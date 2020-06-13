THIS WEEKEND IN SPORTS HISTORY: Reedsburg baseball knocked out in 2011 state quarterfinals

June 14, 2011
The Reedsburg Area High School baseball team suffered an 11-0 sixth-inning loss to Eau Claire North in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. Jacob Jennerman and Mitch DeGrasse held the Beavers to two hits, as Reedsburg’s Matt Lennon went 1-for-3 and Seth Douglas went 1-for-2. Reedsburg, which had knocked off Holmen, Waunakee and Sauk Prairie to reach state, finished the season with a 17-9 record. Eau Claire North went on to win the title with an 11-1 win over Neenah. It was the fourth state tournament appearance in Reedsburg history.
June 14, 1998
Michael Jordan hit the game-winning jumper in the closing seconds of the Chicago Bulls’ 87-86 road win over the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The shot clinched the Bulls’ six title in eight years, and marked their last game together. Jordan scored 45 points on 15-of-35 shooting, while Toni Kukoc added 15 points. Karl Malone paced the Jazz with 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
June 14, 1995
The sixth-seeded Houston Rockets won the title with a 113-101 home win over the Orlando Magic in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Houston’s Hakeem Olajuwon, the Finals MVP, led all players with 35 points and 15 rebounds, to go along with tallying six assists and three steals. Robert Horry added 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for the Rockets. Shaquille O’Neal and Anfernee Hardaway led the Magic with 25 points apiece.
June 14, 1989
Robin Yount’s franchise record streak of 276 straight games played ended when he didn’t play in a 6-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at County Stadium in Milwaukee.
June 13, 1989
The Detroit Pistons capped off an NBA Finals sweep with a 105-97 road win over the Los Angeles Lakers. It was the first title in franchise history for the Pistons, who had six players score in double figures in Game 4. Joe Dumars led the way with 23 points and six assists, while Bill Laimbeer (16 points), Isiah Thomas (14), Vinnie Johnson (14), James Edwards (13) and Rick Mahorn (13) also scored in double figures. Los Angeles’ James Worthy scored a game-high 40 points.
June 14, 1952
In their final season before moving to Milwaukee, the Boston Braves purchased 18-year-old Hank Aaron from the Indianapolis Clowns. Aaron was assigned to the Eau Claire Bears in the Braves’ minor-league system, then eventually went on to hit 755 home runs during a 23-year major league career with the Braves and Brewers.
