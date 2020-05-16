THIS WEEKEND IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo boys track wins fourth straight Badger North title
THIS WEEKEND IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo boys track wins fourth straight Badger North title

Kody Weiland

Baraboo senior Kody Weiland crashes into the sand during the boys triple jump event in May 2017 at Beryl Newman Stadium.

 NEWS REPUBLIC ARCHIVES

May 17, 2019

The top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks notched a 125-103 home win over the Toronto Raptors to take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 point, 17 rebounds and five assist to lead the Bucks. Ersan Ilyasova (17), Nikola Mirotic (15), Malcolm Brogdon (14), George Hill (13) and Khris Middleton (12) also scored in double figures. Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 31 points. The Raptors won Game 3 in double-overtime, then won the next three game in route to winning the NBA title.

May 16, 2017

The Baraboo prep boys track and field team scored 204 points to win its fourth straight Badger North Conference title. The Baraboo Class of 2017 became the first group since the 1970s to win four straight conference championships. Kyle Weiland set conference records to win the 300-meter hurdles (0:39.37) and long jump (22-6.5). Kody Weiland broke the conference record in the triple jump (46-2), while also taking second in the long jump (22-05.25), the 100-meter dash (:10.92) and 200 (:22.1). Jasper Weiland claimed the Badger North title in the 3,200, while Maverick Klitzke won the discus, Noah Larson won the shot put, and Nic Lee, Josh Hackbarth, Connor Grogan and Paddy O’Rourke won the 4x400 relay. Josie Schaefer’s conference-record throws in the discus (169-03) and shot put (47-00) led the Baraboo girls team to a second-place finish.

May 16, 2004

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Ben Sheets tallied 18 strikeouts in a complete-game three-hitter against the Atlanta Braves. Sheets broke the franchise’s single-game strikeout record in the 4-1 home win. The previous record was owned by Moose Haas, who had 14 strikeouts in a 5-3 home win over the New York Yankees on April 12, 1978. Sheets’ 18-strikeout game saw him give up three hits, one walk and one earned run in nine innings. Lyle Overbay went 3-for-4 with a double to lead the Brewers at the plate.

May 17, 2001

The Milwaukee Bucks recorded a 104-97 road win over the Charlotte Hornets to tie the Eastern Conference semifinals at 3-3. Milwaukee’s Sam Cassell shot 10-for-16 from the field and 13-for-15 from the free-throw line on the way to tallying 33 points and 11 assists. Glenn Robinson and Ray Allen added 29 and 23 points, respectively. The Bucks went on to win Game 7 at home before losing to the Philadelphia 76ers in the conference finals.

