Portage's defense rises to the occasion, stuffs game-tying two-point try to top Stoughton, 22-20

The strong close to the game wasn’t the only time the Portage defense reared back.

The Warriors rose to the occasion throughout the majority of the first half. Portage sandwiched three-and-outs around a fumble recovery on the Vikings’ first three drives of the game.

And while the Warriors failed to cash in on the turnover, they made sure to find paydirt on the second three-and-out. Thanks to a short punt, the Warriors just had to go 29 yards to hit the endzone on a Jordan Starr 8-yard touchdown run to take a 6-0 lead with 11:54 to go in the second quarter.

Portage proceeded to force a turnover on downs on the ensuing Vikings drive and turn that in to eight more points as senior Jaden Kikkert scooped up a Starr fumbled and raced 35 yards to the house with 7:42 remaining in the first half.

The score came with a pair of 15-yard penalties — a personal foul on Horn and a Kikkert unsportsmanlike conduct — but the Warriors ended up converting the 33-yard two-point try on a pitch-and-catch from Thompson to Horn.