YEAR IN REVIEW: Part three of the top 10 Sauk County sports stories of 2020

The run ended in the state semifinals, as the Eagles suffered a 25-13, 25-11, 25-23 loss to eventual champion Sussex Hamilton on Nov. 7, at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.

“We ran into a phenomenal team,” Schlimgen said after her team’s first loss since Oct. 13. “It would have been the perfect end to the Cinderella story to take down that giant too, but I guess the clock struck midnight on us.

“We had to make the most of this crazy COVID year, and we did.”

Three Eagles were named to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 all-state team. Aida Shadewald, a 6-foot junior outside hitter, made the first team after finishing third in the state with 409 kills and ninth with 354 digs. Breunig, an honorable mention selection for the second straight year, was 19th in the state with 233 kills and 28th with 408 assists. Alia Schlimgen. was an honorable mention libero after leading the state with 483 digs. The 5-5 junior also earned a spot on the all-state tournament team by tallying 48 digs in the loss to Hamilton.

The Eagles, who competed in Division 1 for the first time since 2008, finished 23-6 in their breakthrough campaign.