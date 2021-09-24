Portage football executes in crunch time to rally by Reedsburg, 27-14

The Warriors instead shifted into high gear as they scored again to take the lead on a 2-yard Bleich touchdown dive with 6:33 to play. The bruising running back added the two-point try for a 20-14 lead. It was a no-brainer for Haak to turn to Bleich, who scored the game-winning TD in last year’s 13-7 overtime win, in that situation.

“He’s a tremendous leader and we trust him, just like we trust many of our other backs too. But in those short-yardage situations, with the size and strength he has, he’s a good one to go to,” Haak said.

Looking to counter right back, the Beavers got a big 29-yard run from Green on the first play of their ensuing drive. However, the Warriors stuffed junior Devin Judd for a three-yard loss on the next play and, after two incomplete passes, Green was ripped down for a 9-yard sack by Portage senior Jordan Starr to turn the Beavers over on downs and set up the game-sealing touchdown.

“We thought it would be there, but we missed a block and that’s basically why (it happened),” Zenz said of the three-yard loss that stunted the drive. “If we get that block, who knows what would’ve happened and that’s kind of how it kind of goes right now. Sometimes we get about 10 guys doing the right thing, and that was a huge momentum thing, especially for our guys still learning things.”