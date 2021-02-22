PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo resolution suggests new realignment plan, asks task force for more discussion

“It takes six Badger North schools,” Langkamp said while walking the board through the Portage plan. “So the schools we’re used to playing — Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Mount Horeb, Beaver Dam and us. It takes us six and then six in the Mississippi Valley and creates kind of a shared schedule. So we’d play the other five that we’re used to and then two opponents from the Mississippi Valley. And everybody does this. Yeah, there’s going go be one trip you’re not going to love each year, but somebody else is also coming to you. So it’s 12 schools sharing the pain.

“If you think of the state, the west side and Madison, we’re right in the middle. Between the Mississippi Valley and the Badger schools, especially the Badger North, we’re going to have to be part of the solution. What we’re advocating is, it shouldn’t just be two schools bearing the brunt of fixing this thing, or what I call being the duct tape of this plan. That’s what this plan feels held together by, us and Reedsburg are the duct tape holding this plan together.”