Baraboo football's Luna Larson, a Division I recruit, set to make final season a special one

Larson was flying around the field as a freshman, a trait he’s tried to keep while developing a better understanding of the defensive scheme — and his role within it.

“That’s the part that takes some maturity and growth. He’s so natural as a linebacker that he could make plays because he’s so fast,” Turkington said. “But as he’s gotten older, he’s gotten really good at reading keys on the field and understanding how he fits into the defense and playing within the team structure. That’s what makes him even better, he can do so many things well.”

It’s offensively where Larson and the T-Birds really made strides last season. The coaching staff expects more development this fall, as Larson is still relatively green under center.

“He was always a good athlete. He was a bigger kid for his age when he was younger, so he always played offensive and defensive line just because they had the weight limitations,” said Scott Larson, Luna’s dad and Baraboo’s offensive coordinator. “We talked about putting him at quarterback because he was a pretty good athlete, and it worked out pretty well.”

Even as a freshman, Larson’s athleticism stood out. While he primarily played linebacker, the T-Birds couldn’t help but put the ball in his hands during the regular-season finale at Reedsburg.