Experienced, large senior class looking to propel Portage girls volleyball up conference ranks

Changing positions is never an easy thing.
Shifting from something so familiar to something completely different is difficult, but sometimes it’s necessary.
It is for the Portage prep girls volleyball team this fall. Despite losing just four players to graduation last year, the Warriors must replace their two top hitting threats, namely middle blocker Emma Kreuziger.
The good news for Portage coach Kristin Maass is that she has plenty of returning candidates to fill those roles as the Warriors welcome back eight seniors. The group, as well as a crop of skilled newcomers, has taken the challenge head-on and is hopeful it can lead to more success this season.
“I think when you lose seniors that really were role players and starters, having kids that are coming in that have that experience is definitely beneficial,” said Maass, who enters her sixth season at the helm.
“We have an extremely large senior class this year, and a number of leaders on this team, which is really beneficial, too, when you’re asking people to start playing in new roles.”
The biggest role to fill is the void left by Kreuziger, who had a team-high 61 kills last fall. And with the Warriors’ 6-2 rotation offense working from the inside out, finding someone to take over that position was tops on Maass’ to-do list.
Insert Olivia Jones.
The senior had a strong campaign last year finishing third on the Warriors with 32 kills at outside hitter, but will take over the middle blocker position this season. While Maass admitted she would prefer to have Jones remain on the outside, the two-year starter hasn’t shied away from the new role.
“She’s a really good outside hitter, and ideally that’s where I’d like to see her, but we’ve had conversations and it’s the team first. That’s where her team needs her to be,” Maass said.
While Jones makes that major change, the Warriors do bring back some stability with two more returning senior starters, setter Sydni Kratz and middle hitter Felicia Sanders. Kratz led the team with 143 assists last season to go along with a second-best 71 digs.
Meanwhile, Sanders tallied 24 kills and finished second in blocks with 10, including four solo stuffs.
Along with the returnees, the Warriors also bring back key varsity role players from last year in seniors Hailey Angell, Emma Colling, Cameran Ratz, Madelyn Johnson and Aspen Hays. That coupled with the trio of starters back gives Maass a nice level of comfort
“It’s definitely a benefit for us knowing that half of our starting lineup is returning and has that varsity court experience, and then having that large number of seniors, they all have varsity experience, but not necessarily much playing time,” she said.
“They’re working hard to continue to ramp up what they know is coming at them, and they’re all owning what they need to do and working hard. Having the leadership on the floor of the kids that have played and know what’s coming is definitely beneficial.”
The leadership has been coming from throughout the Warriors’ returnees as well, not just the group of starters. Maass has especially been impressed by the work of Ratz, Colling and Johnson. A lanky, athletic outside hitter, Ratz has truly expanded her game with Maass noting “she’s really seeing herself being able to pass and being able to serve; positions she didn’t necessarily consider she was ready for.”
Meanwhile, Johnson has done anything and everything asked of her, while Colling, a defensive specialist last year, looks primed to succeed Schmelzer at libero as she’s “been owning the back row.”
“You have kids that didn’t necessarily have starting roles or significant playing time roles who are wanting to step up and be leaders; making their presence known on the court and off it,” Maass added.
Along with the eight seniors, the Warriors welcome two regular varsity newcomers in junior Aydan Zuther and sophomore Estella Brees, as well as three varsity/JV flex players in junior Asja McCall and sophomores Madison Maass and Makayla Vieth. Given the sheer number of seniors, Kristin Maass said the goal with the flex players — those who can play both varsity and JV — is simple.
“We’ve got to start getting some kids experience at the varsity level,” she said.
Brees has certainly inserted herself nicely as a setter alongside Kratz, who can also hit proficiently. The diminutive sophomore isn’t lacking top level experience, having played both varsity basketball and track last year.
“I think, for her, the transition has been easier given what had happened previously,” Kristin Maass said, while noting Zuther is continuing to find her own role and will be a key practice player.
Maass is confident that the team’s blend of new and old should benefit the Warriors. The incoming players have a good amount of skill, which should create a vacuum where everyone can improve in Maass’ eyes.
“Having a large senior class, a lot of the time having kids coming up behind you that are always pushing to make you better, is definitely something we haven’t always had,” she said. “I think this year we have some of those kids that are coming up, pushing and making everyone better by making everybody work hard.”
It was already on display this summer. According to Maass, a large chunk of the Warriors were consistently in the weight room, something that will certainly be needed in the new look Badger West Conference this season. While former North Division foes Baraboo, Mount Horeb, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie remain, the Warriors add Madison Edgewood, Monroe and Oregon into the fold this fall.
The Crusaders are coming off a WIAA Division 2 state berth last fall, despite having to forfeit their appearance after having to quarantine due to a COVID-19 exposure. Meanwhile, the Panthers (2-9) and Cheesemakers (1-9) each struggled this past spring, giving the Warriors some new challenges and equal competitors.
It should help the Warriors in their pursuit of improvement after finishing last fall 0-14, starting with an improved culture shift.
“Yeah, last year wasn’t as successful as we would have wanted it to be, but we need to change that culture and mindset of ‘We have to go out on the court wanting to win and knowing we can win,’” Maass said.
“Really just taking that idea of winning, wanting to win and culture change, not just going out and thinking we’re going to struggle. I think that group of seniors having gone through it, they know what they need and want to do, and then it’s just getting them to fight all the way to the end.”
GALLERY: Portage volleyball hosts Waterloo in non-conference tilt
Cameran Ratz
Bianca Varzaru, Felicia Sanders
Lexi Schmelzer
Emma Kreuziger
Sydni Kratz
Olivia Jones
Madelyn Johnson
Genna Garrigan
Emma Colling
Hailey Angell
Portage point
Portage bench
Portage coach Kristin Maass
Cameran Ratz, Emma Kreuziger
Lexi Schmelzer, Megan Pace
Bianca Varzaru, Felicia Sanders
Emma Colling
Genna Garrigan
Sydni Kratz
Portage huddle
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.