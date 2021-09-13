Portage vs. Fort Atkinson football game moved from Friday to Thursday

The Portage prep football team will have an even quicker turnaround following its first loss of the season last Friday to Mount Horeb/Barneveld.

Following the trend of games getting moved due to a statewide shortage of officials, the Warriors will instead welcome Fort Atkinson at 7 p.m. Thursday night after initially being scheduled to host the Blackhawks on Friday.

A litany of issues has resulted in a lack of officials across all Wisconsin high school sports, and there weren’t enough available to referee Friday night’s crucial Badger Small Conference tilt, according to Portage athletic director Ed Carlson.

According to Carlson, the Badger Conference as a whole has been forced to move at least one game each week so far this season due to the shortage. Former Little Ten Conference rivals Beaver Dam and Watertown delayed their 99th all-time meeting to last Saturday due to the shortage, and Baraboo and Mount Horeb/Barneveld have moved their game to 4 p.m. this Saturday.

The Warriors and Blackhawks are no strangers to each other, having played as recently as the 2019 season opener. Portage won that meeting handily, 32-0, behind a stingy defensive performance as it held Fort Atkinson to just 31 total yards, including nine yards rushing on 31 attempts.