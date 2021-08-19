'It's a learning curve': Calvin Zenz has brought his spread offense to Reedsburg football, kicking off a new era

The system change is particularly interesting in Reedsburg, which ran its triple-option attack for 14 seasons under Brian Pottinger. After Pottinger resigned following the 2020 season, interim co-head coaches Quinn Hobbs and Mike Riberich kept the offense while the Beavers went 2-5 and scored 17.9 points per game in the fall of 2020.

Zenz spent the past year much differently.

He sat out the fall before coaching Columbus — where his spread offense produced 36.2 points per game — to a 5-1 record during the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring. Columbus’ season finished with a 42-6 win at New Glarus/Monticello on April 30. A couple weeks later, Zenz accepted the Reedsburg job.

He watched the Beavers’ 2020 games on YouTube and reviewed some of the players’ highlight tapes, but he didn’t have too much time to lay the program’s foundation. Therefore, Zenz is still getting to know exactly what he’s got in Reedsburg, and what it will take to build up the program.

He’s started from the bottom floor before. Columbus went 11-1 under Scott Hilber in 2016, when Zenz was an offensive coordinator, but the Cardinals went just 2-7 in 2017 and 1-8 in 2018, Zenz’s first two years as head coach.