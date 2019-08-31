With its patented option oriented offense, the Reedsburg football team doesn’t take to the air many times.
The Beavers passed with flying colors while also grinding it out on the ground for a 21-13 win over Monona Grove in a non-conference game on Aug. 30 at Monona Grove High School. Senior Casey Campbell rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and hauled in a pair of touchdown passes, while the Reedsburg defense pitched a second-half shutout win the win.
“It’s obviously what you want to build confidence going into the conference schedule, so it’s huge,” Reedsburg coach Brian Pottinger said. “It’s nice to know we can do some different things when we need to, put the ball in the air if we have to, and the defense can play against a good, quality spread team. All of that stuff just builds confidence.”
The second of Campbell’s touchdown receptions came midway the third quarter when the Beavers (2-0) built on their 14-13 lead. Reedsburg’s defense forced a three-and-out on Monona Grove’s opening possession of the second half and were gifted prime field position as junior Camron Behnke’s punt went out of bounds at the Silver Eagles’ 37-yard line.
The short field quickly expanded however as an illegal chop block pushed the Beavers back into their own territory, ultimately setting up a third-and-21. Needing a lot to stay alive, Reedsburg got just that as junior backup quarterback Connor Schyvinck dropped a dime into the streaking Campbell down the right sideline and he did the rest for a 52-yard touchdown pass and a 21-13 lead with 5 minutes, 25 seconds left in the third.
“He’s worked really hard and just waited out his turn; he practices really well every week and he’s a smart kid,” Pottinger said of Schyvinck, who came on for senior Ethan Lee after he sustained a left shoulder injury earlier in the quarter. “It’s nice to be able to count on somebody like that to come in and get the job done, and he came in and did what we asked him to do.”
With the lead at eight, the Beavers defense went back to work. The Silver Eagles picked up a pair of first downs on their ensuing possession to break into Reedsburg territory, but never got inside the 40-yard line and were forced to punt.
The team’s then traded three-and-outs before the Beavers took over with 10:20 left to play. Looking to burn some clock, Reedsburg chewed up just under six minutes before turning the ball over on downs at the Monona Grove 17-yard line with 4:46 remaining.
The Silver Eagles failed to get off the ground, converting just one first down before punting the ball away. With a chance to seal the win, the Beavers did just that, running off the final 3:23 behind a pair of crucial third down conversions, including by Campbell on a third-and-14 with the nose of the ball.
“That’s just Reedsburg football. We like to grind down the clock, run the ball, and shove it down their throats. It’s just how we play football,” Campbell said.
While the defense buckled down late, the Beavers bent early on as Monona Grove marched down the field its first two drives, thanks in part to a pair of plays that combined for 108 of the Silver Eagles’ 186 total yards.
A 44-yard touchdown run by Campbell sandwiched between the two scores made it 13-7 before the Beavers averted disaster. Following Monona Grove’s second touchdown, Reedsburg fumbled on the first play of its ensuing drive and set up the Silver Eagles at the Beavers’ 26-yard line.
The Beavers defense proceeded to turn the ball over on downs, with a sack by junior Miles Raupp finishing things off to preserve the six-point hole. Pottinger acknowledged the stop was a massive change of momentum, while senior Robert Losic attributed the improvement after the two quick scores to “the flow of the game.”
“We know there’s four quarters and we know mistakes are going to be made, but it’s coming back from that. We know what we did wrong, fixed it and got it done from there,” Losic.
After the stop, the teams traded possessions before Reedsburg took the lead for good late in the second quarter. The Beavers strung together a sustained drive, but ultimately sputtered, facing a fourth-and-11 from the Monona Grove 34-yard line. Pottinger chose to go for it and the gamble paid off as Lee connected with Campbell for a 34-yard touchdown pass with 4:38 left until halftime for a 14-13 lead.
Along with Campbell, junior Zach Bestor rushed for 66 yards on 13 carries, while senior Joe Statz had 47 total yards, including a 30-yard reception. With some key injuries, the Beavers will have a short time to get healthy ahead of next week’s Badger North Conference opener against DeForest.
While he admitted the win is good for the team, there’s still a lot left on the Beavers’ plates.
“The confidence thing is good, but our goal is still in front of us and that’s the playoffs. That starts next week and that’s what all these guys are shooting for,” he said.
