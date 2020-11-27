PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Talented Baraboo/Portage looking to jell this winter

"Oliver Scanlan and Kyle Poole are kind of in that Gabe area where now, instead of being good depth guys, they're going to be guys we rely on. I think they're ready to take on that role. It's a huge change of pace for them. They're scratching the talent we need there, and now it's an attitude change. 'This is my team now, a lot is on my back and I'm ready for it. I'm excited for it.' That's what it should be."

Andrew Schaetzl may see the biggest role change of anyone. The junior goalie is next in line after the graduation of Dane Hinz, who started every game last year. Hinz was a second-team all-Badger North goalie after tallying a .895 save percentage and a 3.5 goals against average.

"He was our JV goalie last year, he kept us in a lot of games," Clark said of Schaetzl, noting that now he has to get to the mindset of, "'This is my net, I'm going to own it.' The best goalies that's how they think. … They take it on themselves to try to stop every puck, even in practice, they almost take offense to getting scored on. It's a little thing, but when that changes, everything changes.

"So that's what we're focusing on, we're not focusing on the result, it's on the base that's going to result in positive things down the road."