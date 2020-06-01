THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Sauk Prairie's Mack, Wankerl win state tennis title
THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Sauk Prairie's Mack, Wankerl win state tennis title

Sauk Prairie tennis

Sauk Prairie's Kelby Mack (left) and Noah Wankerl celebrate with coaches Heather Slosarek and Sam Mack (right) after winning the 2019 WIAA Division 2 state doubles title at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

 Brock Fritz | News Republic

June 1, 2019

Sauk Prairie High School juniors Kelby Mack and Noah Wankerl won the doubles title at the WIAA Division 2 boys tennis state tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. The duo, who went 17-1 in their only year playing together, capped off the three-day tournament with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Green Bay Notre Dame’s Josh Janssen and Christian Remington.

June 1, 2015

Mike Fiers and four relievers combined to pitch an eight-hitter in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 1-0 win over the Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, making it 18 straight scoreless innings put up by the Brewers pitching staff. The previous day, the Brewers held the Diamondbacks scoreless over the final nine innings of a 7-6, 17-inning victory.

June 1, 1990

University of Wisconsin distance runner Suzy Favor won for a record eighth time at an NCAA track and field championships meet, taking the title in the women’s 800 meters at the outdoor championships. Favor previously won the outdoor 1,500 meters in 1987, ‘88 and ‘89, the indoor mile in ‘87, ‘88 and ‘90, and the indoor 3,000 meters in ‘90.

June 1, 1975

California Angels’ pitcher Nolan Ryan recorded a record-equaling fourth career no-hitter in the Angels’ 1-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Ryan ended his 27-year career with a record seven no-hitters.

June 1, 1925

The New York Yankees’ Lou Gehring appeared as a pinch hitter, starting his string of 2,130 consecutive games played. It was a mark not surpassed until Baltimore Orioles shortstop Cal Ripken Jr. on Sept. 8, 1995. Ripken finished his streak with 2,632 consecutive games played.

FROM THE WEEKEND May 31, 1985

Baraboo’s Dan Schaefer won the Class A boys discus championship at the 1985 state meet in Madison with a throw of 165 feet, 9 inches. Mike Dorski, of D.C. Everest, finished second with a throw of 159-4. Schaefer’s victory came after he was upset by Madison East’s Brian Fehrman at sectionals the previous week.

