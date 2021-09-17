Portage football fades down stretch in 29-16 loss to Fort Atkinson

Despite the momentum swing, Portage remained steady and responded out of the break. The Warriors sniffed the Fort Atkinson red zone on its opening drive of the half but squandered the chance with a fumble recovered by the Blackhawks.

However, after forcing a quick three-and-out, the Warriors took the lead with 4:43 to play in the quarter as senior Ethan Bleich powered in from a yard out, and the subsequent two-point try, for an 8-7 lead.

“Every opportunity you have, to be able to get off the field on fourth down, you have to be able to do that, but I thought we responded well coming out of halftime. We were down a touchdown but we responded well in the third quarter,” Haak said.

The teams then traded the lead three more times, but it was the Blackhawks’ second score that emphatically turned the game around. After the Warriors ripped off an eight-play, 72-yard scoring drive capped off by a Bleich 2-yard plunge, Fort Atkinson needed just two plays to retake the lead for good.

After a short squib kick, senior Evan Dudzek ripped off a 52-yard run down to the Portage 7-yard line. The 6-foot, 201-pounder finished things off on the next play and the Warriors found themselves trailing again just 32 seconds later and their traction slipped from there.