Baraboo takes unbeaten record into Stoughton; Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie look to get going

The Baraboo High School football team is in new territory.
At 3-0 for the first time in more than 20 years, the Thunderbirds will head to Stoughton on Friday looking to establish themselves as favorites in the newly-formed Badger Small Conference.
They've looked the part in each of their first three games, scoring 35.3 points per game and allowing 13.7 points per game. The numbers go deeper, as the T-Birds (3-0, 1-0 Badger Small Conference) have dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. They have rushed for 947 yards on 118 carries while holding opponents to just 104 yards on 71 attempts. Stoughton’s rushing attack managed just 107 yards on 34 attempts in a 22-20 Week 3 loss at Portage.
Luna Larson’s stacking up some eye-popping numbers himself, as he has nearly six times as many rushing yards as the T-Birds' opponents. The Baraboo quarterback has carried the ball 54 times for 623 yards and eight touchdowns, including 305 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in Friday's 34-14 home win over Monona Grove, when Kane Mahoney chipped in 23 carries for 132 yards as Baraboo had 429 yards on 44 attempts.
Larson has also completed 23 of 41 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. His 11.5 yards per carry, 901 total yards and 11 touchdowns are tough to top. But the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is attempting to keep up with himself on the defensive side of the ball. The middle linebacker had 38 tackles, including 19 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, six quarterback hits and one safety.
The team’s defensive numbers have been just as startling. Monona Grove, which had outscored Baraboo by 32.9 points per game in the team's previous 11 meetings, managed just 22 yards on 23 carries in Week 3. The T-Birds also intercepted Casey Marron — who entered the day with 619 yards and 10 touchdowns in two games — three times, including Gabe Fitzwilliams returning his 25 yards for a touchdown. Larson and Fitzwilliams have consistently been playing in the opponents’ backfield along with Mahoney, Ross Liegel and Ryan Liegel.
The T-Birds will put their momentum to the test against a Stoughton team that has lost back-to-back games since notching a 27-21 season-opening home win over Oregon on Aug. 20. The Vikings (1-2, 0-1), who went 5-2 during the spring season, followed the Oregon win with a 40-14 loss at DeForest on Aug. 27 and a 22-20 loss at Portage on Sept. 3.
The Portage game hung in the balance until time expired. Stoughton senior John Harman, who had a team-high 71 rushing yards on 10 carries, pulled his team within 22-20 with a 12-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 9 seconds remaining. However, the two-point conversion came up empty and Portage recovered the onside kick to secure the win.
The Vikings will look to get their playmakers back on track against Baraboo. Stoughton's Isaac Knutson has completed 22 of 39 passes for 339 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions this season. Darrick Hill has three catches for a team-high 136 yards, while also pacing the Vikings with 37 carries for 332 yards and four touchdowns. Harman has 169 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries, while Nathan Vagedes had eight receptions for 111 yards.
The teams last met when Stoughton claimed a 28-14 home win over Baraboo on Aug. 23, 2018.
Reedsburg (0-3, 0-1) at Monona Grove (2-1, 0-1), 7 p.m.
The Beavers are looking for their first win of the Badger Small Conference era, and of the Calvin Zenz era.
The Beavers have had promising moments in each of the first three games under their new head coach, but they've yet to find the win column, suffering a 34-33 overtime loss to Evansville, a 27-7 loss at Watertown and a 20-6 loss to Fort Atkinson.
After scoring just one touchdown in each of the last two games, Reedsburg will look to reignite the offense Friday at Monona Grove. The Silver Eagles were susceptible to big plays in the run game against Baraboo, giving up three rushing touchdowns of 50-plus yards while the T-Birds ran for 429 yards on 44 carries.
The Beavers’ new spread offense will look to find what worked in Week 1, when Bryant Yanke completed 20 of 33 passes for 157 yards while rushing 131 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries. Griffen Elder had 20 carries for 84 yards and one touchdown in the loss to Reedsburg.
The numbers haven’t gone up much since, as Reedsburg had just 184 yards at Watertown and 106 yards at Fort Atkinson. The Beavers still had a chance, as Yanke’s second-quarter touchdown run briefly giving Reedsburg the lead before Fort Atkinson tied the game going into halftime and scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
The Reedsburg secondary, which struggled to limit the big play in Week 1, will face another stiff test Friday night. After giving up five touchdown passes against Evansville, the Beavers have allowed just one passing touchdown the past two weeks.
They’ll see how much they’ve improved Friday, as Monona Grove likes to put the ball in Marron’s hands. Against Baraboo, Marron completed 18 of 28 passes for 225 yards, three interceptions and a 40-yard touchdown to Ty Hoier, who had five catches for 88 yards. On the season, Marron has completed 48 of 80 passes for 839 yards, 11 touchdowns, four interceptions.
The quarterback has spread the ball around. Hoier has 13 catches for 284 yards and three touchdowns, Cuinn Larsh has five catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns, Eddie Rivera has nine catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns, Tyler Dahlhauser has four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, Grant Dalhauser has four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown, and Isaiah Erb has three catches for 19 yards and a touchdown.
Fabian Jackson also gives Monona Grove a threat on the ground, with a team-best 39 carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
Reedsburg claimed a 21-13 win at Monona Grove on Aug. 30, 2019.
Sauk Prairie (0-3, 0-1) at Fort Atkinson (2-1, 1-0), 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie will see if it can move the ball against a Fort Atkinson defense that has been impressive in a 2-1 start that’s included a 29-0 loss at Milton, a 35-3 home win over West Bend West and a 20-6 win at Reedsburg.
The Blackhawks held Reedsburg to just 106 yards in Week 3, and will look to do the same to a Sauk Prairie team that’s scoring just 5.0 points per game. The Eagles, who scored 10.9 points per game while going 0-8 last year, are 0-3 under new head coach Randy Wallace, suffering a 43-7 loss at Monroe, a 35-8 home loss to Beaver Dam and a 33-0 home loss to Mount Horeb/Barneveld.
Fort Atkinson’s offense took some time to find its groove against Reedsburg. The Blackhawks trailed 6-0 until Alec Courtier ran for a 5-yard touchdown with 3:18 remaining in the first half. They put the game away in a 1:36 stretch in the fourth quarter, with Evan Dudzek rushing for a 3-yard touchdown with 5:47 remaining and Courtier running for a 31-yard touchdown with 4:11 remaining.
For the season, Carson Baker has completed 18 of 31 passes for 231 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Courtier has carried the ball 43 times for 191 yards and three touchdowns, while Cade Cosson has five catches for a team-high 101 yards and two touchdowns.
The Blackhawks have found ways to put points on the boar when the offense isn’t working. Cade Cosson had two of Fort Atkinson’s six interceptions against West Bend West, while Dane Brost, Tyler Hartman and Logan Recob each had one, and Eli Cosson returned one for a touchdown. Brost also returned the opening kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown in the Week 2 win.
The Eagles will need to have the edge in multiple facets in order to notch their first win since a 56-22 victory at Beaver Dam on Oct. 18, 2019.
Fort Atkinson won the last meeting between the new conference foes, claiming a 28-7 season-opening win over visiting Sauk Prairie on Aug. 19, 2016.