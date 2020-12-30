YEAR IN REVIEW: Part two of the top 10 Sauk County sports stories of 2020

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of three articles in which the News Republic unveils its top 10 sports stories of 2020, as selected by its editorial staff. The countdown will conclude in Thursday’s News Republic.
6. Sauk Prairie soccer returns to state
The 2020 Sauk Prairie High School boys soccer team ended a 23-year drought by qualifying for the WIAA Division 2 state tournament this fall.
The top-seeded Eagles did it decisively, claiming a 3-0 home win over No. 3 West Salem in a sectional semifinal on Oct. 31 in Prairie du Sac.
Sam Drescher scored two goals in the win, while Quinn Baier added one and goalkeeper Luke Baumgardt pitched a shutout to send the Eagles back to state for the first time since they won the Division 2 title in 1996.
Sauk Prairie wasn’t done, turning its fourth state berth into an extended stay. Seeded fourth in the D2 tournament in Marshfield, the Eagles got two goals from Baier in a 2-1 semifinal win over No. 1 Delavan-Darien. The run ended with a 2-0 loss to No. 2 Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers in the championship.
“I’m extremely proud and I told these guys we’re not going to make excuses for anything that happened today,” Sauk Prairie head coach Drew Kornish said after a long day that included a three-hour delay due to Delavan-Darien’s bus troubles. “At the end of the day, we came up just short.
“You can’t ask for a better season.”
Sauk Prairie finished the year with an 11-3-3 record and the first state runner-up finish in program history, which also includes the 1996 title and semifinal losses in 1992 and 1995.
5. Gunderson, Jesse win big
Baraboo’s Brandon Jesse and John Gunderson started and ended the year on high notes. They each finished their junior years on the podium at state last February, then won their 100th career match during a December dual-meet win over Portage.
The year started with a flourish, as Jesse and Gunderson each helped Baraboo tie Waunakee for the Badger North Conference title. The duo went on to win WIAA Division 1 sectional titles, joining then-Baraboo seniors Eli Davidson and Ben Florencio in qualifying for state.
Gunderson and Jesse, each making their second state appearance, reached the podium for the first time. Gunderson nearly won it all, reaching the 182-pound state championship before losing his first match of the year by a 9-7 decision to Hartland Arrowhead junior Mason Diel.
Gunderson, who was the first T-Bird to wrestle in a state championship match since Traenor Spencer won the 130-pound title in 2002, had reached the finals by claiming a 4-3 decision over Menomonie’s Sam Skillings in the semifinals. Gunderson finished 2019-20 with a 36-1 record, including winning his first 35 matches by bonus points.
Jesse went 40-9 and capped off the state tournament with a 5-2 victory over De Pere’s Andrew Lopez in the 138-pound fifth-place match. Jesse and Gunderson were the first Thunderbirds to stand on the state podium since Trevor Hanson took fifth at 106 pounds in 2014.
Sauk Prairie’s Marcus Hankins also finished in the top six. The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire recruit capped off his high school career with a fifth-place finish at 182 pounds.
Sauk Prairie’s Simon Patterson and Reedsburg’s Caden Fry rounded out the area individuals at the 2020 state tournament.
Gunderson and Jesse are looking for a similar run in 2021. On the heels of their 100th career wins, Gunderson was ranked first in the 182-pound weight class in the most recent Wisconsin Wrestling Online weekly state rankings, while Jesse was ranked fourth at 145 pounds.
“They both hit the 100-win mark, which is really impressive to do this early in your senior season,” Baraboo head coach Joe Bavlnka said of of the four-year varsity regulars. “They’re training year-round in terms of lifting and conditioning, and finding opportunities to wrestle, which is what I think puts them at an elite level.”
4. Lohr brings two state titles home
Aidan Lohr finished his prep swimming career on top. A member of Baraboo’s class of 2020, Lohr won a pair of individual titles at the WIAA Division 2 state swim meet on Feb. 21 at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison.
Lohr won the 100-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke, while also helping Baraboo take second in the 200 medley relay and fifth in the 400 freestyle relay.
“It feels really good,” Lohr said after his fourth state trip ended with his first title. “I didn’t really focus on the place or the time, I just wanted to have fun because it was my last high school meet with all those guys that have been there freshman through senior year. ... I was just focused on having fun and ended up swimming well.”
Lohr, who swam in the maximum 16 state events during his high school career, also graduated with a state record to his name. The Lake Delton native touched the wall in 48.05 seconds to win the 100 backstroke and surpass the previous state record of 0:48.35 set by McFarland’s Ryan O’Donnell in 2012.
Lohr, who became Baraboo’s first state champion since Noah Larson won the 50 freestyle (0:20.78) and 100 freestyle (0:46.72) in 2016, also won the 100 freestyle in :45.67. He teamed up with Jacob Laux, Mitchell Hamm and Ethan Klingenmeyer to take second in the 200 medley relay (1:35.90), then worked with Jakob Lemke, Seth Hittman and Hamm to take fifth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:18.42).
Laux added a fourth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.54), giving Baraboo five podium swims, 135 points and a fifth-place finish as a team. Laux also took 14th in the 100 butterfly (0:54.67), Klingenmeyer took 12th in the 50 freestyle (0:22.69), and Laux, Hamm, Klingenmeyer and Ben Beal took 12th in the 200 freestyle relay (1:31.73).
Lohr graduated from Baraboo and joined the University of Iowa swimming and diving team before the university announced in August that the program was being discontinued due to financial difficulties.
Lohr unenrolled from Iowa with the goal of moving to Virginia and training before finding a new school for the fall of 2021.
“We had no idea that they were going to cut the program indefinitely,” Lohr said of the meeting in which the Hawkeyes learned the program was being cut. “No one knew this was coming. We all thought the worst scenario was that they were going to tell us that we had canceled our swim season for this year.”