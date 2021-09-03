Portage's defense rises to the occasion, stuffs game-tying two-point try to top Stoughton, 22-20

While the little plays ultimately add up over the course of a football game, it’s oftentimes the big plays that dictate the final outcome.
When the Portage prep football team, especially the Warriors defense, found its back against the wall Friday night, it rose to the occasion nearly every time. Those efforts came to a head in the final two-plus minutes of regulation as the Warriors thwarted a game-tying two-point conversion attempt by Stoughton, before recovering an onside kick and running out the clock to put away the Vikings for a 22-20 win in a Badger Small Conference opener at Bob Mael Field.
The Portage defense held the Vikings to just 107 rushing yards on 34 attempts while senior Erik Brouette rushed for a game-high 151 yards on 23 carries and had the game-clinching first down run to propel the Warriors to their first 3-0 start since 2007.
“It’s a credit to our leaders, our guys and our coaching staff. It’s a great win for them and I can’t tell you how excited we are for them,” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “It comes down to those big plays at the end of the game and that takes a great coaching staff and great leaders to close things out.”
Those big plays were on display in the game’s waning moments with the Warriors (3-0, 1-0 Badger Small) nursing a 22-14 lead. After taking an 8-point lead on Brouette’s 3-yard touchdown run and Jordan Starr’s ensuing rushing touchdown with 2 minutes, 17 seconds remaining, the Vikings wasted little time punching back.
Senior Nathan Vagedes returned the ensuing kickoff to midfield and after a 15-yard personal foul penalty, Stoughton (1-2, 0-1) was set up at the Portage 35-yard line. The Vikings needed just five plays to find paydirt, with senior John Harman bruising his way in from 12 yards out with 1:09 to play to pull within 22-20.
Needing a two-point conversion to avoid needing an onside kick, the Vikings went to Harman again, but the Warriors defense snuffed out the pitch to the right side and stuffed the attempt.
“That’s huge for sure. We had some momentum and thought we had a (right) play call, but they got home with pressure, and at the end of the day, made the plays when they needed to,” Stoughton coach Jason Becker said.
The Warriors then recovered the onside kick as senior Sam Horn corralled the bouncing ball, before sweating out the final drive.
Faced with a third-and-inches, Starr was stymied for no gain, but coming out of the Vikings’ final timeout, Brouette burst through the right side for a nine-yard gain and the game-clinching first down.
“Hats off to Portage. They executed their game plan and we struggled to contain it early, and struggled to contain it again late,” Becker said. “I thought we took some momentum back late in the first half, but hats off to Portage for executing their game plan tonight.”
The strong close to the game wasn’t the only time the Portage defense reared back.
The Warriors rose to the occasion throughout the majority of the first half. Portage sandwiched three-and-outs around a fumble recovery on the Vikings’ first three drives of the game.
And while the Warriors failed to cash in on the turnover, they made sure to find paydirt on the second three-and-out. Thanks to a short punt, the Warriors just had to go 29 yards to hit the endzone on a Jordan Starr 8-yard touchdown run to take a 6-0 lead with 11:54 to go in the second quarter.
Portage proceeded to force a turnover on downs on the ensuing Vikings drive and turn that in to eight more points as senior Jaden Kikkert scooped up a Starr fumbled and raced 35 yards to the house with 7:42 remaining in the first half.
The score came with a pair of 15-yard penalties — a personal foul on Horn and a Kikkert unsportsmanlike conduct — but the Warriors ended up converting the 33-yard two-point try on a pitch-and-catch from Thompson to Horn.
The Vikings answered back before the half as senior Isaac Knutson connected with senior Ayden Probst on a 14-yard strike with 3:12 to play to pull within 14-8. Stoughton later missed on a chance to score before the break and squandered a chance to take the lead on their first score of the second half.
After a deep Vagedes punt return to the Warriors 22-yard line, Harmon, who rushed for a team-high 71 yards on 10 carries, plowed in from eight yards out with 2:50 to go in the third quarter to knot things at 14. Portage was called for encroaching on the ensuing PAT, prompting Stoughton to go for two, but the Warriors stuffed the two-point run attempt to keep things even at two scores apiece.
Stoughton had plenty of chances to take the lead after that, but Portage forced a pair of turnover on downs following two Thompson interceptions.
“Anytime when you have turnovers, it’s how you react after turnovers happen. We were able to respond a few times, and you don’t want turnovers to happen, but credit to both sides of the ball and how we were able to respond after some of those things happened,” Haak said.
“When you have times like that, you have to have great leadership and I thought we were able to have that.”
PORTAGE 22, STOUGHTON 20
Stoughton 0 8 6 6 — 20
Portage 0 14 0 8 — 22
P — Jo. Starr 8 run (run failed), 11:54, 2nd
P — Kikkert 35 fumble recovery (Horn pass from Thompson), 7:42, 2nd
S — Probst 14 pass from Knutson (Knutson run), 3:12, 2nd
S — Harman 8 run (run failed), 2:50, 3rd
P — Brouette 3 run (Jo. Starr run), 2:17, 4th
S — Harman 12 run (run failed), 1:09, 4th
TEAM STATS
First downs — S 15, P 19. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — S 34-107, P 53-236. Passing yards — S 139, P 23. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — S 13-19-0, P 3-10-3. Fumbles-lost — S 3-1, P 1-0. Penalties-yards — S 7-63, P 18-172.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — S, Harman 10-71; P, Brouette 23-151, Jo. Starr 20-77.
Passing — S, Knutson 13-19-0-139; P, Thompson 3-10-3-23.
Receiving — S, Vegades 6-64; P, Kikkert 1-11.
