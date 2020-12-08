PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage eclipsed down stretch in 70-51 loss to Madison Edgewood

One good punch is all that’s need to get your opponent on its heels and the Portage boys basketball team took a proverbial left hook to the jaw on Tuesday night.
After surging to the finish in last Saturday’s season-opener, the Warriors saw a tight game evaporate in the final minutes of a 70-51 non-conference loss to Madison Edgewood at Portage High school. Madison Edgewood senior Isandro Jimenez poured in a game-high 27 points and the Crusaders closed the game on a 22-3 run over the final six-plus minutes to down the Warriors.
“We have to respond to adversity better; when something goes wrong, we kind of panicked a bit there where we have to get a good possession, then come back and get a stop,” Portage coach Darrin Berger said. “When things were going well, we sort of compounded it by panicking on offense and not being in the right spots on defense.
Jimenez, who tallied 21 in the second half after getting saddled with two early fouls in the first half, caught fire when the Warriors were looking to take the lead. After playing to a 29-all halftime tie, the Warriors fall behind 42-39 with just under 11 minutes left on a second chance layup by junior Caden Thomas.
The Warriors (0-2) kept punching back, tying the game at 44, 46 and ultimately 48 on a runner from junior Cooper Roberts. It was all Jimenez and co. after that as Edgewood (1-0) caught fire from there.
The Crusaders proceeded to score nine points in 50 seconds, capped off by a 3-pointer and runner from Jimenez for a 57-48 lead with 4:40 to go. Roberts split a pair of layups to stop the spurt and junior Andrew Kopfhamer later got a baby hook to fall with 2:12 remaining to stay within single-digits at 59-51 but that was the last time the Warriors tickled the twine.
Edgewood scored the game’s final 11 points as Portage went cold the rest of the way. The Crusaders did a good job keeping the Warriors on ice as it bled more a minute off the clock out of a Portage timeout with 3:40 to go.
“We tried in that stretch to pressure them out of the zone because I didn’t want to let them run the swing and grind us side-to-side with those back screens into a layup, and they took care of it,” Berger said.
“They didn’t turn it over, they didn’t panic and they moved the ball around. When you do force a miss, you have to get a rebound … and that’s something that’s an issue for us.”
Portage meanwhile sped up its pace down the stretch, creating a number of costly turnovers. Berger attributed the team’s giveaways to “trying to make it happen right away, instead of letting it come to them offensively.”
“We talk about how we want to race up the floor, but in the half-court if you don’t get something, you have to change it up from a breakneck pace to moving the ball a bit and being under control. We’re still getting better at that,” Berger said.
That showed in the first half as the Warriors responded to a push from the Crusaders. The teams traded punches in the first half tying at 7 on a bucket by Jimenez with 11: 26 left until halftime.
The deuce sparked a 13-4 run for the Crusaders, capped off by a Jimenez layup for an 18-11 lead with 7:25 to go. Portage didn’t sweat the run and slowly kept chipping away, pulling within two on a layup by senior Hayes Hensler.
The 6-foot-6 forward then traded 3-pointers with Edgewood’s Mateo Jimenez and added split a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 29-26 with just over two to go. Portage’s persistence ultimately paid off as Brouette canned a 3-pointer from the left wing with a minute to go to knot things at 29 and the teams went into the break tied.
Brouette finished with a team-high 19 points while Hensler hit double-figures with 10. Berger said Hensler’s performance is a big step forward as the Warriors continue to develop their scoring depth, which will get tested again Friday when they host Watertown.
“I told them we were there for two-thirds of the game. The difference now is we have to learn from that and we can’t make excuses,” he said. “We have two games under our belts and now it’s time to learn from that.”
MADISON EDGEWOOD 70, PORTAGE 51</&hspag4>
Madison Edgewood 29 41 — 70
Portage 29 22 — 51
MADISON EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Krentz 1 2-2 5; Newton 2 0-0 5; Trudgeon 1 2-4 4; Hackworthy 1 0-0 2; M. Jimenez 2 0-0 5; Regnier 4 3-6 12; I. Jimenez 10 4-7, 27; Nwankwo 2 0-0 4; Schenk 1 0-0 2; Thomas 2 0-1 4. Totals 26 11-20 70.
PORTAGE — Brouette 7 3-3 19; Schuette 2 0-0 5; Hammer 2 0-0 4; Reichhoff 0 1-2 1; Hensler 3 3-4 10; Roberts 2 2-3 6; Hooker 2 0-0 4; Kopfhamer 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 9-12 51.
3-point goals: ME 7 (I. Jimenez 3, Krentz 1, Newton 1, M. Jimenez 1, Regnier 1); P 4 (Brouette 2, Schuette 1, Hensler 1). Total fouls: ME 18; P 17.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!