Izzy Krueger rising to the challenge, finding success as Portage girls tennis' top singles player

It can be daunting making the change from playing doubles to singles in tennis.

Even more so when that change comes with a jump up to the No. 1 flight as the team’s top player.

With that being said, it’s understandable why Portage’s Izzy Krueger had some apprehension about the switch when she was approached by coach Sarah Pulliam entering this season.

However, as the senior got some early matches under her belt, her confidence grew and success has truly come on late down the course of the season. Krueger has won three of her last five matches entering Saturday’s Badger West Conference Tournament at Baraboo and could truly make some noise as the postseason nears.

“At first I was just really nervous about it, because prior to this year, I really hadn’t played singles at all except for a couple of games. I was just really nervous and I was confused because one of our other girls, Riley Wood, has been playing singles her entire tennis career,” Krueger said.

“I thought she was the better choice, but I feel like I’ve been doing well this season and am proud of how I’ve been performing.”

Pulliam, who had belief in Krueger from the start, has certainly agreed.