Baraboo's Mahoney likely to see plenty of carries in matchup of ranked Division 3 teams

The Baraboo defense didn’t just slow the Vikings. It also came up with big plays. The T-Birds recorded two second-quarter safeties — one from Ryan Liegel and one from the combination of Gabe Fitzwilliams and Nic Orozco — before Caden Agnew returned an interception for a fourth-quarter touchdown that stretched the lead to 17-0.

The T-Birds also recovered two second-half fumbles on a day that saw Fitzwilliams and Mahoney each make a team-high seven tackles, according to WisSports. It was the first shutout of the season for the T-Birds, who are holding opponents to 10.3 points per game a year after notching four shutout wins.

The defense was needed in Stoughton, and will likely be needed again Saturday. That hasn't always been the case in recent years. Baraboo had entered Week 4 scoring at least 20 points in 12 of its last 13 games, including nine straight, with the lone exception being a 20-19 loss to Sussex Hamilton in 2020.

Baraboo has started 2021 by getting through a difficult stretch that also included wins over Onalaska, Madison East and Monona Grove. It won’t get any easier Saturday when undefeated Mount Horeb/Barneveld (4-0, 2-0) comes to town. Baraboo is ranked first in Division 3 in the latest WisSports.net Coaches Poll, while Mount Horeb/Barneveld is ranked eighth.