marshall Edwards to tie the game. Moore scored Thomas with the game-winning single to left field. Oglivie went 3-for-4 with three home runs a walk and five RBIs. The third home run was a two-out blast that scored Thomas to tie the game at 6 in the ninth inning. Bob Gibson allowed one run in 3⅓ innings to earn the win.
May 14, 1966
The Baraboo prep baseball team clinched the South Central Conference Southern Division title with a 7-4 win over Sauk Prairie. Baraboo’s Steve Lyon went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, while Ken Ritzenthaler also doubled.
