PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Talented Baraboo/Portage looking to jell this winter

The Baraboo/Portage prep boys hockey team knows there's a deep bunch of athletes on its roster.
The players and coaches have seen that talent on the ice, and also the past couple months for Baraboo's successful fall sports teams. Once the football team completed its run through the WIAA playoffs, everyone was back on the ice — with the exception of a couple players having to quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With everyone back in the fold for the second week of practice, head coach David Clark got a look at how the Thunderbirds' talent can continue to develop this winter.
"They're good, strong hockey players, but I think this is the year where a lot of coaches would say the game slows down for them," Clark said on Nov. 19 of what he expects from veteran contributors Campbell Koseor, Luna Larson and Gabe Fitzwilliams this season. "They play with more poise and patience, and that's huge in hockey. I think this is the year for all three of them where that happens, they're making plays they've never made before. They're letting their physical tools dominate, yes, but they're starting to become more skilled hockey players, too. You saw glimpses from Luna last year with that, you saw glimpses with Campbell and Gabe, too, but once you start to do it consistently is when you really take the next step."
That trio has shown plenty of productivity thus far in their careers. Larson is Baraboo/Portage's lone returning all-Badger North Conference selection from last season. The physical junior defenseman took a huge leap last season, going from six points in his honorable mention all-conference freshman season to 21 points to grab first-team honors last year. The honor made him Baraboo/Portage's first first-team selection since Steven Mordini in 2014-15. There's likely more ahead for Larson, a Division I football recruit who had six goals and 15 assists in a 2019-20 season that led Clark to say he's a "disruptive force" and is "just scratching the surface with his game."
"He's getting a lot of attention as a football player, and deservedly so, he's a heck of an athlete," Clark said of Larson earlier this month. "Last year was awesome because he kind of took some strides in the game of hockey. Obviously he kept getting stronger and worked on his explosion and stride, but he started to see the ice a bit. That was big. … That kind of shows the step he made and I'm looking forward to this year."
Larson and talented freshman defenseman Carson Zick, who Clark said will play a huge role immediately, should pair nicely for a Baraboo/Portage team that allowed 3.5 goals per game last year. On the other end of the ice, Koseor will be looking to provide a scoring punch. The senior forward, who dealt with an ankle injury late in the football season, is back after leading the T-Birds in points last season. He tallied 17 goals, including five game-winners, and 16 assists as Baraboo/Portage averaged 2.8 goals per game in 25 games.
"He's been a point-getter since his freshman year," Clark said of Koseor. "His freshman year he was kind of a big, strong body. Now, he's picking up his eyes, his hands are coming, he's able to see the ice a little better and when we were doing dryland his shot has taken a step forward."
The T-Birds will have to find more scoring threats this winter after the graduations of two-time captain and 2019-20 team MVP Cameron Logan (12 goals, 18 assists), Josh Beale (11, 15) and Will Gunnell (5, 12).
Senior Oliver Scanlan and Fitzwilliams, a junior, should be in position to fill some of that production at forward. Scanlan was fifth on the team with 13 points — 8 goals and 5 assists — last year, while Fitzwilliams was right behind with 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists).
Clark is also interested to see what sophomore forward Luke Schweda can bring to the table now that he's moved from defense to his more natural position up top.
"You can tell he's a hockey player, now it's just putting it all together, your physical tools, your position, the mental aspect, the adversity and then shifting that into an every other shift guy," Clark said. "He's a guy that will have a big role."
Support Local Journalism
The T-Birds have plenty more 2019-20 contributors looking to take on bigger roles this winter, including senior defenseman Alex Rietmann, of Portage, senior forward Quinn Mueller, junior forward Kyle Poole, senior forward Courtney Dunnett, junior defender Aidan Collins ad junior forward Zach Huffaker. A deep sophomore class is also looking to break through in forwards Peyton Sloan, Landon Olson, Kyle Buelow, Carson Jopp, Daniel Yesipovich and Monte Hartmann.
"There's just a number of guys that maybe last year didn't have a role and now they're right there ready to contribute," Clark said. "I think Zach Huffaker is in that mix; Courtney Dunnett, Peyton Sloan, Landon Olson, I could keep going down the list. Those were just forward I was thinking about.
"Oliver Scanlan and Kyle Poole are kind of in that Gabe area where now, instead of being good depth guys, they're going to be guys we rely on. I think they're ready to take on that role. It's a huge change of pace for them. They're scratching the talent we need there, and now it's an attitude change. 'This is my team now, a lot is on my back and I'm ready for it. I'm excited for it.' That's what it should be."
Andrew Schaetzl may see the biggest role change of anyone. The junior goalie is next in line after the graduation of Dane Hinz, who started every game last year. Hinz was a second-team all-Badger North goalie after tallying a .895 save percentage and a 3.5 goals against average.
"He was our JV goalie last year, he kept us in a lot of games," Clark said of Schaetzl, noting that now he has to get to the mindset of, "'This is my net, I'm going to own it.' The best goalies that's how they think. … They take it on themselves to try to stop every puck, even in practice, they almost take offense to getting scored on. It's a little thing, but when that changes, everything changes.
"So that's what we're focusing on, we're not focusing on the result, it's on the base that's going to result in positive things down the road."
Freshman goalie Burke Schweda is also entering a program that is losing some of the intangibles that allowed them to improve from 7-16 in 2018-19 to 11-13-1 last season. Hinz, Logan, Beale, Gunnell, George Fitzwilliams and Justin Kufner made up a senior class that laid a foundation of leadership all the way through the season-ending 3-1 loss to Madison Memorial in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals.
"A lot of people thought we were going to take a step back last year because we lost a lot of talented hockey players from the year prior, but I was pretty confident because we had a senior class that was pretty committed. They were good kids, they held each other and everyone below them accountable — and so much success is due to leadership," Clark said. "I think a lot of people underestimate it, they just look at talent alone. That's probably half the equation. … Cameron Logan was a captain for two years, George Fitzwilliams the same thing, and Dane Hinz was just as steady as they come. When stuff gets rocky, you need a steady guy. … He was a rock back there."
Clark is hoping some of Baraboo's success this fall built up similar leadership qualities in his current team. Dunnett and Yesipovich were at the top of the lineup for the Baraboo cross country team. Huffaker, Scanlan and Olson played crucial roles as the T-Birds boys soccer program won its first ever regional title, while Larson, Mueller, Poole, Koseor and Fitzwilliams were all part of Baraboo's best football season since the mid-1990s.
"Those football guys are going to have to come in, be leaders and drive the ship in that department," Clark said. "I think football's probably helping them with that. … You need the guys that are quiet and lead by example in every single way, but you need vocal guys too. So I think that group when they come in, one, they're going to pick up hockey pretty quick. … and two, they're going to bring that leadership that hopefully is kind of our missing piece right now."
They're hoping they get enough opportunities this winter to show that in-game leadership. The season, which will likely include starts and stops due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to begin when the T-Birds welcome Menomonie to Pierce Park Pavilion on Tuesday. While it likely won't be smooth sailing and a number of teams aren't expected to play full schedules, Clark is hoping the T-Birds will get plenty of opportunities to develop against a schedule that should still offer plenty of strong opponents.
"I'm going in with that attitude, and I think it'll filter down to the captains and the entire locker room," Clark said. "All we can do is worry about ourselves and play who's across from us when that time comes. The focus has got to be on us, it doesn't matter what's going on.
"I was excited for the year before COVID because I thought we had some up-and-coming talent. I thought it was going to be fun because guys were going to be leaders who haven't been, and that's a huge thing for a kid. But obviously COVID's a fact of life for this winter, we're just got to do our best to minimize it and ensure these kids have a good year."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!