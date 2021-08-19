Baraboo kicks off highly anticipated season against familiar opponent

After tangling in a WIAA Division 2 regional championship game last November, the Baraboo and Onalaska high school football teams will meet again Friday night.
Nine months after Onalaska picked up a 50-26 win at Baraboo, it will be the Hilltoppers' time to host the non-conference tilt as both teams have high expectations again in 2021.
They have rarely been this high in Baraboo, which is bringing back a host of contributors from last year’s team that put together one of the best seasons in program history. The 2020 Thunderbirds went 7-2, beat Tomah to win their third all-time playoff game, and was ranked 10th among Wisconsin Large Division schools in the final Associated Press high school football poll of the fall.
“After last season, the goals are bigger — and that made for a greater sense of urgency,” senior quarterback and linebacker Luna Larson, an all-state selection in 2020, said earlier this month. “Far more excitement and urgency. I think most guys have put in more work over the last year.”
The T-Birds’ work ethic stemmed from their level of success, while having Onalaska right back on their schedule also kept them working through the offseason.
“Summer lift … we’d lift every morning,” senior lineman Gabe McReynolds said. “And then we had 7-on-7 later in the year, so we were doing that every week. But the main thing was summer lift, we had a great turnout this year and that was a big thing for this team. It helps with strength and it also helps with camaraderie. That’s where the team spirit starts to come in.”
“The thing about the weight room and football combined, by doing this and being successful, they develop confidence as individuals that they’re going to carry with them for the rest of their lives,” Baraboo head coach Steve Turkington said. “Their growth over the course of four years is incredible, and it’s a mental growth, a physical growth and a character growth. They figure out, ‘Hey, this is the right thing to do,’ and they learn how to lead and talk to people.
“Over the last few years, the culture’s turned here and guys have taken ownership of the team. Because that’s what it should be, it’s their team.”
The energy and camaraderie that built up in the weight room carried over into team camp in July and the first day of practice Aug. 3. While fundamentals like blocking and tackling were still the goal of early-season drills, Turkington said the number of veterans on the team allowed Baraboo to run crisp, smooth practices from the get-go.
“The energy’s been good,” senior linebacker and fullback Gabe Fitzwilliams said. “I like the energy, it’s been better than other years. I think everybody’s excited to be back. We have the state championship on our calendar and I think everybody’s excited about that.”
The T-Birds who were around last year got an idea of what it takes to win. While Baraboo has only been to the playoffs nine times — and twice in the last 14 years — the current seniors have been in the program both of those years. Baraboo went 4-6 in 2018 to end a 12-year playoff drought, but the Class of 2022 was primarily on the freshman team during that run. Last year’s breakthrough saw the current seniors play a much bigger role, giving them a chance to be on the field and in the locker room when things really started clicking.
“I think everybody just had 110% effort,” Fitzwilliams said. “We were all in and nobody ever really gave up. It was fun. Everybody was having fun, everybody was happy. It felt good.”
The feeling started with a 21-3 win at Sauk Prairie and a 33-0 win over Madison Edgewood to start the season, but it was hammered home during a down-to-the-wire 20-19 loss to Sussex Hamilton on Oct. 10.
“The third game is definitely when I felt like, ‘We’ve got a really good team here. We can go really far,’” senior receiver and defensive back Riley Weyh said. “Even though we lost that Hamilton game, I feel like we played our tails off against a good Division 1 team. We played well, everybody played well. We didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but playing against a high-caliber team like that and only losing by one, that was still something that built our confidence.”
Once the T-Birds were rolling, they were tough to stop, scoring 31.6 points per game while giving up 11.7 points per game. Their offense continued to click as the season wore on, averaging 37.4 points in their final five games, including scoring at least 35 points in the four games leading in to the Onalaska loss.
“It just keeps rolling,” Weyh said. “At practice coming off a win, everybody’s in a really good mindset, just going hard and it keeps rolling through the week, because as soon as Monday hits you’re excited for the next game.”
“I’ve been coaching (most of the seniors) since they were in fourth grade,” assistant coach Scott Larson said. “They’ve won a lot of games over the years and they had a really good season last year. They’re working hard and they’re excited for their senior year. They learned to do the things it takes to win, and that translated last year into the season we had. You can see some of the growth in confidence that they could win at the varsity level too. That’s a contagious thing.”
That level of excitement is difficult to keep up through a long, physical season. However, Baraboo believes it has the leaders to pull everyone through practices that feel like a grind.
“We’re all sore, but we need to keep pushing through, especially if we want to win state,” senior lineman Owen Nowak said of the first week of practice. “Toward the beginning of practice we all have a lot of energy, then as it starts getting hotter out we lost some energy, so we need to learn to push through it and keep the energy up. I don’t mean to harp on the line, but all the other positions seem to have a lot of energy and fun, and our line seems to sit back and do what we’re told. A bunch of us seniors are just trying to get everyone going and motivated. It’s starting to work a little bit, but it’ll take some time.”
The T-Birds will find out a lot about themselves Friday against an Onalaska team that had their number last year. The Hilltoppers, who went 6-2 in 2020, put up 50 points against a Baraboo team that entered the day allowing 6.9 points per game. Baraboo also found successes, outgaining Onalaska 458-445 in a game that saw Larson rush for 261 yards and two touchdowns while also completing 6 of 11 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.
The T-Birds will look to build on those successes Friday as they kick off their nine-game regular season.
“(State’s) a team goal that’s in the back of their minds,” Turkington said. “It’s not something that’s in the forefront, we’re just taking things day by day and then it just builds toward those things. But that’s one of our team goals, and when you’re ranked No. 3 in the state, it’s a realistic goal. We’re one of the teams people are saying have the potential to win a state championship. We’ve made that our goal and are working toward it, but we focus on the day to day.”