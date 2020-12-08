PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage eclipsed down stretch in 70-51 loss to Madison Edgewood

The Crusaders proceeded to score nine points in 50 seconds, capped off by a 3-pointer and runner from Jimenez for a 57-48 lead with 4:40 to go. Roberts split a pair of layups to stop the spurt and junior Andrew Kopfhamer later got a baby hook to fall with 2:12 remaining to stay within single-digits at 59-51 but that was the last time the Warriors tickled the twine.

Edgewood scored the game’s final 11 points as Portage went cold the rest of the way. The Crusaders did a good job keeping the Warriors on ice as it bled more a minute off the clock out of a Portage timeout with 3:40 to go.

“We tried in that stretch to pressure them out of the zone because I didn’t want to let them run the swing and grind us side-to-side with those back screens into a layup, and they took care of it,” Berger said.

“They didn’t turn it over, they didn’t panic and they moved the ball around. When you do force a miss, you have to get a rebound … and that’s something that’s an issue for us.”

Portage meanwhile sped up its pace down the stretch, creating a number of costly turnovers. Berger attributed the team’s giveaways to “trying to make it happen right away, instead of letting it come to them offensively.”