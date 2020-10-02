PREP FOOTBALL: Portage's big rally comes up short in final seconds of 31-26 loss to Watertown

WATERTOWN — Ten yards were all that separated the Portage football team from completing an improbable comeback Friday night against Watertown.
Considering where things stood just 8 minutes earlier, 10 yards seemed like nothing. The Warriors had all the momentum and it seemed destined to snowball into pay dirt for the go-ahead score.
But it wasn’t meant to be, as a lost fumble with just under 30 seconds to go gave the ball back to the Goslings and they were able to kneel on a 31-26 victory.
“We didn’t do enough things in the first three quarters — we didn’t play well enough offensively with our run game, and we didn’t do a good job defensively stopping their run,” Portage coach Shane Haak said lamenting the fact that it was his team’s play in those first three-plus stanzas that left it needing to mount such a big rally. “And give them credit as well — Watertown played well tonight.
“Do I give our kids credit for battling back? Absolutely. But ultimately, it comes down to we have to play better football throughout all four quarters.”
Added Watertown coach Benji Kamrath of the wild finish, "Wow. I felt like we dominated for three quarters and then they found something with the pass game and got us on our heels a little bit. The quarterback did a great job of scrambling around, and the receivers made plays."
Portage (1-1) certainly played well over the final 8 minutes, 18 seconds after a 28-yard field goal by Brandon Fischer had given Watertown (1-1) a 31-12 advantage.
It was then that the comeback began, thanks in large part to the big right arm of sophomore backup quarterback Gavin Thompson, who was called into duty when starting QB Isaac Paul had to leave with an injury.
Thompson, who would end the night 9-of-15 passing for 173 yards, marched the Warriors down the field with his arm, connecting for some big chunk plays to set up Ethan Bleich’s 1-yard TD run straight up the gut to cut the deficit to 31-18 prior to the two-point conversion failing.
That’s when things got really interesting. Portage’s Seth Williams recovered an onside kick to give the ball right back to the Warriors, and again Thompson marched his team down the field, setting up another TD burst by Bleich — this one from 2 yards out, again right up the middle — to make it 31-24.
Thompson then hit Jaden Kikkert for the two-point conversion to make it 31-26.
The Warriors failed to recover the onside kick on its second try at getting the ball right back, but a swarm of defenders were able to gang-tackle Taylor Walter on 3rd-and-7 to force a Goslings punt, giving the ball back to Portage with 1:57 to play.
Thompson would hit Paul — he was able to return, only he came back in at tight end, which was a position he played last year — for 20 yards on 4th-and-10 to keep the drive alive. And Paul — who finished with three catches for 65 yards, all on this drive — hauled in another 20-yard reception on the drive to get Portage into Watertown territory at the 45-yard-line.
Paul’s last catch of the drive was for 25 yards and put Portage at Watertown’s 10-yard-line with under 40 seconds to go. But Thompson’s pass to the pilon on 1st-and-goal was batted to the ground at the line of scrimmage and his next pass was caught in the middle of the field at the 5-yard-line before the fumble ended the rally.
“That’s what happens — you get banged up and the next guy’s gotta be ready,” Haak said of Thompson coming on for Paul, who was 5-of-13 passing for 125-yards and a highlight-reel 50-yard TD strike to Jaden Kikkert for Portage’s first TD of the contest, making it 14-6 late in the first half. “I give Gavin credit. He performed very well down the stretch and put us back in the ball game. He did a lot of great things today.”
That TD to Kikkert came when Paul rolled to his left, stopped just short of the line of scrimmage and fired a jump ball in Kikkert's direction. Kikkert then high-pointed it with two Watertown defenders leaping in front of him and came down on the 25-yard line before turning and running untouched into the end zone.
Watertown did answer with a long drive and was threatening to score before right before halftime, but Spencer Andrews came up with an interception in the final seconds to snuff out the Goslings' bid to go in front by two possessions before the break.
Ultimately, though, the Warriors weren’t able to build upon that momentum, as the Goslings came out in the second half and were able to use their deception-based running game — counters and traps — to make it 28-6 with TDs on their first two drives of the half.
The Goslings had 287 yards rushing in the contest on 46 carries, compared with only 112 yards on the ground for Portage on 27 attempts. Time of possession played a big part in Portage’s big deficit.
“That was a huge focus for us this week, was to get better at it," Kamrath said of the run game. "We’re really young across the board and we actually switched three new positions in the interior line with some injuries, and I thought those guys did a great job.”
Added Haak, “You’ve got to be able to stop the run in football — you’ve got to be able to run the ball and you’ve got to be able stop the run. “We had a hard time doing either, and that’s a big reason for the outcome.”
Certainly not the only reason, though — especially given how hard Portage fought to have a chance to win it at the end.
"I give them credit. It was a hell of a game and it came down to one play," Kamrath said. "I’m proud of our kids. We bounced back (from coughing up the big lead) — we’ve got a really young team.
"You just had that feeling like it could come down to one play, and it really did. Somebody executed and punched it out, and we were able to get it."
WATERTOWN 31, PORTAGE 26
Portage;0;6;6;14;—;26
Watertown;7;7;14;3;—;31
W: Huff 2 run (Fischer kick)
W: Huff 1 run (Fischer kick)
P: Kikkert 50 pass from Paul (kick)
W: Kehl 15 run (Fischer kick)
W: Huff 5 run (Fischer kick)
P: Paul 1 run (pass failed)
W: Fischer 28 FG
P: Bleich 1 run (pass failed)
P: Bleich 1 run (Kikkert pass from Thompson)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — P 14, W 22. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — P 27-112; W 46-287. Passing yards — P 298; W 133. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — P 13-28-1; W 10-13-1. Penalties-yards — P 6-37; W 5-36. Fumbles-lost — P 1-1; W 2-2.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — P: Bazaldua 10-54; W: Sippel 15-113.
Passing — P: Thompson 9-15-0-173; W: Huff 3-5-78.
Receiving — P: Kikkert 6-154; W: Martin 4-65.
