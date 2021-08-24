New coach Christine Leising looking to blend new, old with Portage girls swim team

Not having an extensive background didn’t stop Christine Leising from diving head first into the world of swimming in 2019 when she joined the Portage prep girls swim team’s staff under coach Tammy Tollefson.
Now after serving two years as an assistant under one of the most successful coaches in Warriors history, Leising will take the next plunge this fall. Following Tollefson’s resignation after six years in charge to take over the DeForest girls program, Leising has been elevated to head coach of the Portage program alongside new assistant coach Catherine Livingston this fall.
It’s a daunting task in Leising’s eyes, but one she’s certainly excited to undertake this fall.
“It’s been a very exciting challenge because it’s at least forcing me to become a leader in my own respect, and really becoming a head varsity coach for the first time, to be honest,” said Leising, who has nine prior years of coaching experience ranging from cross country and track, to basketball and dance.
“It’s been really stressful, but I learned a lot from Tammy and I’m just trying to bring in a new program and my own style.”
The loss of Tollefson, as well as Rubie-Ann Kohn and Madi Routson to graduation, hasn’t been easy, but helping alleviate that fact is a strong returning core. The Warriors bring back four swimmers from last year’s group that qualified two individuals to the WIAA Division 2 state meet for the first time in program history.
Chief among them is senior Natalie Weidner, who alongside Kohn, made school history last fall competing in the Div. 2 state meet at Waukesha South. Weidner, who finished 16th in the 500-yard freestyle at state with a time of 5 minutes, 55.14 seconds, will take over the leadership reins this fall.
Despite officially holding the title of captain for the first time, Leising knows it’s a familiar role for Weidner.
“Natalie, in my eyes, has been a leader for three years,” Leising said. “She hasn’t been a captain, but for three years I’ve seen her develop into the person and young athlete she has been, and she’s a fantastic leader.
Weidner is joined by fellow senior Trinity Muente, as well as sophomores Addison Fahey and Maggie Gladem. Fahey recorded a pair of top-10 finishes at last year’s Div. 2 Whitewater second, including a sixth-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:13.15), while Gladem took ninth in the 100 freestyle (1:06.33).
Both girls were thrust into key positions last season and Leising expects even more from the pair this fall.
“She’s matured tremendously since last year; not that she wasn’t a mature kid, but she’s taking on those leadership qualities,” Leising said of Fahey. “And Maggie is the most coachable kid I’ve ever met. Everything I tell her she’s able to translate and she has this quiet demeanor where she’s leading quietly.”
Muente meanwhile is entering her fourth year as part of the Warriors’ program and Leising said she “brings a lot of the fun and silliness to practice.” It gives Leising plenty of comfort as she embarks on her first season in charge.
It’s also helped that incoming freshmen Elizabeth Youra and Meredith Shanks have also taken the plunge in good spirits. According to Leising, both girls have experience with the Portage Youth Swim Team — coincidentally both girls were coached by Leising, Weidner, Kohn and Routson — and have taken the challenge of varsity swimming head on.
“They haven’t complained — they’ve said they’re tired — and they’ve risen to the occasion,” Leising said, “they complete all their sets, try really hard to work the clock and I’ve already seen tremendous growth in them. They come to practice, are pretty happy and eager to achieve.”
Leising herself has shown that same level of enthusiasm towards picking up where Tollefson left off, helping the Warriors qualify swimmers to the state meet in four straight years. During her two years under Tollefson, Leising said she constantly asked questions and carried around a notebook taking notes to learn Tollefson’s training techniques and program.
That trend continued at road meets and invites where Leising said she’s “even be asking questions to other teams about what I see and what I notice.”
“That kind of gave me the confidence that I can do this. She was able to teach me so much,” said Leising, who pointed to her respect for the sport of swimming itself to being the catalyst for her inquisitive nature.
“The sport is incredible and the athletes attracted to the sport are a little crazy, but they have to be the different type of athlete and different type of kid,” she added. “For me, it’s a huge respect for the sport and to the athletes that show up every day.”
While she’s pulling from Tollefson’s techniques and style, Leising isn’t doing everything cookie cutter to her predecessor. Among the biggest changes is the team’s increase in strength and conditioning training in the weight room. Working alongside the district’s strength and conditioning coach Matt Denure, as well as drawing inspiration from Ripon College, Leising said the Warriors will lift 2-3 days a week from 6-7 a.m. before evening practices.
“We’re working on that strength because some of the girls need to work on that and that’s one thing I want to bring into the program,” she said.
While there are plenty of changes, some things have remained the same for the Warriors. Portage is again faced with a difficult numbers challenge with just a half-dozen swimmers, which will certainly make team successes tough. However, the group still has its focus on individual improvements while keeping the same family atmosphere that Tollefson instilled when she took over in 2015.
“We’re continuing to work on those PRs, working on those improvements and helping our girls become well-rounded, strong swimmers that are happy when they walk out of the pool,” she said. “And again, having that family feel.”
Portage will open its season on Aug. 31 with a quadrangular against Baraboo, Lodi/Wisconsin Heights and Sauk Prairie before hosting McFarland in its home Badger West Conference dual opener on Sept. 7.
