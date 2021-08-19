Baraboo kicks off highly anticipated season against familiar opponent

“I’ve been coaching (most of the seniors) since they were in fourth grade,” assistant coach Scott Larson said. “They’ve won a lot of games over the years and they had a really good season last year. They’re working hard and they’re excited for their senior year. They learned to do the things it takes to win, and that translated last year into the season we had. You can see some of the growth in confidence that they could win at the varsity level too. That’s a contagious thing.”

That level of excitement is difficult to keep up through a long, physical season. However, Baraboo believes it has the leaders to pull everyone through practices that feel like a grind.

“We’re all sore, but we need to keep pushing through, especially if we want to win state,” senior lineman Owen Nowak said of the first week of practice. “Toward the beginning of practice we all have a lot of energy, then as it starts getting hotter out we lost some energy, so we need to learn to push through it and keep the energy up. I don’t mean to harp on the line, but all the other positions seem to have a lot of energy and fun, and our line seems to sit back and do what we’re told. A bunch of us seniors are just trying to get everyone going and motivated. It’s starting to work a little bit, but it’ll take some time.”