THIS WEEKEND IN SPORTS HISTORY: Reedsburg blanks Sauk Prairie to advance to 2011 state baseball tournament

June 6, 2015
Baraboo High School junior Sean Cormican took 10th in the boys’ discus with a throw of 153 feet, 11 inches at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in La Crosse.
June 7, 2014
Reedsburg senior Brittany Schyvinck crossed the finish line in 57.67 seconds to place fourth in the girls’ 400-meter dash at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Sauk Prairie senior Lianna Mack ran to a fifth-place finish in the 3,200 meters (11:04.99).
June 6, 2014
Baraboo freshman Josie Schaefer used a throw of 128-03 to take fifth place in the girls’ discus on day one of the WIAA state track and field meet in La Crosse. Schaefer, a current University of Wisconsin thrower, went on to win three state titles during her prep career — two in the discus and one in the shot put.
June 7, 2011
The fourth-seeded Reedsburg prep baseball team reached the WIAA state tournament for the first time since 1973 with a 10-0 five-inning win over No. 10 Sauk Prairie in a Division 1 sectional championship game. Nick Fauerbach pitched a one-hitter for the Beavers, who earned a 7-2 win over No. 1 Waunakee earlier in the day. Matt Lennon went 4-for-4 in the win, while Chad Mazur drove in three runs. Reedsburg also reached state in 1958, 1960 and 1973.
June 6, 2009
The Reedsburg girls track and field team completed a two-day WIAA Division 1 state tournament that saw seniors Brea Goodman (5:07.70) and Dakota Goodman (5:17.19) take fifth and 12th, respectively, in the 1,600 meters; Rachel Hasler, Dakota Goodman, Katelynn Diske and Brea Goodman take ninth in the 3,200 relay (9:42.39); and Devin Schaefer tie for eighth in the pole vault (10-00).
June 7, 2010
Bryce Harper, who got his GED early in order to play a year of junior college baseball, was drafted first overall by the Washington Nationals.
June 6, 2003
The two-day WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet saw Sauk Prairie’s Amanda Ganser take third in the girls’ 800 meters (2:15.37); Baraboo’s Jesse Olson take seventh in the boys’ triple jump (43-06¾); Sauk Prairie’s Bryan Gerry tie for 11th in the boys’ pole vault (12-06); Sauk Prairie’s Kevin Joyce take 15th in the boys’ 200 meters (:23.73); and Sauk Prairie’s Steve Thistle, Aaron Zimmerman, Michael Joyce and Nevin Pontious take sixth in the boys’ 3,200 relay (8:10.66).
June 6, 2000
The Baraboo High School baseball team suffered a 10-1 loss to Fond du Lac in the quarterfinals of the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. The Thunderbirds were held to two hits, as Mike Moriarty went 1-for-3 with a run scored, and David Smith went 1-for-3. Al Foster went 3-for-4 for Fond du Lac, while Kevin Jones, Tim Lloyd, Ben Thomas and Joe Searl each went 2-for-4, Travis Diener went 1-for-4 and Rob Smedberg went 1-for-1. Fond du Lac went on to win the title with a 12-0 win over Marshfield. It was Baraboo’s second state appearance in program history, as they also lost their opening game in 1961. The T-Birds returned to state in 2015.
June 7, 1998
The Chicago Bulls recorded a 96-54 home win over the Utah Jazz to take a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals. Utah’s 54 points remains a record for the lowest-scoring game for a team in the era of the 24-second shot clock.
