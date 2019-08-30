In a tight game, every possession matters.
Missed opportunities haunted the Portage football team Friday night as the Warriors fell to host Monroe 34-33 in a non-conference game. Senior Delnato Sheppard Jr. rushed for a game-high 228 yards on 23 carries to lead Portage in the loss.
“I thought we battled well,” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “It was a back-and-forth game, but when you have opportunities, you have to capitalize on them.”
The Warriors (1-1) built a 25-20 lead at halftime and later took a 31-27 lead midway through the third quarter when senior Colton Brandsma scored on a 2-yard touchdown pass with 5 minutes, 19 second left in the quarter. Senior quarterback Brett Walker then found senior Ryan Schultz on the ensuing two-point conversion to extend the lead to six at 33-27.
The Cheesemakers (1-1) wasted little time reclaiming the lead, scoring just under 2 minutes later on a 44-yard touchdown run by Nick Bansley to go up 34-33. Neither team scored the rest of the way, however, as the Warriors missed on a pair of opportunities in the fourth quarter.
After forcing a Monroe punt, the Warriors dropped a fourth down pass at the Cheesemakers’ 20-yard line. The Portage defense forced another punt on Monroe’s next possession and the Warriors took over at their own 32-yard line with 1:30 left, but Walker was picked off to seal the loss.
“You can’t leave it up to the final minutes,” Haak said. “But the learning experience is good and that’s what we’re looking for.”
Portage fell behind 13-7 at the end of the first quarter before scoring three touchdowns in the second quarter, including a 35-yard strike from Walker to senior Matthew Miles with 3 seconds left until halftime for the five-point lead at the break. Walker threw for 97 yards and three touchdowns on 6-of-18 passing with an interception, connecting with Miles three times for 56 yards and two scores.
The Warriors open Badger North Conference play with a road trip to Mt. Horeb/Barneveld next Friday.
MONROE 34, PORTAGE 33
Portage 7 18 8 0 — 33
Monroe 13 7 14 0 — 34
Mon — Bansley 5 run (Mueller kick), 10:24
Por — Miles 11 pass from Walker (Sheppard kick), 8:13
Mon — Rodebaugh 1 run (kick failed), 5:27
Por — Paul 27 pass from Walker (kick failed), 10:59
Mon — Rodebaugh 5 run (Mueller kick), 7:22
Por — Brandsma 3 run (kick failed), 2:10
Por — Miles 35 pass from Walker (pass failed), 0:03
Mon — Rodebaugh 12 pass from Golembiewski (Mueller kick), 6:55
Por — Brandsma 2 run (Schultz pass from Walker), 5:19
Mon — Bansley 44 run (Mueller kick), 3:39
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — Por 18, Mon 23. Rushes-Yards — Por 38-264, Mon 63-309. Passing (Comp-Att-Int) — Por 6-18-1, Mon 5-6-0. Passing Yards — Por 97, Mon 52. Fumbles-Lost — Por 0-0, Mon 1-1. Penalties-Yards — Por 3-20, Mon 7-75.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Por, Sheppard 23-228. Mon, Rodebaugh 26-140, Bansley 21-117.
PASSING: Por, Walker 6-18-97-1. Mon, Golembiewski 5-6-52-1.
RECEIVING: Por, Miles 3-56. Mon, Rodebaugh 3-24.
