PREP FOOTBALL: Momentum turns fast on Portage midway through game, ending in blowout loss to Edgewood

The turnovers and short punt were what ultimately did in the Warriors, but their run defense was on its heels most of the night regardless, yielding 7.4 yards per carry and 244 yards in all.

“It’s assignments,” Haak said of the culprit. “We have to be more consistent.

“There were times in the game where we did a decent job of it, especially in the first quarter. Those first couple drives we played pretty well defensively. But we’re not consistent right now — right now, we’re on too much of an emotional roller-coaster when the good plays and the bad plays happen.”

Portage also could have been suffering a bit of an emotional hangover from its 31-26 loss to Watertown a week earlier, when the Warriors very nearly erased a 31-12 fourth-quarter deficit only to turn the ball over inside the Goslings’ 10-yard-line in the final seconds.

“Our mindset is such a one-week at a time, I would hope not. But I think we have to talk about that to our guys,” Haak said. “We have to be one week at a time because nobody cares how we did last week — and we got beat last week, too. Nobody cares how we did last week, we have to focus on the week ahead.”