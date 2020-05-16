THIS WEEKEND IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo boys track wins fourth straight Badger North title

May 17, 2019

The top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks notched a 125-103 home win over the Toronto Raptors to take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 point, 17 rebounds and five assist to lead the Bucks. Ersan Ilyasova (17), Nikola Mirotic (15), Malcolm Brogdon (14), George Hill (13) and Khris Middleton (12) also scored in double figures. Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 31 points. The Raptors won Game 3 in double-overtime, then won the next three game in route to winning the NBA title.

May 16, 2017

The Baraboo prep boys track and field team scored 204 points to win its fourth straight Badger North Conference title. The Baraboo Class of 2017 became the first group since the 1970s to win four straight conference championships. Kyle Weiland set conference records to win the 300-meter hurdles (0:39.37) and long jump (22-6.5). Kody Weiland broke the conference record in the triple jump (46-2), while also taking second in the long jump (22-05.25), the 100-meter dash (:10.92) and 200 (:22.1). Jasper Weiland claimed the Badger North title in the 3,200, while Maverick Klitzke won the discus, Noah Larson won the shot put, and Nic Lee, Josh Hackbarth, Connor Grogan and Paddy O’Rourke won the 4x400 relay. Josie Schaefer’s conference-record throws in the discus (169-03) and shot put (47-00) led the Baraboo girls team to a second-place finish.