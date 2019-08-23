It had been some time since the Portage High School football team started its season with a victory.
Nearly 13 years to the day, in fact.
On Friday night the Warriors opened the 2019 season in the win column behind a dominant 32-0 thrashing of Fort Atkinson in a non-conference game at Bob Mael Field in Portage.
Portage held the Blackhawks to just 43 total yards and senior Delnato Sheppard Jr. rushed for 148 yards and a score on 19 carries in the victory.
“It’s an awesome feeling, but we all have to be humble about it,” Sheppard Jr. said of the win, which snapped a 14-game losing streak for the Warriors. “We all worked hard this past week and all summer, you just have to keep going.”
Strong starts to both the first and second half made all the difference as the Warriors scored on their first two drives of each half. Portage wasted little time getting on the board, needing just three plays until they found the endzone.
After ripping off a 13-yard run on the first play of the game, Sheppard Jr. cut through the Fort Atkinson defense for a 59-yard touchdown run and a quick 6-0 lead with 11 minutes, 7 seconds left in the opening quarter.
“We wanted to return the ball first and try to score first, and it was important to be able to do that,” first-year Portage coach Shane Haak said. “We executed and we have a lot of work to do obviously to be consistent with it, but overall it was great to see.”
The Warriors defense followed with a three-and-out before the offense went to work, churning out a 12-play, 63-yard drive to double its lead.
Portage converted a pair of crucial third downs on the drive, first on a 23-yard pass from senior Brett Walker to senior Mason Pate on a third-and-21. Walker, who threw for 101 yards on 8-of-12 passing, later connected with senior Matthew Miles on a 14-yard screen pass on a third-and-9 before capping the drive off with an 11-yard strike to senior Ryan Schultz for a 12-0 lead with 3:36 left in the quarter.
“It was awesome to get back out there, especially with the win,” Walker said, after missing the final five games last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. “We have some things to work on, but it was awesome to get the win and sling the ball around.”
While the Warriors offense started strong, the Portage defense kept the hammer down. The Warriors kept Fort Atkinson without a first down until just under midway through the second quarter and led 12-0 at halftime.
Portage got right back to work out of the break. The Warriors forced another three-and-out to start the half before scoring on its ensuing drive with an 18-yard touchdown run by senior Colton Brandsma and a two-point conversion to go ahead 20-0 just over midway through the third quarter.
After another Blackhawks punt, Walker connected with Brandsma on a 34-yard pitch and catch for a 26-0 lead with 1:23 left in the quarter. The Warriors’ defense ultimately got in on the scoring as senior Matthew Miles put the icing on the cake with a 28-yard pick six with 8:19 left to seal the victory.
“Most of us have been working since January for this, and for us to finally come together and win, it was pretty special,” Miles said.
As strong as the Warriors’ offense looked, racking up nearly 300 total yards, the Portage defense was equally as impressive. The Warriors forced two turnovers and recorded eight sacks in helping the team to its first shutout win since 2012.
“We all did our jobs throughout the game, we just got penetration after penetration after penetration,” Brandsma said. “Everybody did their job and you can’t ask for a better defensive job; our guys were everywhere.”
“It’s a great start to the season and now all our focus is on Week 2,” Haak said.
Fort Atkinson 0 0 0 0 — 0
Portage 12 0 14 6 — 32
POR — Sheppard 59 run (kick failed), 11:07
POR — Ryan Schultz 11 pass from Brett Walker (pass failed), 3:36.
POR — Brandsma 18 run (Miles pass from Brett Walker), 6:57
POR — Brandsma 34 pass from Brett Walker (kick failed), 1:23.
POR — Miles 28 interception return (kick failed), 8:19
TEAM STATISTICS</&hspag2>
First Downs — FA 4, POR 11. Rushes-Yards — FA 34-17, POR 31-197. Comp-Att-Int — FA 4-9-1, POR 8-12-2. Passing Yards — FA 26, POR 101. Fumbles-Lost — FA 1-1, POR 4-1. Penalty Yards — FA 3-15, POR 9-75. Total Yards — FA 43, POR 298.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS</&hspag3>
RUSHING: FA, Hachtel 10-22. POR, Sheppard 19-148.
PASSING: FA, Baker 4-9-26-1. POR, Walker 8-12-101-2.
RECEIVING: FA, Neuser 1-14. POR, Brandsma 1-34.
