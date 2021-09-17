All facets off key for Beaver Dam in lopsided 58-14 loss to DeForest

The Golden Beavers (2-3, 1-2) learned that the hard way three plays into the game. Quarterback Camron Mendoza threw the first of his three interceptions, with DeForest’s Deven Magli snaring the ball with 10 minutes, 28 seconds left in the first quarter at the DeForest 29 yard-line.

It led to a seven-play drive that resulted in quarterback Mason Keyes dumping off a four-yard touchdown pass to Max Weisbrod to go up 7-0 with 7:26 left in the first quarter.

Three drives later, the Norskies had the ball back again at the Beaver Dam 24. It took them four plays to end with Keyes running in for a six-yard touchdown run to go up 14-0 with 2:35 left.

Three plays into the ensuing drive for Beaver Dam, Mendoza was picked off for the second time, this time by DeForest’s Timothy Frederickson at the Beaver Dam 20 with under 10 seconds left.

Just 7 seconds into the second quarter, Keyes found receiver Aydin Kelliher for a 28-yard touchdown pass to go up 21-0 over Beaver Dam.

The offensive woes continued for the Golden Beavers on the next series as a bad snap went over Mendoza’s head and was recovered by the Norskies at the Beaver Dam 25.

The Golden Beavers lost their starting center Charlie Friedl to an injury, which hurt in the first half.