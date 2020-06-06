THIS WEEKEND IN SPORTS HISTORY: Reedsburg blanks Sauk Prairie to advance to 2011 state baseball tournament

June 6, 2009

The Reedsburg girls track and field team completed a two-day WIAA Division 1 state tournament that saw seniors Brea Goodman (5:07.70) and Dakota Goodman (5:17.19) take fifth and 12th, respectively, in the 1,600 meters; Rachel Hasler, Dakota Goodman, Katelynn Diske and Brea Goodman take ninth in the 3,200 relay (9:42.39); and Devin Schaefer tie for eighth in the pole vault (10-00).

June 7, 2010

Bryce Harper, who got his GED early in order to play a year of junior college baseball, was drafted first overall by the Washington Nationals.

June 6, 2003

The two-day WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet saw Sauk Prairie’s Amanda Ganser take third in the girls’ 800 meters (2:15.37); Baraboo’s Jesse Olson take seventh in the boys’ triple jump (43-06¾); Sauk Prairie’s Bryan Gerry tie for 11th in the boys’ pole vault (12-06); Sauk Prairie’s Kevin Joyce take 15th in the boys’ 200 meters (:23.73); and Sauk Prairie’s Steve Thistle, Aaron Zimmerman, Michael Joyce and Nevin Pontious take sixth in the boys’ 3,200 relay (8:10.66).

June 6, 2000