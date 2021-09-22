Baraboo, Fort Atkinson playing for Badger Small Conference lead

Baraboo is taking a perfect record into the second half of the season.

The Thunderbirds will look to keep it going Friday against another winning team, as Baraboo (5-0, 3-0 Badger Small) is set to go on the road to play Fort Atkinson (4-1, 3-0) with the Badger Small Conference lead on the line.

"That'll be another good game,” Baraboo head coach Steve Turkington said this weekend. “They've got some good size, good athletes and we'll have to travel down there. You just look forward to the next week. It's like the old Big Ten, you play every game because anybody can knock you off."

Baraboo, which is ranked first in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association poll, is already battle-tested. While the T-Birds have outscored their first five opponents 137-54, those teams have a 13-7 record this season against non-Baraboo teams. With that tough schedule behind them, Baraboo will likely be ready Friday for a Fort Atkinson team that’s won four straight games since a season-opening 29-0 loss at Milton.

The Blackhawks have been good on both sides of the ball since then, scoring 29.8 points per game while giving up 7.8 points per game. They’re coming off a 29-16 win at Portage on Sept. 16, rallying for 22 fourth-quarter points to stay perfect in Badger Small play.