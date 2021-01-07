PREP FOOTBALL: Portage, Baraboo, Reedsburg blindsided by WIAA's realignment approval

While Portage would remain, both Baraboo and Reedsburg would be moved over to the Mississippi Valley Conference in the West Salem and River Falls modifications. The Beavers and T-Birds would join the likes of La Crosse Central, La Crosse Logan, Sparta, Tomah, Onalaska and Holmen.

While the T-Birds (896) and Beavers (884) would be in the middle of the pack of the Mississippi Valley, they would take on a much greater travel responsibility. The average travel time for the T-Birds would spike to 1 hour, 38 minutes, while the Beavers’ average time on the road would be 1:23.

“There are numerous concerns we have that are associated with a move to the Mississippi Valley Conference,” Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp wrote in an email to Capital Newspapers. “I will work with our administrative team and school board to prepare and present those to the WIAA Board of Control in March.”

While it wouldn’t have as stark a travel increase, the Warriors’ enrollment disparity would also carry over into the Badger Large Conference, which Portage would be forced to have a conference crossover game with each season. Each school in the new league has an enrollment over 1,100 with an average of 454 more students compared to Portage, which has qualified for the postseason just once (2007) since joining the Badger Conference for the 2001-02 school year.