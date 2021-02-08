PREP FOOTBALL: Frustrated Baraboo School Board ramps up legal discussion, seeks support in avoiding conference realignment

The Baraboo School Board plans to put up a fight.

The bubbling frustration stems from the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association moving closer to finalizing a plan that would immediately send the Baraboo and Reedsburg football teams to the Mississippi Valley Conference in the La Crosse area in order to clear the way for Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West to compete in the Badger Large.

The Baraboo School Board discussed the realignment plan for the second time during Monday’s meeting, with several members stating that they would like to pursue legal action despite past precedent showing it may be difficult to force the WIAA to change course. The WIAA Board of Control is scheduled to be vote on the realignment, which is for football only, on March 5.

“I get that there might be legal precedent that doesn’t allow us an easy path to victory to get what we want, but I also get that we’ve got a responsibility to keep our kids, our parents and other school districts like us from being bullied,” board member Sean McNevin said Monday. “If somebody thinks that puts us in a negative light — that we’re standing up against a bunch of bullies — I’m OK with that.