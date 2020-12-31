YEAR IN REVIEW: Part three of the top 10 Sauk County sports stories of 2020

Editor’s note: This is the final in a series of three articles in which the News Republic unveils its top 10 sports stories of 2020, as selected by its editorial staff.
3. Athletics hit pause, adjust amid pandemic
COVID-19 has been the story all year. However, it’s third on this hyper-local list, as Sauk County high school athletics have found a way to compete through a majority of the pandemic.
Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie were all done with winter sports when the pandemic canceled the 2020 state basketball tournaments, and each school has started 2020-21 by competing in all their usual fall and winter sports. Therefore, COVID-19’s only true cancellation of local prep sports came when the spring seasons were wiped out entirely.
That’s not to say the coronavirus’ impact went away after summer vacation. COVID-19 has been present everywhere within athletics and the school system, as districts have been forced to conduct online instruction, limit fan attendance, and cancel or postpone events as people have tested positive and trigged contact tracing.
The first local impact was the loss of spring sports, which were originally pushed back when Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced March 13 that all state schools would be shut down until April 6 and the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association followed suit.
“It really ramped up from an athletic standpoint when the NBA decided to suspend the season,” Sauk Prairie athletic director Josh Boyer said in March. “At that point, everyone was like, ‘oh, this is going to get really interesting, and fast.’ And it did. From last Wednesday-Saturday it was one domino after the other in terms of postponing and canceling. I have been in constant communication with our coaches when I learn more, and that is daily.”
The spring seasons were eventually shut down entirely, taking away opportunities like Sauk Prairie’s potential to return to state in lacrosse and girls soccer.
On the next level, college athletes lost their seasons, with many returning home to finish their semesters online and work out on their own. University of Wisconsin thrower Josie Schaefer, of Baraboo, was set to compete at the NCAA’s indoor track and field championships, while Sauk Prairie alum Eddie Smith and his Loras College wrestling teammates were pulled off the mat just prior to the start of the Division III championships on March 13 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“Everyone just started crying. It was really sad... just a bunch of grown men crying,” said Smith, a senior last spring. “We stayed in Cedar Rapids that night and just hung out as a team. ... Being together helped, I guess, because we were all going through it together, but it sucked.”
Coaches and athletes got creative during a long spring and summer that only saw at-home workouts and virtual hangouts until weight rooms began to reopen and protocols lifted.
While Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie returned to practice — and eventually competition — in August, the Badger Conference has yet to come back as Dane County schools have been sidelined. Therefore, there have been no traditional conference championships or all-conference teams, and schools have had to get creative when finding opponents to fill out their schedules.
The conversations have carried on for the past 10 months, with the government, WIAA, athletic directors, school boards, coaches, athletes and parents determining the best way to safely navigate the virus. Those conversations allowed the three local schools to complete fall seasons, while the winter has gotten off to a fairly successful start. However, the virus is approaching the one-year mark and will continue to have an impact throughout the 2020-21 school calendar.
2. Baraboo wins first playoff football game in 15 years
The Baraboo prep football team’s first WIAA playoff win since 2005 was never in doubt. The Thunderbirds took it to Tomah on Nov. 13, claiming a 43-6 home win in a Division 2 Level 1 playoff game at Flambeau Field in Baraboo.
The T-Birds, who averaged 277.0 yards per game on the season, started the game with four straight runs. The fourth reached the end zone, with senior running back Owen Nachtigal scoring from 14 yards out to give Baraboo a 6-0 lead. The Baraboo defense ensured Tomah wouldn’t make it a game, forcing two turnovers — an interception by Riley Weyh and a fumble recovery by Clayton Teasdale — and a 2-yard loss on Tomah’s first three offensive plays.
After the full 48 minutes, Baraboo ran for 413 yards on 47 carries while holding Tomah to 16 rushes for negative 5 yards. Nachtigal ran for 218 yards and three touchdowns, while Luna Larson added 18 carries for 190 yards and completed 7 of 11 passes for 114 yards.
The T-Birds earned a chance to play in the final week of the season, as the pandemic caused the WIAA to create a new playoff format that consisted of four-team brackets. Despite Larson rushing for 261 yards and two touchdowns, Baraboo suffered a 50-26 loss to Onalaska in the de facto regional championship.
The season-ending loss capped off Baraboo’s 7-2 season, their best record since going 9-2 in 1996 and a stark improvement from 2019’s 2-7 campaign. The T-Birds played their brand of football all year, dominating on the ground while the defense pitched four shutouts and allowed 11.7 points per game, to finish the season ranked 10th among Wisconsin large schools by The Associated Press.
“Just a great senior class, great attitude and great effort,” Baraboo head coach Steve Turkington said. “That’s what we asked all year, just give us your best attitude and your best effort. Every week was different and we didn’t know what would come, but they showed up to practice, worked hard and gave great effort.”
Larson was named a second-team all-state all-purpose player by The Associated Press. The junior quarterback and linebacker had 81 total tackles, five sacks, 12 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles, while tallying 1,282 rushing yards, 785 passing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns and eight passing touchdowns.
Larson earned all-region honors from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association alongside four senior teammates — Nachtigal, Kyle Adams, Quinn Mueller and Jake Schaefer. Nachtigal was recognized as a defensive back and a running back, rushing for 868 yards and 10 touchdowns while also making 43 tackles.
1. Sauk Prairie volleyball carries underdog run to state
When the WIAA released the brackets for the girls volleyball postseason, newly-minted Division 1 team Sauk Prairie had a bear of a schedule laid out in front of it, including potential regional matchups against the two teams that met in the 2019 Division 1 championship.
The Eagles were also severely shorthanded due to an assistant coach testing positive for COVID-19 near the end of the regular season, forcing two players and almost the entire coaching staff to quarantine during regionals. However, JV2 coach Ryan Ruhland temporarily filled in for head coach Amy Schlimgen and the Eagles went on a tear to reach state for the first time since 2009.
With Schlimgen watching a livestream from home, the fourth-seeded Eagles opened the postseason with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-23 regional-quarterfinal win over No. 1 Watertown on Oct. 20. They took their skeleton crew on the road, claiming a 15-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 win over Oconomowoc — the top-ranked team and the 2019 state runner-up — on Oct. 22 before notching a 25-20, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22 win over reigning champion Hartland Arrowhead on Oct. 24.
With that whirlwind week under their belt, the Eagles returned home, earned the top sectional seed, got Schlimgen and their full roster back, and claimed a 25-13, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20 semifinal win over Slinger before punching their ticket to state with a 26-24, 27-25, 20-25, 25-19 win over Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran.
“The whole year has been surreal; not having last year’s spring season and the up-in-the-air for this season, I’m just super thankful to be playing,” senior Olivia Breunig said after the Eagles advanced to state for the second time in program history, and the first time since 2009. “It’s crazy to think we’ve made it this far and I’m just so proud of our team to push through everything.”
The run ended in the state semifinals, as the Eagles suffered a 25-13, 25-11, 25-23 loss to eventual champion Sussex Hamilton on Nov. 7, at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.
“We ran into a phenomenal team,” Schlimgen said after her team’s first loss since Oct. 13. “It would have been the perfect end to the Cinderella story to take down that giant too, but I guess the clock struck midnight on us.
“We had to make the most of this crazy COVID year, and we did.”
Three Eagles were named to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 all-state team. Aida Shadewald, a 6-foot junior outside hitter, made the first team after finishing third in the state with 409 kills and ninth with 354 digs. Breunig, an honorable mention selection for the second straight year, was 19th in the state with 233 kills and 28th with 408 assists. Alia Schlimgen. was an honorable mention libero after leading the state with 483 digs. The 5-5 junior also earned a spot on the all-state tournament team by tallying 48 digs in the loss to Hamilton.
The Eagles, who competed in Division 1 for the first time since 2008, finished 23-6 in their breakthrough campaign.
“I would say our mindset has 100% changed,” senior co-captain Kaitlyn Brickl said of what sparked the success. “We do these goal sheets at the beginning of the season, and last year to this year (was very different). State was on almost every one of our goal sheets this year, when last year we had, like, ‘let’s just get in the top half of conference.’ Just that winning mindset and drive has really changed and helped our program become so much better.”