TRACK AND FIELD: Reedsburg's Schyvinck working through canceled college track season

Her current setup is a far cry from a month ago, when she was preparing for her second NCAA Division II indoor championships, which were set to be held March 13-14 in Birmingham, Ala. Schyvinck was on site, ready to run the 400-meter dash and the 4x400 relay when the hammer came down. The NCAA canceled the track championships as part of a complete shutdown that included all remaining winter championships and spring seasons.

"We were originally told that no spectators would be allowed at the meet," Schyvinck said of the uncertain days in Birmingham. "That was already hard. We love having spectators, because they make the atmosphere better. But we got through with practice at the facility, and then right after practice our coach had a little meeting and said they called off the whole meet. All of us were devastated and didn't really know what to say. It was just silent for awhile as we let it all soak in.

"The atmosphere at nationals is just cool, to be on with all these amazing track runners. And we had the chance to be All-Americans again, so that was a lost opportunity."