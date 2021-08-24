New coach Christine Leising looking to blend new, old with Portage girls swim team

“That kind of gave me the confidence that I can do this. She was able to teach me so much,” said Leising, who pointed to her respect for the sport of swimming itself to being the catalyst for her inquisitive nature.

“The sport is incredible and the athletes attracted to the sport are a little crazy, but they have to be the different type of athlete and different type of kid,” she added. “For me, it’s a huge respect for the sport and to the athletes that show up every day.”

While she’s pulling from Tollefson’s techniques and style, Leising isn’t doing everything cookie cutter to her predecessor. Among the biggest changes is the team’s increase in strength and conditioning training in the weight room. Working alongside the district’s strength and conditioning coach Matt Denure, as well as drawing inspiration from Ripon College, Leising said the Warriors will lift 2-3 days a week from 6-7 a.m. before evening practices.

“We’re working on that strength because some of the girls need to work on that and that’s one thing I want to bring into the program,” she said.