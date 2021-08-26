Baraboo football eyes 2-0 start; Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie look to get on board

The 2021 prep football season got off to a dramatic start in Sauk County.
Week 1 saw Baraboo's Luna Larson throw two touchdowns to Riley Weyh in the final 40 seconds of a come-from-behind 28-21 win at Onalaska; Reedsburg give up a 13-point lead and fail to convert a two-point conversion in overtime of a 34-33 home loss to Evansville; and Sauk Prairie struggle to get going in a 43-7 loss at Monroe.
After getting their first chance to review the film, the area teams will look to show improvement when they step back under the lights on Friday. The Week 2 Sauk County games include:
Baraboo (1-0) vs. Madison East (0-1)
Baraboo learned how to win last season, going 7-2 and winning the third WIAA playoff game in program history. The Thunderbirds showed their mettle in last week's 28-21 nonconference win at Onalaska, the team that beat them in the second round of the Division 2 playoffs in 2020.
The T-Birds trailed much of the opener, but had a chance to pull even when Larson and Weyh connected on a touchdown pass to pull Baraboo within 21-20 with 40 seconds remaining. However, an unsportsmanlike conduct pushed back the extra-point attempt and the T-Birds' two-point conversion attempt came up empty.
Yet, the T-Birds found a way to win, with Weyh's onside kick falling in Baraboo hands and Larson finding Weyh for the game-winning touchdown.
The T-Birds will look to bring that fight against a Division 1 Madison East team on Friday. They've got the guys to do so. Larson completed 15 of his 24 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns while adding 114 yards and another score on the ground against Onalaska. Weyh had seven catches for 138 yards and three touchdowns, while Kane Mahoney rushed for 69 yards on 19 carries.
The Baraboo defense also came to play against Onalaska, holding the Hilltoppers to 21 points — including none in the final 20:59 — less than a year after suffering a 50-26 home loss to Onalaska. The Hilltoppers found much less running room last week, totaling 160 yards of offense while Baraboo had a 10-minute advantage in time of possession.
The T-Birds will look to make it difficult on a Madison East team that had a rough start to the season. The Purgolders, who hadn't played since going 3-6 in 2019, suffered a 42-0 home loss to DeForest on Aug. 20.
They had trouble stopping the run, allowing 117 rushing yards and four touchdowns on just 22 carries. DeForest's Mason Keyes also completed 8 of 12 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Reedsburg (0-1) at Watertown (0-1)
Reedsburg had a number of chances to win its first game under head coach Calvin Zenz. But the decisive Week 1 plays — a late fumble, several deep passes and a failed two-point conversion — went Evansville's way and the Beavers are heading to Watertown looking to get in the win column.
Zenz saw nothing but positives in the immediate aftermath of Week 1, however. After taking the job in May, the former Columbus coach is still getting a read on his new program. He liked what he saw against Evansville.
“Everything now for these guys is positive," Zenz said. “This is going to take time, even though we all want instant gratification. I’m happy but not satisfied with how we played.”
Zenz's spread attack saw success in Week 1. Bryant Yanke completed 20 of 33 passes for 157 yards, and carried the ball 28 times for 131 yards and four touchdowns. Griffen Elder added 20 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown while catching eight passes for 102 yards.
On the other side of the ball, it was big plays — particularly in the passing game — that hurt the Reedsburg defense. The Beavers will be tested through the air again on Friday, as Watertown traditionally boasts a strong passing game.
The Goslings used two quarterbacks in a 35-7 season-opening loss at Brookfield East, with Caleb Huff completing 5 of 17 passes for 90 yards and Reece Kamrath completing 3 of 12 for 57 yards. Watertown rushed for just 32 yards on 15 carries.
Watertown's lone touchdown came when Kamrath scored on a six-yard run with 6:19 remaining. Brookfield East, which won the last Division 2 state title in 2019, ran for 283 yards and three touchdowns on 39 attempts.
Sauk Prairie (0-1) vs. Beaver Dam (0-1)
At 5-foot-11, 155 pounds, Beaver Dam defensive back Jaden Barstow isn’t the biggest dog in the fight.
That didn’t matter last Friday against Menasha. The senior kept going, and going, and going …
Barstow was all over the field, racking up 21 total tackles, making him the leader in the state after Week 1 according to stats compiled on WisSports.net. Seven of those tackles were of the solo variety and one was a tackle for loss.
His effort didn’t translate into victory for the Golden Beavers, though, as they lost 34-23 to Menasha. But it definitely served notice to the rest of Beaver Dam’s schedule that No. 25 needs to be accounted for in the game-plan.
Sauk Prairie is next up.
And the Eagles are reeling following a 43-7 season-opening loss, albeit to a Monroe team that was tied for seventh in the Medium Schools division in this week's Associated Press state poll.
Sauk Prairie’s lone touchdown was scored by senior quarterback Damian Wright-Rodriguez Jr., who ran one in from 3 yards in the first half. The Eagles didn’t have much else go their way, managing only 117 total yards (90 passing, 27 rushing) on the night.
Sauk Prairie will look to get on track Friday under first-year head coach Randy Wallace. The Eagles also struggled on both sides of the ball in 2020, going 0-8 while scoring 10.9 points per game and giving up 28.9 points per game.
Barstow and Beaver Dam will look to make it another frustrating night for Sauk Prairie, with linebackers Conner Strasser (13 tackles) and Owen Schraufnagel (12, one for loss) also looking to build on solid Week 1 games.