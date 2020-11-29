PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston brings back well-rounded mix of experience

In a normal year, Neil Mattson would be all but assured of reaching the 300-win milestone.

He's just two wins away and has a talented Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston co-op boys hockey team that would easily get him there if given the opportunities. However, opportunities have never been more of an uncertainty, as Wisconsin has seen an unprecedented number of COVID-19 cases heading into the winter sports seasons.

But Mattson and the Cheavers are expecting to play, and they're doing what they can to ensure those expectations come to fruition. The co-op, which is disinfecting all of its equipment with BIOPROTECT, consists of three schools that were able to compete throughout a fall season that saw many schools opt to sit out due to the pandemic.

"We have spent a lot of time discussing COVID-19," Mattson, who is 298-187-17 as the Cheavers' coach, said in November. "We feel we have a good system and antimicrobial in place for the season.

"During these times of COVID-19, we as coaches are preaching the theme 'We is bigger than me.' I am very happy that these young men will have the opportunity to play this season."