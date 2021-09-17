All facets off key for Beaver Dam in lopsided 58-14 loss to DeForest

Nothing seemed to go right for the Beaver Dam prep football team in Friday’s Badger Large Conference game against DeForest.
The Golden Beavers had seven turnovers (three interceptions, four fumbles) and a safety in the first half that turned into a big halftime deficit and eventually a 58-14 rout at the hands of the Norskies.
“You can’t give a team like that an inch,” Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde said. “We couldn’t get out of our own way. You’ve got to give a ton a credit to (DeForest). They’re an outstanding team.”
“That is something that our defense prides itself on,” DeForest coach Aaron Mack said of his team converting takeaways into points. “They had a lot of self-inflicted wounds in turning the ball over to us and us getting a lot of takeaways. The other part of that coin is you have to capitalize on them. We really did in all three phases.”
DeForest (5-0, 3-0 Badger Large) is ranked third in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and is considered to be one of the teams to contend for a WIAA state title this season according to Linde.
“We definitely were focused on stopping their run game and taking away their big-play opportunities because they’re definitely have some kids who can run the football,” Mack said. “That’s been their thing this year is the big plays and we wanted to eliminate that.”
The Golden Beavers (2-3, 1-2) learned that the hard way three plays into the game. Quarterback Camron Mendoza threw the first of his three interceptions, with DeForest’s Deven Magli snaring the ball with 10 minutes, 28 seconds left in the first quarter at the DeForest 29 yard-line.
It led to a seven-play drive that resulted in quarterback Mason Keyes dumping off a four-yard touchdown pass to Max Weisbrod to go up 7-0 with 7:26 left in the first quarter.
Three drives later, the Norskies had the ball back again at the Beaver Dam 24. It took them four plays to end with Keyes running in for a six-yard touchdown run to go up 14-0 with 2:35 left.
Three plays into the ensuing drive for Beaver Dam, Mendoza was picked off for the second time, this time by DeForest’s Timothy Frederickson at the Beaver Dam 20 with under 10 seconds left.
Just 7 seconds into the second quarter, Keyes found receiver Aydin Kelliher for a 28-yard touchdown pass to go up 21-0 over Beaver Dam.
The offensive woes continued for the Golden Beavers on the next series as a bad snap went over Mendoza’s head and was recovered by the Norskies at the Beaver Dam 25.
The Golden Beavers lost their starting center Charlie Friedl to an injury, which hurt in the first half.
“Anytime you lose any player, it’s big,” Linde said. “That guy controls a lot of the game, though. Charlie has been doing a really good job for us and when he gets knocked out, it just puts people in different rotations and asks them to block on different tracks.”
Two plays later, Keyes found Brody Hartig for a six-yard touchdown pass to go up 28-0 with 11:39 left in the first half.
Frederickson hauled in another one of Mendoza’s throws just three plays later at the DeForest 33 with 8:41 left. It resulted in a three-yard touchdown pass from Keyes to Ryan Buschmann for a comfy 35-0 lead with 5:37 left in the first half.
Buschmann’s good fortune wasn’t done there as he recovered a bad Beaver Dam snap on the first play of the ensuing series just 13 seconds later.
The recovery resulted in a five-yard touchdown pass from Keyes to Hartig as the Norskies' rout extended to 42-0 with 4:33 left in the first half.
Beaver Dam’s offense turned the ball over on another bad snap, which was recovered by DeForest’s Alex Winters at the Beaver Dam 22 with 4:14 left. But this time the Norskies couldn’t convert the takeaway into a touchdown, but instead turned it over on downs four plays later.
The bad snaps continued when the Golden Beavers got the ball back, though. Four plays into the next drive, Mendoza couldn’t catch a snap and was tackled in the end zone for a safety to extend the deficit to 44-0 with 46.5 seconds left.
On the kickoff, DeForest’s Logan Engeseth returned Mendoza’s kick for 70 yards to go up 51-0 with 33.6 seconds left before halftime.
The running clock started in the second half right away and DeForest put in their backups, which allowed Beaver Dam to gain some traction.
Running back Gabe Klatt found daylight for a 46-yard touchdown run with 4:49 left in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 51-7.
However, after DeForest punted the ball away and backed the Golden Beavers up to their own 1 yard-line, DeForest’s Bryan Sels recovered a bad snap in the end zone to tack on seven more points with 10:20 left in the fourth quarter.
Mendoza found Klatt for a 24-yard touchdown pass with 2:06 remaining to close out the scoring.
“Our conversation at halftime was we need to win next week,” Linde said as he now prepares the Golden Beavers to travel to Oregon next week. “We needed to build confidence in ourselves and we needed our players to play the way that they’ve played all year.
“It was certainly an uncharacteristic night for us. Again, I think that was a lot more of what DeForest did rather than what we didn’t do. We know what our team is and we just needed them to make sure coming out of this game that they know what they are too. We firmly believe we’re on a three-game stretch right now where we can get all three and make the playoffs.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.