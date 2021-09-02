Baraboo hosts Monona Grove looking for first 3-0 start in more than 20 years

The Baraboo High School football team hasn't won its first three games of a season in more than 20 years.
The Thunderbirds have a chance to accomplish that feat Friday. To do so, they'll have to get by a Monona Grove team that's had plenty fast starts over the years. The Silver Eagles have compiled a 41-21 record in 24 WIAA playoff appearances, including winning state titles in 1977, 1984 and 2013. The Silver Eagles’ 19-year playoff streak ending with the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the other hand, Baraboo is 3-9 in nine playoff appearances. The T-Birds are on the upswing, however, and appear to be ready to go toe-to-toe with programs like Monona Grove. Baraboo ended an 11-year playoff drought by reaching the 2018 postseason, then won its third all-time playoff game during a 2020 season in which it went 7-2.
That success and a deep senior class has earned Baraboo two votes in the state’s latest Associated Press Large Schools poll, while Monona Grove isn’t mentioned.
The T-Birds have proven their expectations through two weeks, avenging a playoff loss to Onalaska with a 28-21 season-opening road win over the Hilltoppers before rolling to a 44-6 home win over Madison East. Now, they’ll test themselves against a Monona Grove team that has claimed a 35-14 win at West Bend East and a 48-20 home win over Madison La Follette.
Baraboo’s seniors, many of whom have been playing varsity since 2019, have been all over the field on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Luna Larson has completed 19 of 32 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns while carrying the ball 33 times for 318 yards and four touchdowns, according to WisSports. Senior running back Kane Mahoney has 38 carries for 184 yards and two touchdowns, and senior receiver Riley Weyh leads the T-Birds with eight receptions, 139 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensively, Larson also has a team-high 26 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, three sacks and a safety. His running mate at linebacker, senior Gabe Fitzwilliams, has 10 tackles; Weyh and senior Ryan Liegel each have eight tackles; and senior Evan Kephart has an interception.
Baraboo’s defensive backs will have to be on their toes Friday at Beryl Newman Stadium, as Monona Grove comes in with a pass-heavy attack that has seen Casey Marron complete 29 of 51 passes for 619 yards and 10 touchdowns. Six Monona Grove receivers have found the end zone. Cuinn Larsh has three catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns; Ty Hoier has eight catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns; Eddie Rivera has six catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns; and Tyler Dahlhauser, Grant Dalhauser and Isaiah Erb each have one touchdown.
Baraboo’s secondary has been tested somewhat early on. Madison East didn’t go to the air much last week, with Carsen Koch completing 2 of 5 passes for 24 yards and an interception. But Baraboo faced an aerial attack in Week 1, with Onalaska’s Ayden Larson completing 9 of 16 passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns a year after throwing for 246 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-26 playoff win at Baraboo.
The T-Birds and Silver Eagles haven’t played since Baraboo suffered a 39-0 season-opening loss to Monona Grove on Aug. 17, 2018. Monona Grove quarterback Jordan Bishop completed 12 of 22 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Silver Eagles will likely have to go to the air again Friday, as Baraboo’s run defense has been stifling thus far. The T-Birds have allowed just 82 yards on 49 carries, including limiting Madison East to four yards on 23 attempts.
The aerial matchup will go a long way in determining the winner of Friday’s game in Baraboo, and also in determining early-season contenders for the Badger Small Conference title.
Sauk Prairie (0-2) vs. Mount Horeb/Barneveld (2-0)
Sauk Prairie has yet to play a competitive game in 2021, while Mount Horeb/Barneveld has pulled out a pair of close ones. The host Eagles will see if they can stay within range during Friday’s Badger Small Conference game at Sauk Prairie High School.
The Eagles have struggled on both sides of the ball thus far, suffering a 43-7 loss at Monroe and a 35-8 home loss to Beaver Dam. Sauk Prairie has had little answer for their opponents’ rushing attacks, allowing 717 yards and 10 touchdowns on 88 carries. The stats were nearly identical, as Monroe rushed for 357 yards and five touchdowns on 52 carries, and Beaver Dam gained 360 yards and five touchdowns, but did so on just 360 attempts.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld has shown the ability to run the ball during its 2-0 start, which includes a 37-0 win at Racine St. Catherine’s and a 29-28 home win over Monroe. Tyler Buechner has carried the ball 40 times for 266 yards and five touchdowns, while Trenton Owens has 19 carries for 94 yards and two scores.
But the Vikings have also attacked through the air, with Kolton Schaller completing 24 of 43 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another 53 yards. Paul Matthews has seven catches for 92 yards, while Ethan Steinhoff has eight for 73 yards.
Sauk Prairie claimed a 28-0 home win over Mount Horeb/Barneveld in their last matchup on Oct. 11, 2019, helping the Eagles reach the postseason for the first time since 2007.
Reedsburg (0-2) vs. Fort Atkinson (1-1)
Reedsburg will look for its first win under head coach Calvin Zenz when it hosts Fort Atkinson on Friday night.
The Beavers went 0-2 in non-conference play, suffering a 34-33 home loss to Evansville before a 27-7 defeat at Watertown.
Bryant Yanke leads the Beavers in passing and rushing, completing 31 of 60 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown while running for 131 yards and four touchdowns on 28 attempts. Griffen Elder has 29 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown, as well as 10 catches for 151 yards. Brady Mikonowicz has a team-high 11 receptions for 68 yards.
The defense will look to slow down a Fort Atkinson team that has been up-and-down through two weeks. The Blackhawks suffered a 29-0 loss at Milton before finding success in a 35-3 Week 2 win over visiting West Bend West. The run defense improved in Week 2, allowing just 90 yards on 31 carries while keeping West Bend West out of the end zone.
Offensively, Fort Atkinson’s Carson Baker has completed 10 of 19 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Alec Courtier has 21 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown, while Cade Cosson four catches, 99 yards and two touchdowns.