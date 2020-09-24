PREP FOOTBALL: Portage hoping to continue momentum in second year under Haak

Aiding in holding down the defensive backfield will be senior Spencer Andrews, who was lauded by Haak for his versatility. Horn, Kikkert and Crawford will also play key roles in trying to shut down opposing receivers.

“It’s a group of guys where we have a lot of different players and it’s like a puzzle; we’re all different pieces and just trying to find the right spot where we all fit together,” Haak said. “We have a lot of guys at every level, we’re just trying to put together the puzzle.”

Finding the right configuration could lead to players playing on both sides of the ball. With so much currently being asked of the team due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Haak views the Warriors’ adaptability as a major calling card.

“That’s already proven to be a strength, with how our kids adapted from some unknowns in the summer and were still able to get some contact days in during July,” he said. “All they’re focusing on right now is this practice and how they can get better in this practice, today and this week. I think that’s hard for high school kids to always do, especially when things are happening around them that they can’t control, and our group has done a great job of that.”