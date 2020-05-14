THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Hall lifts Brewers with Mother's Day walk-off

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 14, 2019

Quinn Mueller laid down a squeeze bunt in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Baraboo High School baseball team a 6-5 walk-off win over visiting DeForest. Brock Turkington walked to lead off the bottom of the eighth, then Ryan Gehin and Keegan Marking each walked to load the bases. Mueller bunted between the pitcher and third baseman to drive in the winning run.

Baraboo junior Dane Hinz tied for seventh at the Badger Conference meet at the House on the Rock Resort Golf Course. The seventh-place finish clinched Hinz’s fourth-place finish in the overall conference standings — earning him a first-team All-Badger North selection. Baraboo finished sixth in the eight-team Badger North.

May 14, 2014

The Sauk Prairie High School girls soccer team held off Badger North Conference rival Baraboo for a 4-3 overtime win in Prairie du Sac. Baraboo tied the game with two goals in the final five minutes of regulation, only for Hannah Baker to assist Sierra Suchla for a corner-kick goal in the 14th minute of overtime. Nyssa Goeres scored two goals for Sauk Prairie, while Kaylee Selden added one. Cassie Siedschlag had two for the visiting Thunderbirds, with Claire Tomaw adding the other.

May 14, 2006