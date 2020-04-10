TRACK AND FIELD: Reedsburg's Schyvinck working through canceled college track season

Brooklyn Schyvinck isn't used to having this much free time.
The former three-sport athlete at Reedsburg Area High School is temporarily back at home and — thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic — has nothing on her competitive calendar until her next indoor track and field season at Winona State University in Minnesota.
"It's definitely weird, and it's kind of hard," Schyvinck, a sophomore sprinter, said of working out during her unexpected offseason. "You have to have motivation, but it's also like, what are you working for? There's not much to work for right now."
Schyvinck has been displaced since mid-March, when universities across the United States began to move classes online due to the coronavirus.
"They're not bad," Schyvinck, who is planning to major in physical education and health education, said of her online classes. "I definitely have more homework than I would of if I was at school, because they're just assigning a bunch of assignments."
With Wisconsin's "Safer at Home" order, there's nothing but time to do those assignments. Schyvinck has also spent time working out, as she has a weight room in her home and the Winona track coaches are still providing workouts.
"Our coach sends us new workouts to do every week," said Schyvinck, who competed at the WIAA Division 1 state meet all four years at Reedsburg, including taking third in the 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash as a senior. "Since not everybody has a weight room that they have access too, it's a lot of body weight stuff and a lot of running."
Her current setup is a far cry from a month ago, when she was preparing for her second NCAA Division II indoor championships, which were set to be held March 13-14 in Birmingham, Ala. Schyvinck was on site, ready to run the 400-meter dash and the 4x400 relay when the hammer came down. The NCAA canceled the track championships as part of a complete shutdown that included all remaining winter championships and spring seasons.
"We were originally told that no spectators would be allowed at the meet," Schyvinck said of the uncertain days in Birmingham. "That was already hard. We love having spectators, because they make the atmosphere better. But we got through with practice at the facility, and then right after practice our coach had a little meeting and said they called off the whole meet. All of us were devastated and didn't really know what to say. It was just silent for awhile as we let it all soak in.
"The atmosphere at nationals is just cool, to be on with all these amazing track runners. And we had the chance to be All-Americans again, so that was a lost opportunity."
Schyvinck and her teammates were looking to repeat as indoor All-Americans after using a school-record time of 3 minutes, 43.78 seconds to take seventh in the 4x400-meter relay at last year's indoor championships. They had their sights set high again, as Schyvinck, Kalley Harris, Johnna Patterson and Allison Waterman were seeded fifth in the 4x400 (3:44.83). Schyvinck was also seeded 19th in the 400-meter dash (:55.94).
"My goals were just to be better than last year," Schyvinck said of her mindset entering the season. "I didn't know what our 4x400 would look like, but we have a lot of strong 400 runners on our team, so I thought we could still have a good shot.
"I was surprised when I made it to nationals in the open 400. Obviously I wanted it to be a goal, but I didn't know if it was going to be achievable my sophomore year. I'm happy it worked out."
Schyvinck has hit a number of goals since stepping on Winona's campus. As a freshman in 2019, she ran alongside her sister Brittany as well as Shereen Vallabouy and Harris to earn indoor All-American honors.
"Me and my sister always talked about it... being All-Americans together in the 4x400," Brooklyn said of Brittany, who was a redshirt senior in 2019. "It was always a goal, but we never really knew what would happen."
Schyvinck's freshman season also saw her earn All-Northern State Sun Intercollegiate Conference honors in the indoor 400 and 4x400, all-conference honors in the outdoor 4x100, USTFCCA outdoor all-region honors in the 4x400, second-team outdoor all-american honors in the 4x400, and USTFCCCA all-academic honors.
While Schyvinck's found success early in her career, she also enjoys the camaraderie of collegiate sports. Since returning to Reedsburg, she has continued to keep up with teammates through group chats and a weekly team meeting on Zoom. She has also expanded her Winona family by joining the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, the Physical Education Club, the Health Organization for Promotion and Education and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
"It's super nice to do any sport in college, because you just build a family with your teammates," Schyvinck said. "It's just a lot different from high school because it's year-round, whereas high school it's a few weeks and then it's over. You definitely get a lot of track in in college, so you have to make sure you really love it.
"I just miss seeing my teammates every day, because we're not getting that anymore. I miss all of it."
