PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo officials discuss 'foregone conclusion' that team will move to Mississippi Valley Conference

After three-plus months of discussion, the Baraboo School Board heard what was likely the final update on the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association realignment process.
Monday's board meeting came nearly a week after the WIAA Realignment Task Force Committee voted down seven plans and recommended for the second time a football-only realignment proposal that would send Baraboo and Reedsburg to the Mississippi Valley Conference starting in the 2022-23 school year.
"The task force chose to stay with their original plan from back in December," Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp told the board Monday. "The final part of the process is this Friday. The WIAA Board of Control will meet and, in all likelihood, approve that recommendation.
"They can accept the plan, they can reject it or they can send it back to the committee. But since they already sent it back to the committee, that's likely not going to happen. Friday seems like a foregone conclusion that they'd accept that recommendation."
"This isn't the first time they've done this to schools in our state," Baraboo School Board member Paul Kujak said of the WIAA, which oversees high school sports in Wisconsin. "Why they're allowed to continuously do this time in and time out without any input whatsoever from the people it affects the most is a real shame. But it is what it is."
Langkamp confirmed to the board that the appeal process is complete, while noting that he has talked with Reedsburg officials about starting the realignment process over again when they're allowed to submit new plans in June 2022.
"We've gone through it already. There's no appeal process to this," Langkamp said. "We couldn't appear before the task force. We gave them our feedback on each of the plans and we voiced strong support for the Portage plan, strong opposition to the task force plan. There's no more appeals or appearing before them or anything like that.
"We're going to start our own plan and movement to try to reverse that and get realignment again after two years. That's our next step in terms of, where do we go from here?"
With the potential of more realignment in the future, Baraboo School Board vice president Mike Kohlman suggested Baraboo's leaders keep up with the process so they're ready when they get a chance to make their case.
"I'd suggest starting to document the impact this is having on our students and our program now, so that when the next opportunity comes we're loaded for bear," Kohlman said. "Is there a reduction in participation? How long are these drives? Do many games have to be canceled because of the weather and the long drive? Whatever might be the case."
Baraboo's case since December has been that moving from the Badger Conference to the Mississippi Valley, which is made up of teams in the La Crosse region, is an equity issue due to the increased travel time and costs.
"I find this almost discriminatory against those people of lower socio-economic status that can't afford these kinds of trips," board member Gwynne Peterson said Monday. "Maybe some people will lose time at work, I don't know, but just the expense of travel itself, I really think it's unfair."
"I just want to be on the record that my heart is broken for the families and students that are looking forward to playing football in the future in this community," said Baraboo district administrator Lori Mueller, who announced in December that she's resigning from her position at the end of the school year. "It's heart-wrenching to understand what they're going to go through and how it will discourage many from even participating. It's a shame.
"It wasn't a pleasant experience. I'm very disappointed in my peers."
Baraboo teamed up with Reedsburg and Portage throughout the process, arguing that the task force's plan, which stemmed from the addition of a second Sun Prairie high school, causes issues with equity, travel, competition, enrollment disparities and the loss of rivalries. Alternative plans came out of Reedsburg and Portage, with Baraboo backing the Portage plan that would have spread out the burden of realignment by creating a pair of “Paired 6” conferences and having crossover games between the Badger North and the Mississippi Valley.
"The WIAA is very hung up on nice eight-team conferences that look pretty on paper," Langkamp said of why he thinks the Portage plan only had five votes in favor and 10 opposed. "It fills the seven-game schedule and everybody can have two nonconference games and it sounds really nice and looks really good on paper until you actually have to make the drives and do those type of things. So the fact that they had six-team conferences, which is different than what they've been used to ... I think that makes people nervous to get away from the nice, neat eight-team leagues that they can say is consistent throughout the state."
The WIAA echoed the importance of conference size in its release following the April 6 task force meeting, which came a month after the Board of Control remanded the realignment proposal back to the committee.
“The seven remanded plans not recommended by the committee for Board approval originated from four member schools and impacted 23 schools,” the WIAA’s release said. “The committee considered all written materials received from member schools impacted by the plans, as well as rationale that included providing a conference for all member schools grouped by enrollment and by geography.
“The WIAA Conference Realignment Task Force Committee also prioritized eight-team and paired seven-team conferences — where reasonable — with geography and enrollment to accommodate the need for seven-game conference results for WIAA playoff-qualifying criteria.”