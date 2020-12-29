Top 10 Baraboo, Sauk Prairie and Reedsburg sports stories of 2020

Cherney averaged 14.5 points per game to make the first team for the second straight year, while Macie Wieman received an honorable mention nod after tallying a program-record 147 assists, and Dietz (8.2 points per game) joined her.

The Beavers broke program records with 59.2 points per game, 1,420 total points, 42.2% shooting from the field, 125 made 3-pointers, and 420 assists.

8. Baraboo’s Schaefer commits to Badgers

Jake Schaefer didn’t get many chances to throw in 2020, but the Baraboo senior set himself up well heading into 2021. Schaefer signed his National Letter of Intent with the University of Wisconsin on Dec. 7 and will join his sister Josie on the Badgers track and field team in the fall of 2021.

“Competing in the Big Ten has always been a goal,” Schaefer said after signing. “Wisconsin is already home. My family and I have watched the Badgers play every fall since I can remember. Every time I have been to Madison it has been a good experience. The culture of excellence, not only academically but also athletics, has always been an attractive feature of Madison.”