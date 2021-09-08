Baraboo takes unbeaten record into Stoughton; Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie look to get going

The Baraboo High School football team is in new territory.

At 3-0 for the first time in more than 20 years, the Thunderbirds will head to Stoughton on Friday looking to establish themselves as favorites in the newly-formed Badger Small Conference.

They've looked the part in each of their first three games, scoring 35.3 points per game and allowing 13.7 points per game. The numbers go deeper, as the T-Birds (3-0, 1-0 Badger Small Conference) have dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. They have rushed for 947 yards on 118 carries while holding opponents to just 104 yards on 71 attempts. Stoughton’s rushing attack managed just 107 yards on 34 attempts in a 22-20 Week 3 loss at Portage.

Luna Larson’s stacking up some eye-popping numbers himself, as he has nearly six times as many rushing yards as the T-Birds' opponents. The Baraboo quarterback has carried the ball 54 times for 623 yards and eight touchdowns, including 305 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in Friday's 34-14 home win over Monona Grove, when Kane Mahoney chipped in 23 carries for 132 yards as Baraboo had 429 yards on 44 attempts.