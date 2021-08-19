Portage girls tennis chock-full of returnees, but lacking top varsity experience this fall

It’s always a benefit when a team can return a majority of its players from the previous season.
The Portage girls tennis team has that advantage with eight players back from last fall, including six seniors, after losing only four seniors from the 2020 squad, including foreign exchange student Ane Arocena Blanco.
Among those losses however were the Warriors’ top singles player, their No. 1 doubles team in Makenna Bisch and Britta McKinnon, and No. 4 singles player Kylie Owens.
And therein lies the rub for coach Sarah Pulliam this fall, as Portage has plenty of players to fill those, albeit big, shoes. Still the veteran head coach believes the Warriors can compete on a similar scale as they grow over the course of the year.
“When we play opponents that are very comparable to us in size and skill, we match up very well. When it comes to some of those more difficult schools, it’s going to be challenging,” she said.
“They’re going to have to take their lumps and we’re going to have to set goals in a sense of ‘It’s not about posting wins. It’s about making progress, setting a goal for yourself and things as such.’”
That progress was on display in Tuesday’s season-opening quadrangular at Lodi, led by senior Riley Wood. After playing last season at the No. 3 singles flight, Wood made the jump up to No. 2 singles and proceeded to go 2-1 in her three matches, with her lone loss coming by way of a 6-3, 7-5 loss to DeForest’s Kaiya Hegarty.
Wood will be the primary No. 2 singles player this season behind senior Izzy Krueger, who makes the jump to No. 1 singles. While Krueger went winless in Lodi, she showed promise in all three of her matches and will likely interchange with Wood throughout the season.
“She’s not happy at No. 1, but we feel confident she can fill those shoes,” Pulliam said of Krueger.
“Being at that No. 1 spot, it’s hard to take loss after loss after loss, but she played very well on Tuesday. We’re going to have to try to set those goals for each match and each game, rather than looking overall at what the record is.”
Along with the two returning varsity singles players, the Warriors also return an existing doubles team in seniors Molly Voigt and Allison Kallungi. After playing underneath Bisch and McKinnon last fall, the pair jumped up the No. 1 flight smoothly in Lodi, going 2-1 in three matches.
The duo’s lone loss was to Lodi’s Rylee Schneider and Lexy Karls, 6-2, 6-4.
While Pulliam knows the pair are “going to have their work cut out for them,” they’ve appeared to be up to the challenge, especially having played alongside one another last year.
“That’s huge and we’re not trying to start from scratch. They’ve been working up the lineup and I think they knew it would be inevitable that this is where they would be at,” Pulliam said.
Along with the leading foursome, the Warriors return seniors Ruby Atkinson and Emily Brees, as well as sophomores Thea Laffin and Hannah Kallungi. Atkinson spent time playing at the No. 3 doubles flight last season and played alongside Laffin in Lodi, while Hannah Kallungi was also a doubles regular but made the jump to No. 3 singles at the season-opening quad.
Brees’ spot in the lineup is still to be determined, according to Pulliam, as well as that of the team’s newcomers this fall, senior Sophia Brenneman and sophomore Lydia Gauger. Despite their limited practice time — Brenneman had six days while Gauger only had a pair — Pulliam was impressed by the pair’s opening performance as they played at No. 3 doubles and won games in two of their three matches.
“We’ve got work to continue, but hopefully as the season goes on we’ll see improvements,” she added.
The current roster could expand with the potential additions of two new foreign exchange students and their host, but Pulliam is still waiting for confirmation. Even with the additional players, team wins may be hard to come by this fall, especially with the additions of Madison Edgewood, Oregon and Monroe thanks to the new Western half of the Badger Conference — the 16-team league switched from the North/South alignment to an East/West arrangement beginning this year.
“It doesn’t help that we’re in Division 1. We don’t belong in Div. 1 but we are so it’s going to be another obstacle in and of itself,” Pulliam added.
Still, the Warriors remain in high spirits. That’s been one of the group’s biggest bright spots so far, alongside their senior leadership, and something Pulliam hopes can carry them this fall, continuing with the two-day La Crosse Invite on Friday and Saturday.
“They are a fun group of girls, all of them combined are a fun group of girls and I really think the senior leadership and camaraderie has been a huge asset this year. No drama, just a great group of girls,” she said.
“We’re out there to have fun and just do what we can, and we’ll take it as it comes.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.