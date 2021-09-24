Izzy Krueger rising to the challenge, finding success as Portage girls tennis' top singles player

It can be daunting making the change from playing doubles to singles in tennis.
Even more so when that change comes with a jump up to the No. 1 flight as the team’s top player.
With that being said, it’s understandable why Portage’s Izzy Krueger had some apprehension about the switch when she was approached by coach Sarah Pulliam entering this season.
However, as the senior got some early matches under her belt, her confidence grew and success has truly come on late down the course of the season. Krueger has won three of her last five matches entering Saturday’s Badger West Conference Tournament at Baraboo and could truly make some noise as the postseason nears.
“At first I was just really nervous about it, because prior to this year, I really hadn’t played singles at all except for a couple of games. I was just really nervous and I was confused because one of our other girls, Riley Wood, has been playing singles her entire tennis career,” Krueger said.
“I thought she was the better choice, but I feel like I’ve been doing well this season and am proud of how I’ve been performing.”
Pulliam, who had belief in Krueger from the start, has certainly agreed.
“I’m satisfied with her growth, and I was confident she could play at No. 1 singles,” Pulliam said. “I think she’s began to own No. 1, and she realizes it’s going to be difficult but she has to set her mind for each match, win or lose, and establishing goals for herself.”
Kruger, a four-year player for Pulliam, initially played singles on the Warriors JV team but quickly made the jump to doubles her sophomore year and began her junior season last fall alongside Makenna Bisch as the group’s No. 1 doubles pair.
Towards the end of the year though, Krueger made the switch to No. 3 singles and following the loss of the Warriors’ top singles player, foreign exchange student Ane Arocena Blanco, Pulliam had a hole to fill at the top of the singles ranks.
Turning the corner
Krueger was a logical choice to assume that mantle for Pulliam and she did so from the start of the year. It wasn’t the easiest transition however.
Krueger went 0-3 at the Warriors’ opening Lodi quadrangular, and what followed was a difficult two-day trip to La Crosse, but things got off to a strong start. Facing off against Onalaska in their first match of the invite, Krueger cruised past the Hilltoppers’ Jane Fabian in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0, to earn her first win of the season.
That coupled with a hard fought 7-6 (5), 3-6, 11-9 loss to Grafton’s Hailey Markoff at the Lodi quad, truly opened Krueger’s eyes to what she could accomplish this fall.
“The first time I played, I played against Grafton, and just seeing that I could rally with her and play with her, it just reassured me so much. It made me think I could have some wins this season,” Krueger said.
“That was a much needed win for her,” Pulliam added of the win over Fabian. “Then I saw an improvement just in her overall attitude playing No. 1; she wasn’t getting down on herself and I think the turn came early on.”
That improvement has really been on display over the final weeks of the regular season.
Following consecutive losses to open the Edgerton quad on Sept. 11, Krueger rolled to a 6-1, 6-4 win over the Crimson Tide’s Zoe Lein to finish off her day. She then won two of her next three matches in straight sets over Monroe’s Kylie Miller (6-3, 6-4) and Reedsburg’s Gabby Weis (6-1, 6-3).
“That’s just been awesome,” Krueger said. “Honestly, any win I get, I’m so proud of myself and it just shows I’m improving and getting more confident; I’m taking more risks and they’re paying off.”
Honing her skills, headspace
Those risks and rewards have largely been in Krueger’s overall match strategy and her serving. The senior said she’s put a lot of work into her serves this fall because of how strong her opponents can be in that same facet of the game.
“All of these girls have serves that are so hard, and if you serve too softly, they’ll place it right in the corner where you can’t return it, so you need to have a good serve,” she said.
It hasn’t gone unnoticed for Pulliam. But just as much as Krueger’s improved in her play, her mental attitude has increased just as sharply.
Krueger admitted that in previous seasons she “used to get so down on myself when I made mistakes.” Instead of letting those errors weigh her down, she’s instead used them to build herself back up.
“I just realized this year that I need to focus on improving those mistakes and fixing them during my game, rather than getting down on myself and giving up right away,” she said.
“She’s very positive and she’s more positive than when I saw her at the beginning of the season because she’s realized ‘Yeah, it’s a difficult position and it is what it is,’” Pulliam added.
That difficulty has been a constant all season. Among Krueger’s losses this season, four are to previous state qualifiers including Sauk Prairie’s Quinlyn Mack, Whitewater’s Emilia Houwers, Tomah’s Cadence Thomson and La Crosse Aquinas’ Danica Silcox.
Despite falling in straight sets to fall four girls and combining to win just two games, Krueger saw the value in the losses.
“During those tough matches is when I can honestly say I was playing my best in terms of my placement, serving, and rallying,” she said. “These matches also helped me with my mentality, they showed me that there are girls better than me and that I have to be okay with losing. And even though I lost the match I knew that I put my all into it.”
Pulliam certainly thought so as well.
“I think it’s really encouraging that she never gave up; she showed confidence and even if the score was 0-6, it didn’t speak for how (well) she performed on the court,” she added. “It’s difficult to play opponents who play all the time, but she’s adjusted to that.”
And now it has Krueger ready to take on the Badger West’s best on Saturday. Pulliam believes that success at the league tournament could go a long way for not just Krueger, but the entire Warriors team, as they prepare for their WIAA Division 1 subsectional at La Crosse Central on Oct. 4
Regardless of what happens though, Pulliam is happy that Krueger didn’t shy away from the challenge this fall.
“I’m proud of her, I’m happy for her and I’m happy she didn’t give up and attempt to play at No. 2, when she’s very capable of playing at No. 1 singles,” she said. “Just sticking it out and showing the other girls that, win or lose, it’s possible to play well, have a good attitude and be a good leader on the team.”
Krueger knows her younger self would be just as proud.
“It’s just crazy to see how much I’ve grown in tennis, I’ve gotten so much better in these last four years,” she said.
