PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage can't keep halftime lead in 58-47 loss to Watertown
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL | WATERTOWN 58, PORTAGE 47

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage can't keep halftime lead in 58-47 loss to Watertown

The Portage boys basketball team was unable to make a halftime lead hold up on Friday night as the Warriors faded away in the second half of a 58-47 non-conference loss to Watertown.

Junior Cooper Roberts scored a team-high 15 points while junior Erik Brouette added 13, including all four of Portage’s 3-pointers, to pace the Warriors in the loss. After trailing by one to Reedsburg and being tied with Madison Edgewood at halftime in its first two games, Portage (0-3) went into the intermission ahead of the Goslings, 30-27.

Watertown began to get off the ground out of the break however, as the Goslings began to pull away. Oliver Meyers led the way for Watertown (2-1) as the junior scored a game-high 22 points, including three triples of his own.

Senior Hayes Hensler added nine points for Portage, but no other Warriors cracked more than two points. Portage returns to action on Monday when it hosts Columbia County rival Pardeeville (4-1).

WATERTOWN 58, PORTAGE 47

Watertown;27;31;—;58

Portage;30;17;—;47

WATERTOWN (fg ft-fta pts) — Wehner 1 2-2 4; Meyers 7 5-7 22; Shelton 4 0-0 9; Lampe 1 3-3 5; Kehl 1 0-0 2; Sellnow 1 1-1 3; Gapinski 1 2-3 4; Bohmann 1 0-0 3; Martin 0 0-2 0; Roberts 2 0-2 4; Clifford 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 13-19 58.

PORTAGE — Mael 1 0-0 2; Brouette 4 1-2 13; Hammer 1 0-0 2; Reichhoff 1 0-0 2; Fimreite 1 0-0 2; Hensler 3 3-4 9; Roberts 6 3-5 15; Simons 1 0-0 2 Totals 18 7-11 47.

3-point goals: W 5 (Meyers 3, Bohmann 2); P 4 (Brouette 4). Total fouls: W 13; P 21.

