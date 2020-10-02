PREP FOOTBALL: Portage's big rally comes up short in final seconds of 31-26 loss to Watertown

Paul’s last catch of the drive was for 25 yards and put Portage at Watertown’s 10-yard-line with under 40 seconds to go. But Thompson’s pass to the pilon on 1st-and-goal was batted to the ground at the line of scrimmage and his next pass was caught in the middle of the field at the 5-yard-line before the fumble ended the rally.

“That’s what happens — you get banged up and the next guy’s gotta be ready,” Haak said of Thompson coming on for Paul, who was 5-of-13 passing for 125-yards and a highlight-reel 50-yard TD strike to Jaden Kikkert for Portage’s first TD of the contest, making it 14-6 late in the first half. “I give Gavin credit. He performed very well down the stretch and put us back in the ball game. He did a lot of great things today.”

That TD to Kikkert came when Paul rolled to his left, stopped just short of the line of scrimmage and fired a jump ball in Kikkert's direction. Kikkert then high-pointed it with two Watertown defenders leaping in front of him and came down on the 25-yard line before turning and running untouched into the end zone.

Watertown did answer with a long drive and was threatening to score before right before halftime, but Spencer Andrews came up with an interception in the final seconds to snuff out the Goslings' bid to go in front by two possessions before the break.