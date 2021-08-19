Portage girls tennis chock-full of returnees, but lacking top varsity experience this fall

Wood will be the primary No. 2 singles player this season behind senior Izzy Krueger, who makes the jump to No. 1 singles. While Krueger went winless in Lodi, she showed promise in all three of her matches and will likely interchange with Wood throughout the season.

“She’s not happy at No. 1, but we feel confident she can fill those shoes,” Pulliam said of Krueger.

“Being at that No. 1 spot, it’s hard to take loss after loss after loss, but she played very well on Tuesday. We’re going to have to try to set those goals for each match and each game, rather than looking overall at what the record is.”

Along with the two returning varsity singles players, the Warriors also return an existing doubles team in seniors Molly Voigt and Allison Kallungi. After playing underneath Bisch and McKinnon last fall, the pair jumped up the No. 1 flight smoothly in Lodi, going 2-1 in three matches.

The duo’s lone loss was to Lodi’s Rylee Schneider and Lexy Karls, 6-2, 6-4.

While Pulliam knows the pair are “going to have their work cut out for them,” they’ve appeared to be up to the challenge, especially having played alongside one another last year.