THIS WEEKEND IN SPORTS HISTORY: Reedsburg baseball knocked out in 2011 state quarterfinals

June 14, 2011

The Reedsburg Area High School baseball team suffered an 11-0 sixth-inning loss to Eau Claire North in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. Jacob Jennerman and Mitch DeGrasse held the Beavers to two hits, as Reedsburg’s Matt Lennon went 1-for-3 and Seth Douglas went 1-for-2. Reedsburg, which had knocked off Holmen, Waunakee and Sauk Prairie to reach state, finished the season with a 17-9 record. Eau Claire North went on to win the title with an 11-1 win over Neenah. It was the fourth state tournament appearance in Reedsburg history.

June 14, 1998

Michael Jordan hit the game-winning jumper in the closing seconds of the Chicago Bulls’ 87-86 road win over the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The shot clinched the Bulls’ six title in eight years, and marked their last game together. Jordan scored 45 points on 15-of-35 shooting, while Toni Kukoc added 15 points. Karl Malone paced the Jazz with 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

June 14, 1995