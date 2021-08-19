 Skip to main content
Baraboo football's Luna Larson, a Division I recruit, set to make final season a special one
Baraboo football's Luna Larson, a Division I recruit, set to make final season a special one

Luna Larson is happy to be back on a football field with his buddies.

After a year-plus of recruiting, nine months without games and a summer of camps, Larson reveled in the energy of the Baraboo High School football team’s first week of practice for the 2021 season.

“I love football and the group of guys I get to be around all season,” Larson said Aug. 6. “Lots of energy, and I want to make sure we leave everything on the field.”

It’s not just about leaving everything on the field everywhere Baraboo plays this season, but also leaving the 2021-22 school year satisfied with the high school experience before moving on to college.

Larson and the Thunderbirds are in shape to make that happen. Larson has already received a ton of NCAA Division I scholarship offers, as well as a preferred walk-on offer from Wisconsin, while also serving as a key member of the 25-player senior class that has a chance to put together one of the best season’s in Baraboo history.

They know exactly what it’ll take, as they’ve already done it. The T-Birds ripped off a 7-2 record in 2020, with Larson having a hand in everything. He was named a second-team all-state utility player by The Associated Press after tallying 81 tackles, five sacks, 12 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 1,282 rushing yards, 785 passing yards and 22 total touchdowns while playing linebacker, quarterback and punter.

“The main thing is his physicality,” Baraboo coach Steve Turkington said. “He’s just such a physical player. Even when he’s playing quarterback, he’s such a physical player — and you don’t get that out of a lot of quarterbacks. He’s not afraid of contact. In fact, he likes contact, so as a linebacker that’s a great thing. And then his speed and ability to accelerate is phenomenal. He can turn a 5-yard play into a 20-yard play. That’s a special trait he has and is why he’s a Division I prospect.”

“I play fast on defense and try to be as physical as possible,” Larson said. “I love to disrupt the other team’s offense and, as my own team’s quarterback, I know how hard it can be when someone is playing in our backfield. I love making a big hit in the other team’s backfield. Nothing better.”

Larson’s recruitment has primarily played out on defense, where he is a natural playmaker. A 6-foot-2, 205-pound three-star linebacker according to 247Sports, Larson briefly played for the freshman team in 2018 before moving up to varsity to help solidify a defense that ended Baraboo’s 12-year playoff drought.

“I watched his games, and he was the best player on the field by far,” Turkington said. “But that was a pretty good team, it was the first playoff team we had in years, so we didn’t know if we needed to bring him up. But we did.”

Larson was flying around the field as a freshman, a trait he’s tried to keep while developing a better understanding of the defensive scheme — and his role within it.

“That’s the part that takes some maturity and growth. He’s so natural as a linebacker that he could make plays because he’s so fast,” Turkington said. “But as he’s gotten older, he’s gotten really good at reading keys on the field and understanding how he fits into the defense and playing within the team structure. That’s what makes him even better, he can do so many things well.”

It’s offensively where Larson and the T-Birds really made strides last season. The coaching staff expects more development this fall, as Larson is still relatively green under center.

Quick hits: Everything you need to know on Baraboo area prep football teams this fall

“He was always a good athlete. He was a bigger kid for his age when he was younger, so he always played offensive and defensive line just because they had the weight limitations,” said Scott Larson, Luna’s dad and Baraboo’s offensive coordinator. “We talked about putting him at quarterback because he was a pretty good athlete, and it worked out pretty well.”

Even as a freshman, Larson’s athleticism stood out. While he primarily played linebacker, the T-Birds couldn’t help but put the ball in his hands during the regular-season finale at Reedsburg.

“It was a mud-bowl type situation. The ball was being fumbled, turned over and nobody could do anything,” Turkington remembers of Baraboo’s 14-12 win that clinched a playoff berth. “Our touchdown run was Luna running a jet sweep down the sideline. He ran over the corner and nobody was going to touch him. He was the difference maker in that game.” The other score we had was defensive, a scoop and score. So even as a freshman, it’s possible he was the best player on the field that day.”

The T-Birds haven’t taken the ball out of his hands since, as the Larsons teamed up to get Luna feeling comfortable at quarterback, a position he admittedly didn’t want to play at first.“It’s a blessing being able to coach your son,” Scott said. “It’s a really special thing and I’m looking forward to having a great season. I think we’re pretty close as a father and son anyways.”

“He has been involved in coaching me in football the whole time,” Luna said. “I am the youngest, so he always moved up with me as I got older. It’s been really great getting to share our success with him.”The Baraboo offense has been much better for it. The T-Birds averaged 16.3 points per game in 2019, Larson’s first year as the varsity quarterback. But it was the final game of the season, a 45-14 home win over Mount Horeb/Barneveld, that Luna believes ignited Baraboo’s breakthrough last year. The offense hummed all of 2020, scoring 31.6 points per game behind their dual-threat quarterback.

Larson wants to share as much of the success as possible. He’ll point toward a group of friends and a scheme that puts him in position to make all those plays.“He cares so much about the team and winning,” Turkington said. “Even guys that are the same age as him, the other seniors, look up to Luna because he can back it up with his play.

“The other big piece for him growth-wise, mentally, is his leadership ability. He has kind of taken that leadership role. Last year he was definitely a leader on the team and then certainly this offseason, he’s been a great leader for us. I can turn to Luna and say, ‘Hey, we need to do this as a team,’ and he’s one of the guys that I can get to rally the rest of the guys.”

 

