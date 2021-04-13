PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo officials discuss 'foregone conclusion' that team will move to Mississippi Valley Conference

"I find this almost discriminatory against those people of lower socio-economic status that can't afford these kinds of trips," board member Gwynne Peterson said Monday. "Maybe some people will lose time at work, I don't know, but just the expense of travel itself, I really think it's unfair."

"I just want to be on the record that my heart is broken for the families and students that are looking forward to playing football in the future in this community," said Baraboo district administrator Lori Mueller, who announced in December that she's resigning from her position at the end of the school year. "It's heart-wrenching to understand what they're going to go through and how it will discourage many from even participating. It's a shame.

"It wasn't a pleasant experience. I'm very disappointed in my peers."

Baraboo teamed up with Reedsburg and Portage throughout the process, arguing that the task force's plan, which stemmed from the addition of a second Sun Prairie high school, causes issues with equity, travel, competition, enrollment disparities and the loss of rivalries. Alternative plans came out of Reedsburg and Portage, with Baraboo backing the Portage plan that would have spread out the burden of realignment by creating a pair of “Paired 6” conferences and having crossover games between the Badger North and the Mississippi Valley.