Experienced, large senior class looking to propel Portage girls volleyball up conference ranks

“They’re working hard to continue to ramp up what they know is coming at them, and they’re all owning what they need to do and working hard. Having the leadership on the floor of the kids that have played and know what’s coming is definitely beneficial.”

The leadership has been coming from throughout the Warriors’ returnees as well, not just the group of starters. Maass has especially been impressed by the work of Ratz, Colling and Johnson. A lanky, athletic outside hitter, Ratz has truly expanded her game with Maass noting “she’s really seeing herself being able to pass and being able to serve; positions she didn’t necessarily consider she was ready for.”

Meanwhile, Johnson has done anything and everything asked of her, while Colling, a defensive specialist last year, looks primed to succeed Schmelzer at libero as she’s “been owning the back row.”

“You have kids that didn’t necessarily have starting roles or significant playing time roles who are wanting to step up and be leaders; making their presence known on the court and off it,” Maass added.