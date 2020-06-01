THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Sauk Prairie's Mack, Wankerl win state tennis title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 1, 2019

Sauk Prairie High School juniors Kelby Mack and Noah Wankerl won the doubles title at the WIAA Division 2 boys tennis state tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. The duo, who went 17-1 in their only year playing together, capped off the three-day tournament with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Green Bay Notre Dame’s Josh Janssen and Christian Remington.

June 1, 2015

Mike Fiers and four relievers combined to pitch an eight-hitter in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 1-0 win over the Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, making it 18 straight scoreless innings put up by the Brewers pitching staff. The previous day, the Brewers held the Diamondbacks scoreless over the final nine innings of a 7-6, 17-inning victory.

June 1, 1990

University of Wisconsin distance runner Suzy Favor won for a record eighth time at an NCAA track and field championships meet, taking the title in the women’s 800 meters at the outdoor championships. Favor previously won the outdoor 1,500 meters in 1987, ‘88 and ‘89, the indoor mile in ‘87, ‘88 and ‘90, and the indoor 3,000 meters in ‘90.

June 1, 1975