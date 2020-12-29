Top 10 Baraboo, Sauk Prairie and Reedsburg sports stories of 2020

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of three articles in which the News Republic unveils its top 10 sports stories of 2020, as selected by its editorial staff. The countdown will continue in Wednesday and Thursday’s News Republic.
10. Sauk Prairie swimming wins fourth straight conference title
For the fourth straight year, the 2019-20 Sauk Prairie co-op boys swim team ended the season by jumping in the pool to celebrate a Badger North Conference title.
The latest championship chase was a bit different, as Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights began 2019-20 with uncertainty after the graduation of Desmon Sachtjen — a current University of Minnesota swimmer — and the departure of Lodi from the co-op. But the Eagles used their depth to score 506 points and win the five-team conference meet in Waunakee on Feb. 7.
“Every year, you think it gets harder to earn the title,” Sauk/Heights coach Todd Wuerger said at the time. “This year we didn’t have the horse, but we had so much quality depth.
“We told the boys at the beginning of the meet that ‘it’s up for grabs. You’ve got to swim with your heart to defend your title. And they did time and time again this season. The bigger the meet, the more they stepped up. I think it says a lot about their character and resiliency.”
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights sophomore Matthew Loy won a pair of conference titles, claiming the 100-yard freestyle in 50.99 seconds and the 50 freestyle in :22.94.
Sauk Prairie, which ended a 27-year conference title drought by winning the Badger North in 2016-17, tied the program record of four straight league championships set in the 1970s.
The 2019-20 Eagles weren’t done, going on to place ninth in the 32-team WIAA Division 2 state meet in Madison on Feb. 21, 2020. Sam King, Jordan Chao, Adam Stecker and Loy took fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:29.61), while King capped his freshman season by taking fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.17).
9. Reedsburg basketball goes on a run
The Reedsburg prep boys and girls basketball teams put together special seasons in 2019-20. A group of freshmen and sophomores set a number of program records on the way to leading the girls to the WIAA Division 2 regional finals, while the boys also reached the regional finals thanks to a big year from a talented senior class headlined by Badger North Conference Player of the Year Will Fuhrmann.
Fuhrmann, a point guard who was also named honorable mention all-state in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, led the Beavers with 17.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game before moving on to play at UW-La Crosse.
Fuhrmann scored a game-high 24 points in a 62-61 regional semifinal win over Mount Horeb, but Max Tully came up with the decisive play. While chasing a loose ball in the closing seconds of overtime, the senior pulled in front of the Vikings’ Ethan Post and fell to the ground as time expired in what appeared to be a 61-60 Mount Horeb win. However, Post was called for a foul, the refs put 1.5 seconds back on the scoreboard, and Tully went to the opposite end of the court and hit two free throws to send the Beavers to the regional finals for the second straight season.
Tully, Zach Bestor and Carter Daniels earned honorable mention All-Badger North honors to go along with Fuhrmann’s first-team selection. The Beavers’ run ended with a 17-7 record, as they suffered a 53-45 loss at top-seeded Stoughton in the regional finals.
The Reedsburg girls saw a similar end, finishing 15-9 after a 57-43 loss to Oregon in the regional finals.
It was likely just the beginning for a Reedsburg team that consisted of 10 sophomores and four freshmen, including all-conference honorees Mahra Wieman, Trenna Cherney, Macie Wieman and Melissa Dietz.
Mahra Wieman garnered first-team all-conference honors and honorable mention all-state recognition after averaging 20 points per game, setting Reedsburg’s single-season scoring record in the process with 416 points.
Cherney averaged 14.5 points per game to make the first team for the second straight year, while Macie Wieman received an honorable mention nod after tallying a program-record 147 assists, and Dietz (8.2 points per game) joined her.
The Beavers broke program records with 59.2 points per game, 1,420 total points, 42.2% shooting from the field, 125 made 3-pointers, and 420 assists.
8. Baraboo’s Schaefer commits to Badgers
Jake Schaefer didn’t get many chances to throw in 2020, but the Baraboo senior set himself up well heading into 2021. Schaefer signed his National Letter of Intent with the University of Wisconsin on Dec. 7 and will join his sister Josie on the Badgers track and field team in the fall of 2021.
“Competing in the Big Ten has always been a goal,” Schaefer said after signing. “Wisconsin is already home. My family and I have watched the Badgers play every fall since I can remember. Every time I have been to Madison it has been a good experience. The culture of excellence, not only academically but also athletics, has always been an attractive feature of Madison.”
Wisconsin throws coach Dave Astrauskas expects the discus will continue to be Schaefer’s primary event. He’s already competed on the state level twice in the discus, taking 14th in Division 1 as a freshman with a throw of 145 feet, 5 inches before taking eighth in 2019 with a mark of 152-8. His junior year was canceled entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With personal bests of 191-2 in the discus and 48-6½ in the shot put, the 6-foot-8 Schaefer says his goals for the spring of 2021 are to throw the discus 200 feet and the shot put 60 feet.
7. Baraboo soccer wins first regional titleThe Baraboo boys soccer team won the first WIAA regional title in program history this fall.
The Thunderbirds went 13-3-1 in a breakthrough season that saw them advance to sectionals despite moving up from Division 2 to Division 1 due to the smaller number of teams playing through the pandemic. After receiving a first-round forfeit due to Wausau East’s coronavirus issues, the T-Birds faced off with Wisconsin Rapids with a regional title on the line.
Sophomore Johan Lopez scored both of Baraboo’s goals in a come-from-behind 2-1 win. With the T-Birds trailing 1-0 early in the second half, Lopez connected in the 54th minute on an assist from Ethan Uptagraw and the 60th minute on a Hunter Bielicki assist.
The lead held up and the T-Birds broke through after losing in the regional finals in three of the previous four years. The run ended in the sectional semifinals, as Baraboo couldn’t come back from a 4-1 halftime deficit in a 4-3 loss to Wausau West.
Lopez scored twice in the season-ending loss, while freshman Michael Barahona added a goal and goalkeeper Zach Huffaker made 16 saves.
The T-Birds were clicking all year, averaging 3.93 goals per game in the regular season despite having to replace 10 players from the Class of 2020.
“I will remember this season for many years,” head coach Tyler Lang said. “I think we’ve laid the foundation so now we can just keep building upon it, and I think there are a lot of exciting years for us to come.”
While Badger North Conference awards weren’t handed out as the league didn’t sponsor a season, Lopez was recognized on a state level. The sophomore forward earn all-state honors from the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association, scoring 30 goals — which was tied for third in the state according to WisSports.net — and adding five assists in 15 games.