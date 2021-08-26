Baraboo football eyes 2-0 start; Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie look to get on board

Sauk Prairie (0-1) vs. Beaver Dam (0-1)

At 5-foot-11, 155 pounds, Beaver Dam defensive back Jaden Barstow isn’t the biggest dog in the fight.

That didn’t matter last Friday against Menasha. The senior kept going, and going, and going …

Barstow was all over the field, racking up 21 total tackles, making him the leader in the state after Week 1 according to stats compiled on WisSports.net. Seven of those tackles were of the solo variety and one was a tackle for loss.

His effort didn’t translate into victory for the Golden Beavers, though, as they lost 34-23 to Menasha. But it definitely served notice to the rest of Beaver Dam’s schedule that No. 25 needs to be accounted for in the game-plan.

Sauk Prairie is next up.

And the Eagles are reeling following a 43-7 season-opening loss, albeit to a Monroe team that was tied for seventh in the Medium Schools division in this week's Associated Press state poll.

Sauk Prairie’s lone touchdown was scored by senior quarterback Damian Wright-Rodriguez Jr., who ran one in from 3 yards in the first half. The Eagles didn’t have much else go their way, managing only 117 total yards (90 passing, 27 rushing) on the night.