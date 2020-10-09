PREP FOOTBALL: Momentum turns fast on Portage midway through game, ending in blowout loss to Edgewood

Things were threatening to get out of hand in a hurry for Portage’s prep football team Friday night against Madison Edgewood when wide receiver Jaden Kikkert and running back Junior Bazaldua came to the rescue.
For the time being, anyway.
Kikkert’s downfield block sprung Bazaldua to the left sideline and the 5-foot-9, 150-pound junior raced to paydirt for a 67-yard touchdown, in the blink of an eye washing away the taste of an illegal substitution penalty and prior to that an Edgewood TD that had given the Crusaders a 16-point lead with 3 minutes, 26 seconds to go before halftime.
Bazaldua burst up the middle before cutting to the outside and picking up the big block from Kikkert. His jersey never even got touched. It couldn’t have been executed any better.
“Yeah,” Portage coach Shane Haak said, “but we need more of them, obviously.”
Obviously, indeed. The Warriors would go on to surrender a TD before half to fall back behind by two scores and then turnovers and a bad punt in the early going of the second half allowed the Crusaders to steamroll their way to a 55-14 victory at Bob Mael Field.
“You have to take advantage of the opportunities you have and obviously we did not tonight,” Haak said. “We did not play very well. We have a lot of work to do.”
It was looking like Portage’s (1-2) defense might got off the field with the 16-8 deficit still intact late in the first half, as a sack by Caleb Drews on 1st-and-10 pushed Edgewood (2-1) behind the chains.
But on the ensuing play, quarterback Mason Folkers heaved a jump ball deep down field and Jackson Trudgeon was able to make a leaping grab in front of defensive backs Hunter Francis and Ian Karpelenia, setting the Crusaders up with first-and-goal at the 3-yard-line.
What nearly ended up being an interception turned into a 3-yard Folkers-to-Trudgeon TD strike on a slant over the middle, giving Edgewood a 22-8 lead at the break.
And things went from bad to worse fast once the second half began.
The Warriors forced a punt to open the half but immediately fumbled the ball back to Edgewood. And after a 23-yard run by Folkers, he snuck it in for a 1-yard TD to make it 29-8.
Portage then went three-and-out but netted only 8 yards on the punt. And starting from the Warriors’ 31-yard-line, the Crusaders took advantage with a three-play drive that Folkers capped off with another TD run — his third of four on the night, this one from 13 yards out — to make it 36-8.
Then on the first play of the ensuing drive, defensive lineman Jack Tomlinson, having dropped back in zone coverage, intercepted an out route pass and returned it 38 yards to Portage’s 2-yard-line. Folkers again capitalized, running in for a TD on the very next play to make it 43-8 with only 6:13 gone by in the half.
The turnovers and short punt were what ultimately did in the Warriors, but their run defense was on its heels most of the night regardless, yielding 7.4 yards per carry and 244 yards in all.
“It’s assignments,” Haak said of the culprit. “We have to be more consistent.
“There were times in the game where we did a decent job of it, especially in the first quarter. Those first couple drives we played pretty well defensively. But we’re not consistent right now — right now, we’re on too much of an emotional roller-coaster when the good plays and the bad plays happen.”
Portage also could have been suffering a bit of an emotional hangover from its 31-26 loss to Watertown a week earlier, when the Warriors very nearly erased a 31-12 fourth-quarter deficit only to turn the ball over inside the Goslings’ 10-yard-line in the final seconds.
“Our mindset is such a one-week at a time, I would hope not. But I think we have to talk about that to our guys,” Haak said. “We have to be one week at a time because nobody cares how we did last week — and we got beat last week, too. Nobody cares how we did last week, we have to focus on the week ahead.”
The Warriors did at the very least keep from getting shutout after that long TD run by Bazaldua, as Jordan Starr reached the ball across the goal-line while being tackled to the ground for a 10-yard TD run with 1:32 remaining in the contest, providing the game’s final score.
“We expect to battle through all four quarters,” Haak said. “At the end there, that was just us continuing to battle. And that’s what we expect in this program.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
