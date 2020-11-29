PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston brings back well-rounded mix of experience

In a normal year, Neil Mattson would be all but assured of reaching the 300-win milestone.
He's just two wins away and has a talented Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston co-op boys hockey team that would easily get him there if given the opportunities. However, opportunities have never been more of an uncertainty, as Wisconsin has seen an unprecedented number of COVID-19 cases heading into the winter sports seasons.
But Mattson and the Cheavers are expecting to play, and they're doing what they can to ensure those expectations come to fruition. The co-op, which is disinfecting all of its equipment with BIOPROTECT, consists of three schools that were able to compete throughout a fall season that saw many schools opt to sit out due to the pandemic.
"We have spent a lot of time discussing COVID-19," Mattson, who is 298-187-17 as the Cheavers' coach, said in November. "We feel we have a good system and antimicrobial in place for the season.
"During these times of COVID-19, we as coaches are preaching the theme 'We is bigger than me.' I am very happy that these young men will have the opportunity to play this season."
They should also have a good team in place, returning 14 of 17 letterwinners from a 2019-20 team that went 11-4-1, including 4-6 in the Badger Conference. The Cheavers notched a WIAA Division 1 regional win over Monroe before their season ended with a 2-1 defeat at Madison Edgewood.
"We played our best hockey against Edgewood. We were a very young team last season," Mattson said when previewing the upcoming season. "We feel we have a well-rounded team this season. We will still have some very young players in key positions this year. We return a good core of last season's team, which will help in the early portion of the season."
That core includes a pair of returning senior captains from Reedsburg — Danny Ely and Connor Schyvinck — who garnered all-Badger Conference recognition last season. Ely is back after a junior season in which he notched a team-high 40 points and earned second-team honors at forward. Ely, who Mattson says is a "speedy forward that can put up points," tallied 21 goals and 19 assists over the course of 25 games in 2019-20.
Schyvinck, an honorable mention defenseman a season ago, is back after tallying eight goals and 10 assists to finish fourth on the team with 18 points. Mattson describes the 5-foot-11 forward/defenseman as a well-rounded player that can play almost anywhere on the ice.
Ely and Schyvinck will have plenty of help carrying the load offensively. Reedsburg junior CJ Pfaff had a team-high 21 assists last year to go along with 15 goals, finishing second on the team with 36 points. Wisconsin Dells junior Trevor Slaght was tied for sixth on the team last year with 14 points, six goals and eight assists, while Mattson is also expecting Reedsburg's Caden Brandt — a 6-foot forward who had nine goals and give assists last year — to "be a real impact player in his sophomore season."
Despite the graduations of Ben Fish and Thomas Pfaff, Cooper Oakes gives the Cheavers three returning captains. The 5-foot-9 Reedsburg junior goalie is back for his third season between the pipes.
"Very good goalie," Mattson said of Oakes, who was a first-team all-conference selection in 2018-19. "Ended the season last year very strong and has been preparing all summer."
Oakes had an 89.4 save percentage and a 3.13 goals against average in 24 regular-season games last year, then allowed two total goals in the postseason. He had four shutouts across the 26 games.
Oakes will have a relatively young group of defensemen in front of him this winter, but Mattson believes Schyvinck will team up with Reedsburg sophomore Carsen Brandt, Reedsburg sophomore Logan DeMars and Reedsburg junior Ty Thompson to form a nice core.
The Cheavers will get a chance to see that core in action when the season, which will be played without Badger Conference action, starts Tuesday against Waupaca at the Reedsburg Area Community Arena.
