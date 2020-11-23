PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage off and running in second year under Berger

A week after girls basketball teams were given the chance to hit the floor for the first time this season, boys teams across the state got their opportunity on Monday.

Portage was among those to hit the hardwood for the first time in the 2020-21 season looking for a step in the right direction in its second season under Darrin Berger. The 2005 Portage grad led the Warriors to a 2-20 mark last season, including 1-13 in the Badger North Conference.

The Warriors’ season came to a close with a 68-54 loss to McFarland in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal, capping off an 11-game losing streak to close out the year.

There will be plenty of new faces as Portage must replace eight players from last year’s group that averaged 45.5 points per game. Among those losses are the teams’ top-three scorers from last year, led by Brett Walker and Matthew Miles, who averaged 12.4 and 10.1 points per game, respectively.

Despite some significant losses, the cupboards aren’t completely bare for Berger. Portage brings back six players from last year’s team, as well as junior Isaac Paul, who must miss the year due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered during the football season.