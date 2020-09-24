PREP FOOTBALL: Sauk Prairie out to turn progress made in 2019 into long-term success

Year one was about developing excitement and turning the program around. It couldn't have gone much better, as Sauk Prairie went 6-4 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2007.
Now, the Eagles enter their second season under head coach Clay Iverson looking to turn the success of their first winning season since 2005 into a run of consistency. That word hasn't been associated with the Sauk Prairie football program in years. The 2020 graduates went through the thick of it with a four-year stretch in which they played for three head coaches and won just five games prior to last season.
They stayed with it and were rewarded with a big senior season that set the tone for a more stable era of Sauk Prairie football.
"The players," Iverson said Sept. 17 of what led to the turnaround. "The players bought in, the players cared, they played hard and you could tell it was important to them. Players are always the ones that have success.
"They bought in, and this (year's) group will do the same."
The current Eagles faced a completely different set of adversity since the 2019 season ended with a 26-13 loss at third-seeded Stoughton in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.
Spring athletic seasons were ripped away entirely by the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, with students being forced to stay home, Sauk Prairie's burgeoning workout program was forced to shift to a virtual format.
Iverson developed an online version to tide the students over until the weight room was allowed to reopen July 1. The Eagles got after it, working out with enthusiasm after last season's success — and with appreciation after a spring and summer of lost opportunities.
"I think they worked hard virtually, and they worked hard in the offseason when we were face-to-face," Iverson said, noting that seniors like Tyler Uselman, Kyle Breunig and Isaac Breunig have been leaders throughout the process. "Guys are practicing hard. I think they understand what the new standard is. We just have to play to it and, more importantly, practice to it every day."
The standard is simple, if not always easy to reach.
"Play as hard as you can," Iverson explained. "Play as hard as you can and try to get better every day. If we do that, everything else kind of takes care of itself."
Fortunately for the Eagles, the stunted offseason came during a year in which the standard and system were already in place. There was no transition to navigate like there would have been if these same circumstances existed prior to last season.
"It's always easier in year two," Iverson said. "Guys know the schemes, now we're just trying to come together here in kind of a strange way to run two-a-days."
Some of the strangeness will likely go by the wayside when the Eagles step on the field. They're scheduled to welcome rival Baraboo into the new Sauk Prairie Community Stadium and Athletics Complex on Sept. 25.
There will be a lot of new faces on the field, as the Eagles return just one of their eight All-Badger North Conference honorees from last season. Uselman returns after an honorable mention season at running back, while Parker Breunig, Ben German, Dayton Goette, Marcus Hankins, Garrett Hertzfeldt, Brooks Leister and Jay Liedtke all graduated last spring.
Uselman carried the ball 97 times for 688 yards and three touchdowns last year, while also catching four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. He'll be crucial in filling some of the offensive playmaking ability left by the departure of Parker Breunig, German and Hertzfeldt.
However, last year's success started with the defense, which shut out two opponents while giving up 220.1 yards and 18.6 points per game, including just 9.7 points per game in their wins.
That level of defense ensured that the Eagles were in nearly every game. Each of their losses came against teams that reached at least the second round of the playoffs, including Division 3 state champion DeForest and Division 2 runner-up Waunakee.
While there are many new players in the mix this fall, the Eagles hope to fly around on the defensive side of the ball again.
"We pride ourselves on being a fast defense," Iverson said. "We'll get lined up properly, and then we've just got to tackle people. If you can do that and you can make plays, then you've got a shot to be pretty good. Nothing changes. We're just trying to get better every day.
"We've got a good group. We're not the biggest team, but I think we're fast and I think we're aggressive. As long as we play hard and we play aggressive, we'll be fine."
It remains to be seen whether the Eagles will get a chance to make it back-to-back postseason appearances. With many schools opting to play football during the WIAA's new spring season, it's unclear whether any postseason tournament or culminating event will be held. The schedule currently consists of seven regular-season games, while the WIAA has listed two postseason weeks in mid-November.
In the meantime, the Eagles are just happy to have a chance to compete.
"You have a tendency to forget wins and losses, and memories of other things take the place of that," Iverson said last year. "I hope they remember the work they put in, the difference they made at the school and in the community. In the end, I hope they really enjoyed this year. Football is fun; that is why kids come out."
That may never be more true than this fall.
