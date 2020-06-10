THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Sauk Prairie lacrosse wins 2017 state championship

June 10, 2017
The Sauk Prairie prep lacrosse team claimed a 9-6 win over Waukesha Catholic Memorial in the Wisconsin Lacrosse Federation Division 2 state championship at Carroll University. The Eagles, who had lost in the semifinals in each of the three previous seasons, won the second title in program history by knocking off the three-time reigning champions.
After trailing 6-3 early in the third quarter, the Eagles rallied for six unanswered goals. Zach Showers assisted Bryce Thistle for the game-tying goal with two minutes to play in the third, then Thistle scored the go-ahead goal to give Sauk Prairie a 7-6 lead with 9:16 remaining.
Thistle scored five goals on the day, while Sauk Prairie goalie Justin Johnson held the Crusaders scoreless for the final 21:01. The Eagles, who had claimed a 9-4 win over Stoughton in the semifinals, finished the year with a 16-3 record.
June 10, 1998
The Sauk Prairie prep baseball team suffered a 7-4 loss to Hortonville in the semifinals of the WIAA Division 2 state baseball tournament in Grand Chute.
Sauk Prairie opened up a 4-1 lead after Geoff Mauch’s two-run triple in the third inning. Hortonville answered with three runs in the fifth, then Levi Upp, who went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, hit a three-run double to give the Polar Bears a 7-4 lead in the sixth.
Sauk Prairie’s Seth Frey went 3-for-4 with a run scored, while Mauch went 2-for-3 with a triple, double, two RBIs and a run, and Josh LeMoine went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Jesse Baier pitched all seven innings for the Eagles, striking out eight while allowing four earned runs. Eli Hicks threw a complete game for Hortonville, which got a 3-for-3 day from Chad Williams. The Eagles finished with a 16-7 record, while Hortonville went on to win the title with a 2-1 victory over Cumberland.
June 10, 1984
In Game 7 of the 1984 NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics notched a 111-102 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers to clinch the title. Boston’s Larry Bird, the series MVP, had 20 points and 12 rebounds in Game 7. Cedric Maxwell had 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Celtics, while Dennis Johnson had 22 points and six rebounds, and Robert Parish had 14 points and 16 rebounds. Los Angeles’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 29 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks, while Magic Johnson had 16 points, 15 assists, four steals and two blocks.
June 10, 1977
The New Orleans Jazz selected Lusia Harris with the 137th pick of the NBA draft, becoming the second woman ever drafted by an NBA team. Denise Long was the first, coming straight out of high school to be picked by the Golden State Warriors in the 13th round of the 1969 draft. However, Long’s selection was vetoed by the league, making Harris the only woman ever officially drafted to the NBA. Harris, a 6-foot-3 center and a three-time All-American at Delta State University, was pregnant and unable to attend training camp. She was inducted into the National Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992.
