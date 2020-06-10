THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Sauk Prairie lacrosse wins 2017 state championship

Sauk Prairie’s Seth Frey went 3-for-4 with a run scored, while Mauch went 2-for-3 with a triple, double, two RBIs and a run, and Josh LeMoine went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Jesse Baier pitched all seven innings for the Eagles, striking out eight while allowing four earned runs. Eli Hicks threw a complete game for Hortonville, which got a 3-for-3 day from Chad Williams. The Eagles finished with a 16-7 record, while Hortonville went on to win the title with a 2-1 victory over Cumberland.

June 10, 1984

In Game 7 of the 1984 NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics notched a 111-102 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers to clinch the title. Boston’s Larry Bird, the series MVP, had 20 points and 12 rebounds in Game 7. Cedric Maxwell had 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Celtics, while Dennis Johnson had 22 points and six rebounds, and Robert Parish had 14 points and 16 rebounds. Los Angeles’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 29 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks, while Magic Johnson had 16 points, 15 assists, four steals and two blocks.

June 10, 1977

The New Orleans Jazz selected Lusia Harris with the 137th pick of the NBA draft, becoming the second woman ever drafted by an NBA team. Denise Long was the first, coming straight out of high school to be picked by the Golden State Warriors in the 13th round of the 1969 draft. However, Long’s selection was vetoed by the league, making Harris the only woman ever officially drafted to the NBA. Harris, a 6-foot-3 center and a three-time All-American at Delta State University, was pregnant and unable to attend training camp. She was inducted into the National Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992.