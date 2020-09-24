PREP FOOTBALL: Sauk Prairie out to turn progress made in 2019 into long-term success

Iverson developed an online version to tide the students over until the weight room was allowed to reopen July 1. The Eagles got after it, working out with enthusiasm after last season's success — and with appreciation after a spring and summer of lost opportunities.

"I think they worked hard virtually, and they worked hard in the offseason when we were face-to-face," Iverson said, noting that seniors like Tyler Uselman, Kyle Breunig and Isaac Breunig have been leaders throughout the process. "Guys are practicing hard. I think they understand what the new standard is. We just have to play to it and, more importantly, practice to it every day."

The standard is simple, if not always easy to reach.

"Play as hard as you can," Iverson explained. "Play as hard as you can and try to get better every day. If we do that, everything else kind of takes care of itself."

Fortunately for the Eagles, the stunted offseason came during a year in which the standard and system were already in place. There was no transition to navigate like there would have been if these same circumstances existed prior to last season.

"It's always easier in year two," Iverson said. "Guys know the schemes, now we're just trying to come together here in kind of a strange way to run two-a-days."