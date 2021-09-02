Baraboo hosts Monona Grove looking for first 3-0 start in more than 20 years

The Eagles have struggled on both sides of the ball thus far, suffering a 43-7 loss at Monroe and a 35-8 home loss to Beaver Dam. Sauk Prairie has had little answer for their opponents’ rushing attacks, allowing 717 yards and 10 touchdowns on 88 carries. The stats were nearly identical, as Monroe rushed for 357 yards and five touchdowns on 52 carries, and Beaver Dam gained 360 yards and five touchdowns, but did so on just 360 attempts.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld has shown the ability to run the ball during its 2-0 start, which includes a 37-0 win at Racine St. Catherine’s and a 29-28 home win over Monroe. Tyler Buechner has carried the ball 40 times for 266 yards and five touchdowns, while Trenton Owens has 19 carries for 94 yards and two scores.

But the Vikings have also attacked through the air, with Kolton Schaller completing 24 of 43 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another 53 yards. Paul Matthews has seven catches for 92 yards, while Ethan Steinhoff has eight for 73 yards.

Sauk Prairie claimed a 28-0 home win over Mount Horeb/Barneveld in their last matchup on Oct. 11, 2019, helping the Eagles reach the postseason for the first time since 2007.

Reedsburg (0-2) vs. Fort Atkinson (1-1)