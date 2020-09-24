PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo aims to take higher level of understanding from film room onto the field

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are lessons to be learned for prep football teams that suit up — and also for those that sit out — this fall.

Baraboo head coach Steve Turkington hopes his team, which will open its seven-game schedule Sept. 25 at Sauk Prairie, comes away from this pandemic-altered season more resilient.

“Hopefully we get through the season, we have success this year and then when they’re older they look back and say, ‘You know, that was an adverse situation and we all just did it together. We handled the adversity together and had success because we did the right thing, and we didn’t make excuses about why we couldn’t be successful. We took care of the protocols and did the work that’s required to win football games,’” Turkington said. “That’s what I’m hoping they can say when this is all said and done. And I think that’s worth doing.”

Turkington tried to stay optimistic throughout a summer that saw high school and college teams across the United States postponing or canceling seasons. He tried to impress that optimism on his players, and saw a new level of appreciation when students could return to school and athletics.