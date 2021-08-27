Portage football clicks on all cylinders, shuts out Whitewater for first 2-0 start in 14 years

Senior Sam Horn and Thompson added a 42-yard pitch-and-catch, while Brouette tacked on his punt return score and sophomore Haakon Johnson plowed in from a yard out, all with the span of 2 minutes, 2 seconds.

It was a perfect display of the Warriors’ play-by-play mentality.

“We try to have that same mentality; it doesn’t matter if you’re down or up in the game, how much you’re down by or how much you’re up by,” Haak added. “You have to focus on executing that next play and I think that was one of the biggest contributing factors that let us pull away, focusing on the next play and continuing to execute each play.”

With a comfortable lead, the Warriors put the game to bed on the opening drive of the second half as junior Garret Crawford, facing a fourth-and-4, weaved his way in from 18 yards out with 5:45 to play in the third quarter to effectively keep the running clock in effect and put the final nail in the Whippets’ coffin.

Brouette rushed for a game-high 109 yards on just four carries, while Crawford added 97 on 11 touches and Starr chipped in 53 on six carries among the Warriors’ 354 rushing yards. Meanwhile, Thompson completed both passes for 54 yards, both to Horn, while the Portage defense held the Whippets to just seven rushing yards on 22 carries.

