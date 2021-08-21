Baraboo stuns Onalaska in closing seconds

The senior wide receiver had brought his Baraboo High School football team within one point of Onalaska with just 40 seconds left on the clock. But as he flipped the ball in celebration, a flag flew.

Unsportsmanlike conduct.

That pushed the PAT back, and the Thunderbirds opted to go for 2. But senior quarterback Luna Larson was pushed out of bounds at the 4-yard line after scrambling around the right side, and it seemed as if Baraboo’s comeback effort would fall short in its season opener.

But Weyh redeemed himself.

He was tasked with the ensuing onside kick and sent the ball in the direction of Hilltoppers senior wide receiver Michael Skemp, who couldn’t corral it. The Thunderbirds recovered, and Larson and Weyh made Onalaska pay.

The two connected for a 31-yard gain, and a Hilltoppers personal foul pushed the ball to the Onalaska 9. Larson found Weyh on the left side of the end zone on the next play, giving Baraboo its second touchdown in the final minute to complete a 14-point comeback and steal a 28-21 nonconference victory on Friday night.

“Unbelievable,” Thunderbirds coach Steve Turkington said. “That was surreal. I mean for high school kids — for those Onalaska kids and these Baraboo kids — to compete on a field like that, the first game of the season and do what they did.

“There’s guys cramping up all over the place, and they just kept fighting. I’m inspired by those kids, both teams.”

Larson completed 15 of his 24 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns while adding 114 yards and another score on the ground, while Weyh had seven catches for 138 yards and three touchdowns.

“I was worried (Weyh) was going to be off mentally because that’s a 17-year-old that gets caught on a bad play, but he just came back,” Turkington said in reference to the unsportsmanlike penalty. “It’s unbelievable.”

Onalaska’s offense, though, had two shots to keep Baraboo at bay in the fourth quarter.

A late hit after a 9-yard scamper by senior quarterback Ayden Larson moved the ball to the Thunderbirds’ 37 as the Hilltoppers looked to build on their 21-14 lead. But a sack on first down put them behind the chains, and a delay of game on fourth-and-6 halted their progress. Under pressure on the next play, Larson’s pass fell incomplete.

Still, Onalaska held a seven-point lead with the ball on its own 20 with 4:02 to play. But Larson was called for intentional grounding on the first play of the drive, and the Hilltoppers punted three plays later.

“We just needed to make some plays offensively to keep our defense off the field,” Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky said. “... We knew early on that our growing pains were going to be on the offensive line, and tonight they kind of showed that.”

Onalaska totaled just 160 yards of offense and had possession for just under 19 minutes compared to Baraboo’s 29 minutes. While certainly a factor, the defense and special teams had chances to put the game away, too.

The Thunderbirds took over on the Hilltoppers’ 34, but Luna Larson started the drive on the sideline as he battled cramps in both of his calves. He entered and quickly converted a third-and-15 with a 19-yard screen to Kane Mahoney. Two plays later, Larson completed a 20-yard TD pass to Weyh, who made his diving catch in the end zone and eventually came through after his unsportsmanlike penalty.

Onalaska attempted a hook-and-ladder with 9 seconds left, but junior Sy Smith couldn’t handle the lateral from sophomore Adam Skifton and was brought down as time expired.

Larson, both offensively and defensively at linebacker, helped keep the Thunderbirds within reach after Smith blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown on the game’s opening possession.

Larson scored from 6 yards out on a broken play to tie the game at 7-all with 10:58 left in the second quarter, though an excellent kick return from Nicky Odom set up a touchdown pass from Ayden Larson to Skemp to put the Hilltoppers back in front.

Larson completed nine of his 16 passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns, the latter of which went to Odom on the first possession of the second half and pushed Onalaska’s lead to 21-7.

But Luna Larson orchestrated a scoring drive in response, and he found Weyh for a 38-yard TD to bring Baraboo within 21-14 midway through the third quarter.

The Hilltoppers then came up empty on their next five possessions to end the game, while the Thunderbirds found a way to win.

“We executed so poorly in the first half, it was the worst half of football we played in Baraboo in the last couple of years,” Turkington said. “And then, the second half, the last couple minutes of the game, we executed an onside kick, a two-minute drill down the field to score.

“I mean, it was just like a total reversal for these kids, and that’s the beauty of high school sports, right? It’s kids rising for the occasion. It was pretty freaking cool.”