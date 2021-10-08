Portage football's late surge falls short in 20-16 loss to Monona Grove

Senior Isaac Paul then made a juggling catch for the two-point conversion to reel Portage within 20-16, before the Warriors lined up for an onside kick. Junior Ian Karpelenia proceeded to cover the onside kick just on the other side of midfield; however, Portage was flagged for an illegal touching penalty just one yard shy of midfield to give the Silver Eagles a chance to kneel out the remaining clock.

“We’ve shown that a lot, being able to come back and we never question our fight; we have plenty of that and we have the right leadership for that,” Haak said of his team’s furious rally attempt. “But we do need to improve on the mental side of the game, whether it be penalties or understanding some of our assignments. That’s an area we need to improve upon.”

Those mental miscues truly came back to bite the Warriors’ in the end as Kikkert’s punt return score could have potentially won Portage the game. Trailing 20-8 early in the fourth quarter, Portage senior Jarred Starr picked off Monona Grove’s Kody Cummings at the Warriors’ 2-yard line on fourth-and-4 — had he let the pass drop, Portage would have taken over at their own 37.