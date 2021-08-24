BHS alum Slayton's Kobe fandom, profitable card collecting hobby net windfall for T-Birds hoops teams

“Each year seemed a little better than the last, just organically growing,” Slayton said. “Then COVID hit and for two weeks there was panic, where big-time players were saying, ‘I’m not buying anything right now. I want to see where the world’s going.’ And after that two-week period, it just took off like a rocket and it sustained.

“It’s definitely a different atmosphere right now and it’s really stable with the type of people that are in it and the collectors who have been in it for so long. It’s provided me with a lot in life, so it feels good to be able to do stuff like this. And hopefully after we do these state of the art type things, we get creative with it, and maybe it’s scholarships for certain graduates or something for the kids to look forward to playing four years at Baraboo.”

When the card market popped and prices rose, Slayton thought of how he could best use his profits. His experience running Brother’s helped him make the connection to the basketball program.

“The Baraboo teachers have always been very supportive of the bar and grill,” Slayton said. “That’s always been meaningful for us. We felt like the teachers have really supported us over the years, so it goes both ways.”

And the school appreciates what donations like Slayton’s provide.