THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Records fall as Baraboo track sweeps Sparta regional

May 23, 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a 105-99 home loss to the Toronto Raptors to fall into a 3-2 deficit in the Eastern Conference Finals. Kawhi Leonard scored 15 of his game-high 35 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Raptors outscore the Bucks 33-24 in the fourth.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Bucks, while Malcolm Brogdon added 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

The Bucks had won the first two games of the series before the Raptors won four straight, then went on to beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

May 23, 2016

The Baraboo High School track and field teams swept the boys and girls titles at the WIAA Division 1 regional meet in Sparta.

The quartet of Kaylee Mueller, Hannah Crowe, Jamie Runnels and Emily Kieck teamed up to win the 4x200-meter relay in 1 minute, 45.6 seconds — breaking a 33-year-old school record. Mueller, Runnels, Crowe and Kieck also won the 4x100 relay (:50.22). Mueller wasn’t done, also winning the 100 (:12.99) and jumping 17 feet, 6½ inches to break the school record set in 1977. Josie Schaefer won the shot put (43-03) and discus (166-06).