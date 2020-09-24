PREP FOOTBALL: Portage hoping to continue momentum in second year under Haak

In its first season under head coach Shane Haak last year, the Portage football team took many steps in a positive direction.
The task in front of Haak and the Warriors this fall will be to keep that momentum building. Even with significant losses to make up for due to graduation, Haak is confident the Warriors can keep charging in 2020.
“I think it’s trying to create the mindset where you don’t feel you’re losing a lot. We obviously really enjoyed our senior class a lot last year and had some good production with them, but we’re trying to create the mindset where you’re not focusing on what you lost, but what opportunities you have and can gain this year,” Haak said ahead of his second year in charge.
“We’ve had a lot of guys who definitely had a lot of playing time as sophomores and juniors last year, who we were developing as well last year, too, to perform this year. You’re always going to lose seniors and you want those sophomores and juniors to be able to step up, fill those shoes and continue to perform.”
Portage lost 15 seniors, and some substantial production, from last year’s team that finished 2-7 overall, and was 1-6 in the Badger North Conference. Among the losses for the Warriors are first-team all-league running back Delnato Sheppard Jr., second-team wide receiver Ryan Schultz and honorable mention defensive picks, Colton Brandsma and Matthew Miles.
Helping to fill those gaps is Portage’s seven-man senior class, and while small in numbers, Haak knows that shouldn’t be seen as a knock on the group.
“It’s not always about the numbers per se in your senior class, it’s about how the classes complement each other as well, and our seniors have done a good job working and developing over the last four years here,” he said.
Along with the senior group, Haak said the Warriors have gotten some strong leadership from their 18 juniors, and even members of their 15-man sophomore class. Those juniors will help play a role on the offensive side of the ball as Portage aims to build off last year’s 15.9 points per game.
While they must replace a majority of its backfield, the Warriors return some size up front in senior Tyler Christ and junior Hayden Steinle. The pair bookended the Portage line last year and will be bolstered by junior Jack Callen this season. While the trio has size, averaging 250 pounds, Haak believes the group will have a mental edge after implementing their new system last year.
“We trust our offensive line to make a lot of calls at the line of scrimmage, so understanding the game is important,” Haak said. “When you have some of those guys with experience last year coming back, mentally understanding our system, where we need to go and what we have to do is important.”
In the backfield, Haak said junior Isaac Paul will take over under center after the graduation of starter Brett Walker. Paul saw some snaps last season and will have a bevy of running backs at his disposal that will look to fill the shoes of Sheppard Jr., Brandsma and Schultz.
Leading the charge will be juniors Junior Bazaldua and Ethan Bleich, while junior Jordan Starr and sophomores Caleb Drew and Garret Crawford have also asserted themselves early on. On the outside, Portage will rely on juniors Sam Horn and Jaden Kikkert, with sophomore Ian Karpelenia proving to be another weapon as the Warriors aim for a balanced attack.
“That’s something we were able to do last year and part of the reason why we were able to take a step forward as a program, because we were able to be balanced,” Haak said. “That’s something we’ll look forward to do this year, and our quarterbacks and wide receivers have been able to work together over the summer a little bit, get their timing down, and it’s what we’ve tried to do early in practice too.”
Defensively, Portage also faces significant holes to fill from a unit that surrendered 30.1 points and 317.1 yards per game. Up front the Warriors will rely on Anthony Trujillo after the 6-foot, 185-pound senior got some reps last season.
Bleich returns after a strong sophomore season to anchor the Warriors’ linebacking corps, with plenty of other pieces ready to step up. Junior Seth Williams also got reps last season, while Jordan Starr and Caleb Drew are others that will play in the box.
Aiding in holding down the defensive backfield will be senior Spencer Andrews, who was lauded by Haak for his versatility. Horn, Kikkert and Crawford will also play key roles in trying to shut down opposing receivers.
“It’s a group of guys where we have a lot of different players and it’s like a puzzle; we’re all different pieces and just trying to find the right spot where we all fit together,” Haak said. “We have a lot of guys at every level, we’re just trying to put together the puzzle.”
Finding the right configuration could lead to players playing on both sides of the ball. With so much currently being asked of the team due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Haak views the Warriors’ adaptability as a major calling card.
“That’s already proven to be a strength, with how our kids adapted from some unknowns in the summer and were still able to get some contact days in during July,” he said. “All they’re focusing on right now is this practice and how they can get better in this practice, today and this week. I think that’s hard for high school kids to always do, especially when things are happening around them that they can’t control, and our group has done a great job of that.”
Haak is hopeful that flexibility and adversity translates onto the field when the Warriors open against Badger Small Conference rival Reedsburg. The Beavers are one of three traditional foes on the docket for Portage this season alongside fellow Badger Small members Baraboo and Sauk Prairie.
Coupled with their familiar opponents, Portage has added games against Watertown, Madison Edgewood, Lakeside Lutheran and an Edgar team that was the Division 7 state runner-up last year. Haak is looking forward to hitting the gridiron against some teams the Warriors traditionally wouldn’t play, regardless of whether or not a potential postseason trip could happen.
Despite any postseason, or as the WIAA is calling them “culminating events” being up in the air, Haak said the program has continued its one-week-at-a-time approach, and the players are just happy to be on the field together.
“That’s what they’ve been looking forward to, but at the same time we have to be safe as well. Our coaching staff understands that and it trickles back down to our leaders and the rest of our program,” he said.
“We have different protocols in place with our district in order to keep everyone safe and healthy, and ultimately we’re going to do all those things because of the kids. Take the cumulative event out of it, they’re just excited to practice; we’ll continue to get some games in, but they just love the sport.”
Seth Williams
Spencer Andrews
Garret Crawford and Ian Karpelenia
Ian Karpelenia
Portage running backs
Isaac Paul
Jack Callen
Gavin Thompson
Ethan Bleich and Junior Bazaldua
Christian Erickson
Caleb Drew
Sam Horn
Jaden Kikkert
Portage coach Shane Haak
David Williams
Hayden Steinle
Hunter Francis
Ethan Bleich
