BHS alum Slayton's Kobe fandom, profitable card collecting hobby net windfall for T-Birds hoops teams

Grant Slayton had his pen to a check last year when he realized what day it was.
8/24/2020. Kobe Bryant Day. A day recognizing the Hall of Fame basketball player who Slayton had already been thinking of when signing that check. Bryant, who died along with his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, inspired Slayton to write that check to donate a Dr. Dish shooting machine to the Baraboo High School basketball programs.
“We kept missing each other with busy summer schedules and then, almost symbolically, we all had time to meet last August on the 24th,” Slayton said two weeks ago at Brother’s on Oak, the Baraboo bar and grill he opened in 2014. “We show up, check out the Dr. Dish, hang out a little bit, and then I went to write the check and I realized, ‘Wow, today’s 8/24...’ It was really cool to see that.”
Slayton has been planning to complete his second donation — for a scorer’s table — to Baraboo basketball on Tuesday, 8/24/2021 — 8 and 24 being the two numbers Bryant wore for the Los Angeles Lakers.
“It kind of felt like it’d be something charitable to do to donate to the high school, specifically the basketball program, in kind of a remembrance toward Kobe Bryant,” Slayton said. “In the second part of his life, he was very active in girls’ basketball with his daughter. So I thought it’d be just a great thing to do.”
Due to Slayton’s donation, the Baraboo basketball programs spent the 2020-21 school year with a Dr. Dish shooting machine that enabled players to track their shooting percentages and other analytical information while getting shots up.
“It’s Division I college type equipment that you can track with your phone up to 400 players or something. The trajectory of their shots... where they’re shooting better based on that trajectory... a real scientific approach to basketball,” Slayton said. “We landed on that item, it was within budget, so I donated it to the program.”
“The kids just absolutely love it,” said Tim Heilman, the girls’ basketball assistant coach and school board member who Slayton first contacted about the donation. “They always say, ‘Can we get the Dr. Dish out?’ That’s their first choice. It’s just something we wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise. It’s a dream, but then someone comes along and says, ‘Hey, what can we do for you?’ And the kids just love it.”
The donated item wasn’t solely Slayton’s idea. When thinking about the impact he could make, the 2005 Baraboo graduate thought about Bryant’s passions, and how he could help local basketball players. He reached out to Heilman, his former teacher, about wanting to help. Heilman let Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp know there was an interested donor, and the process began.
“We talked to (Baraboo girls’ basketball coach) Mike Behl and I think he was in contact with (boys’ coach) Tyler Fish. We said, ‘What will be the best bang for our buck? How can we impact the most kids?’” Langkamp said. “And I think they even talked to other coaches about what’s something you have that you love. A number of conference coaches, some of them had one of these and they said, ‘Man, if I had a pile of money, I would want another Dr. Dish.’ I think that’s how we landed on it, just looking out there and picking other people’s brains about what could impact boys’ and girls’ basketball. It’s something that’s long-lasting and can make an impact for years to come.”
Langkamp assumed it was a one-time donation. But Slayton was getting ready one day when the 2020 donation popped back into his mind. He texted Heilman, Heilman contacted Langkamp, and the process began again.
“What Grant did last year was so incredibly generous and thoughtful,” Langkamp said. “I was 100% elated with kind of a one year, super cool thing. So when Tim said, ‘Hey, Grant’s kind of wondering. He wants to do something again and to keep this going.’ I was like, ‘Jeez...’ I didn’t expect that at all.”
Now, the Baraboo High School gymnasium will have a new scorer’s table by the end of September. The goal is to host a number of volleyball matches there this fall, and have it in place for every basketball game this year.
“For a couple years, I’ve looked at our scorer’s table. First of all, it’s really tight, it’s an 8-foot table, so we’re all just kind of crammed in there,” Langkamp said. “I don’t know exactly how long we’ve had that one, but it looks really tired. So I’ve kind of had my eye on this, but then with COVID and the uncertainty of games last year, I kind of put that away and it was like, ‘This isn’t the right time to do something like that.’”
But Slayton’s desire to donate again made the time right this summer. Langkamp told Slayton that he had been thinking a scorer’s table would be the athletic department’s next big purchase. They discussed prices, and Slayton said he would donate the whole thing.
It’s been fun for the Baraboo alum, who hadn’t necessarily stayed involved with high school athletics after graduating. It was actually his return to a different hobby, sports memorabilia and card collecting, that led directly to his donations.
“I was a big fan of Kobe. I was 9 when he entered the league and for some reason I was drawn to him right away,” Slayton said. “And in that 1990s era, most boys were collecting cards. It was just something I was passionate about as a kid, but you forget about it in high school and early adolescence. Then I jumped back into it.”
Slayton started collecting cards again in 2015, participating in trade shows and finding his space in the scene. And the market exploded.
“Each year seemed a little better than the last, just organically growing,” Slayton said. “Then COVID hit and for two weeks there was panic, where big-time players were saying, ‘I’m not buying anything right now. I want to see where the world’s going.’ And after that two-week period, it just took off like a rocket and it sustained.
“It’s definitely a different atmosphere right now and it’s really stable with the type of people that are in it and the collectors who have been in it for so long. It’s provided me with a lot in life, so it feels good to be able to do stuff like this. And hopefully after we do these state of the art type things, we get creative with it, and maybe it’s scholarships for certain graduates or something for the kids to look forward to playing four years at Baraboo.”
When the card market popped and prices rose, Slayton thought of how he could best use his profits. His experience running Brother’s helped him make the connection to the basketball program.
“The Baraboo teachers have always been very supportive of the bar and grill,” Slayton said. “That’s always been meaningful for us. We felt like the teachers have really supported us over the years, so it goes both ways.”
And the school appreciates what donations like Slayton’s provide.
“We really, especially since COVID, we’ve made a commitment to our community to not have kids selling raffle tickets and brat stands and all that stuff,” Langkamp said. “As an athletic department, we’ve really focused on, ‘Let’s not go out and hit every business,’ where wrestling asks for $100, football asks for $100, volleyball asks for $100.
“We don’t want to be pounding the business community every month or so. So when we have something like this come along, it enables us not to have to do that. Stand up in front of the community and say, ‘We’re not going to come knocking on your door. We’re not going to ask you and your son or daughter to raise $100 just to keep our programs going.’ That’s what things like this allow us to do, keep that commitment and stay out of the community begging for dollars. To me, that’s a big thing. His donation not only helps the school directly, but it’s really a community-wide donation so we don’t have to do those things.”
The fruitful relationship is felt from both sides.
“It’s been my pleasure to help out,” Slayton said. “It’s cool to give back to the school I went to.”