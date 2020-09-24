PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo aims to take higher level of understanding from film room onto the field

There are lessons to be learned for prep football teams that suit up — and also for those that sit out — this fall.
Baraboo head coach Steve Turkington hopes his team, which will open its seven-game schedule Sept. 25 at Sauk Prairie, comes away from this pandemic-altered season more resilient.
“Hopefully we get through the season, we have success this year and then when they’re older they look back and say, ‘You know, that was an adverse situation and we all just did it together. We handled the adversity together and had success because we did the right thing, and we didn’t make excuses about why we couldn’t be successful. We took care of the protocols and did the work that’s required to win football games,’” Turkington said. “That’s what I’m hoping they can say when this is all said and done. And I think that’s worth doing.”
Turkington tried to stay optimistic throughout a summer that saw high school and college teams across the United States postponing or canceling seasons. He tried to impress that optimism on his players, and saw a new level of appreciation when students could return to school and athletics.
“For a long time, there were adults telling them there’s no way you’re going to have a season, and I kept telling them, ‘Just keep counting on it, keep counting on it,’” Turkington said. “Until they take it away, why would you think any other way?’ I’m more of a glass half full than half empty guy. And then when it came, they were so happy.”
When practice was allowed to start Sept. 7, the T-Birds got to work on fundamentals. The players weren’t starting from scratch.
“The kids had their own self motivation and did some of the 7-on-7s this summer,” Turkington said, noting senior co-captain Owen Nachtigal was crucial in organizing those games. “I’d say he took the lead on a lot of that stuff. There were also some young kids who had their own 7-on-7s. Some of our freshmen were doing it. ... They kind of kept it from me and did their own thing, which I think is great. I think it’s better that kids organize their own activities.”
There were also some supervised activities after the state allowed high school facilities and weight rooms to reopen — with new health protocols — on July 1.
“We opened up the weight room for the whole student body through July,” Turkington said. “We continued it with the football and basketball guys in August. ... We ran that through the month of August with the hope that we’d play football, and obviously it worked out for us to come in and start the season on Sept. 7.”
The T-Birds’ practices have been a little more advanced schematically this fall, thanks to a group of returners that were thrown into the fire last year. After the 2018 team qualified for the WIAA playoffs for the first time in 12 years, a young 2019 roster battled through a 2-7 season, including going 2-5 in the Badger North.
They return 23 letterwinners, including eight offensive starters and seven defensive starters. They already know the way of the program because they’ve been part of it.
“This was the year we had everyone coming back,” Turkington said. We should have a good run.
“We have our moments, but they’ve been pretty good and everything is operating on a higher level. We have a film session for a half hour (every night), and the questions and the conversations are more advanced. Last year, we were just trying to block the right guy, and now we’re thinking about down and distance and who we block. It’s just a higher level.”
Baraboo’s age isn’t unique, as every Sauk County area team will roll out a veteran roster this fall. The area teams that chose to play this fall have agreed to field only two teams per school. The juniors and seniors will make up the varsity, while the freshmen and sophomores will play junior varsity in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We had more than enough guys for three levels,” Turkington said, noting he was happy to agree to those regulations. “In some way, it hurts our juniors because if they’re not starting on varsity, they’re trying to figure out where they fit. But we’re hoping we get them reps on Friday nights.”
Reps will be plentiful for Baraboo’s four captains — Nachtigal, Luna Larson, Mason Schultz and Campbell Koseor.
Nachtigal and Larson are Baraboo’s only returning All-Badger North selections, as the T-Birds will look to replace second-team kicker Graham Langkamp, honorable mention offensive tackle George Fitzwilliams, honorable mention defensive lineman Joe White Eagle, and honorable mention defensive back Nate McCauley.
Nachtigal, who dealt with a hernia surgery last season, will start at tailback and free safety as a senior. He productive last season, playing all over the defense and tallying three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries on the way to earning honorable mention all-conference recognition as an edge player.
“He’ll be really good this year,” Turkington said of Nachtigal. “He’s healthy and he’s had a year in the weight room.”
Nachtigal, Kane Mahoney and Riley Weyh will be among those receiving handoffs from Larson, after gaining interest from a number of DI program this offseason, including a scholarship offer from Central Michigan. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback and linebacker heads into his junior season as a clear leader and playmaker on both sides of the ball.
“I think he’s ranked No. 8 in the state as a player,” Turkington said of Larson. “He’s a Division I linebacker prospect, so I expect him to be dominant, defensively. And really take on a leadership role, which I think he already had as a sophomore because guys look up to him because he’s a good player and his personality’s really good. So that leadership on offense and making plays.”
Larson was an honorable mention All-Badger North quarterback last year, leading the T-Birds with 674 rushing yards, 411 passing yards and 10 total touchdowns.
“He can throw and then his legs are a threat as well, so he’s kind of that dual-threat quarterback that you want in this offense,” Turkington said. “He made a lot of plays last year. Hopefully he doesn’t need to make as many plays this year, and other guys are doing it and taking the load off him a little bit, but he’ll make his plays.”
He should be aided by an offensive line that returns relatively intact, with the exception Fitzwilliams. While his graduation leaves a hole, Kyle Adams, Mason Schultz, Bronson Schultz, Lucas Miller, Payton Munch and Jake Schaefer should offer experience and depth to give the offense more time to operate this fall.
Koseor, a senior fullback and linebacker, will also be crucial to the run game.
“He’s a tough kid and just a good leader,” Turkington said of Koseor. “He’s the kind of kid you want on your team because he’s an excellent student and he’s a good role model for our younger guys that want to be like Campbell or a kid like that.”
Koseor, Mahoney, Gabe Fitzwilliams and Quinn Mueller will play linebacker alongside Larson, who is really able to show his athleticism on the defensive side of the ball.
“First of all, his speed,” Turkington said of what makes Larson a high-level linebacker. “And he’s got good size for a junior. He’s about 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds already, but he runs like a 4.6-second 40. We didn’t time them this year, so he’s probably faster than that now. ... And he’s aggressive. He’s super aggressive.”
The T-Birds will lean on Schaefer, Darius Jones and Ryan Schauf on the defensive line, while Nachtigal, Weyh and Brady Henry will headline the secondary.
“We’ve got some guys,” Turkington said. “They look good right now. Everybody’s a year older and spent some time in the weight room, and their attitude’s more mature, so we’re excited.”
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz or contact him at 608-963-0344.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!