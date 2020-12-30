YEAR IN REVIEW: Part two of the top 10 Sauk County sports stories of 2020

Lohr won the 100-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke, while also helping Baraboo take second in the 200 medley relay and fifth in the 400 freestyle relay.

“It feels really good,” Lohr said after his fourth state trip ended with his first title. “I didn’t really focus on the place or the time, I just wanted to have fun because it was my last high school meet with all those guys that have been there freshman through senior year. ... I was just focused on having fun and ended up swimming well.”

Lohr, who swam in the maximum 16 state events during his high school career, also graduated with a state record to his name. The Lake Delton native touched the wall in 48.05 seconds to win the 100 backstroke and surpass the previous state record of 0:48.35 set by McFarland’s Ryan O’Donnell in 2012.

Lohr, who became Baraboo’s first state champion since Noah Larson won the 50 freestyle (0:20.78) and 100 freestyle (0:46.72) in 2016, also won the 100 freestyle in :45.67. He teamed up with Jacob Laux, Mitchell Hamm and Ethan Klingenmeyer to take second in the 200 medley relay (1:35.90), then worked with Jakob Lemke, Seth Hittman and Hamm to take fifth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:18.42).